ThreeD Capital Inc. Disposes of Securities of GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD”) (CSE:IDK), 130 Spadina Avenue, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario, a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on investments in promising, early stage companies and ICOs with disruptive capabilities, announces that it has disposed of ownership and control of an aggregate of 601,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) of GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (the “Company”) on October 1, 2019 (the “Disposition”). The Subject Shares were disposed of for consideration of $0.09 per Subject Share, or aggregate consideration of $54,090. The Subject Shares represented approximately 0.6% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of October 1, 2019, resulting in a corresponding change to the percentage ownership by ThreeD. Immediately prior to the Disposition, ThreeD owned and controlled an aggregate of 9,670,882 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 10.2% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of October 1, 2019. Immediately following the Disposition, ThreeD owns and controls an aggregate of 9,069,882 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 9.6% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of October 1, 2019. Neither ThreeD nor any of its joint actors own any other securities of the Company.



The Subject Shares were sold through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by ThreeD are managed for investment purposes, and ThreeD could increase or decrease its investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain its current position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

The trade was effected in reliance upon the exemption contained in Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 on the basis that the acquiror of the Subject Shares is an “accredited investor” as defined therein. A copy of the applicable securities report filed in connection with the matters set forth above may be obtained by contacting ThreeD at ThreeD Capital Inc., 130 Spadina Avenue, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario, Attention: Gerry Feldman, ph: (416) 941-8900.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the Junior Resources, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain sectors. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies and ICOs where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:

Gerry Feldman, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Feldman@threedcap.com

Phone: 416-941-8900 ext 106



