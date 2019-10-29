First Commonwealth Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019.



Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended except per share data) September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reported Results Net income $ 26,644 $ 27,280 $ 25,149 $ 78,513 $ 80,500 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.80 $ 0.81 Return on average assets 1.31 % 1.37 % 1.30 % 1.32 % 1.44 % Return on average equity 10.22 % 10.84 % 10.28 % 10.39 % 11.53 % Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $ 29,597 $ 27,307 $ 25,168 $ 81,493 $ 81,791 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.83 $ 0.82 Core return on average assets 1.46 % 1.37 % 1.30 % 1.37 % 1.46 % Return on average tangible common equity 14.62 % 15.47 % 15.01 % 14.90 % 16.88 % Core return on average tangible common equity 16.20 % 15.48 % 15.02 % 15.45 % 17.14 % Core efficiency ratio 55.73 % 56.80 % 57.82 % 56.87 % 57.05 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.76 % 3.75 % 3.67 % 3.75 % 3.71 %

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.



Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Earnings

Third quarter GAAP net income was $26.6 million, or $0.27 diluted earnings per share. Core net income (non-GAAP) (1) was $29.6 million, or $0.30 diluted earnings per share, an increase of $0.02 from the previous quarter and $0.05 from the third quarter of 2018.

Total revenue grew $1.6 million, or 7.0% annualized from the prior quarter. Net interest income (FTE) increased $1.3 million from the prior quarter. Noninterest income grew $0.3 million from the prior quarter.

Total noninterest expense increased $2.7 million from the previous quarter, but includes $3.7 million in merger and acquisition related expenses resulting from the completion of the Company’s acquisition of 14 former Santander branches in Central Pennsylvania.

Provision for credit losses totaled $2.7 million, a decrease of $0.1 million as compared to the prior quarter.

Franchise Growth

On September 6, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of 14 Santander branches in Central Pennsylvania. This acquisition included $471 million in deposits (including $52 million in noninterest bearing deposits) and $100 million of loans at close.

Total loans grew $101 million from the prior quarter and include $100 million in loans acquired in the aforementioned branch acquisition. Excluding acquired loans, consumer and consumer real estate loans grew $39 million and $24 million, respectively, from the prior quarter. This growth offset a high level of payoffs experienced in the Company’s commercial loan categories. On a year-to-date basis, total loans (excluding acquired balances) have grown $234 million, or 5.4% annualized.

Average deposits grew $212 million from the prior quarter and include $123 million in average deposits acquired in the aforementioned branch acquisition. On a year-to-date basis, average quarterly deposits (excluding acquired balances) have grown $334 million, or 7.5% annualized, and grew by 5.8% annualized (excluding acquired balances) during the third quarter.



Profitability

Return on average assets decreased six basis points from the previous quarter to 1.31%. Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1) increased nine basis points from the previous quarter to 1.46%.

The core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) for the third quarter of 2019 was 16.20%.

for the third quarter of 2019 was 16.20%. The core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) improved to 55.73% compared to 56.8% in the previous quarter.

improved to 55.73% compared to 56.8% in the previous quarter. The net interest margin of 3.76% increased by one basis point from the previous quarter.



“Our third quarter financial results demonstrate consistent improvement in our company’s performance trajectory,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our underlying fundamentals remain strong across multiple business lines and geographies, and we remain focused on optimizing growth opportunities in our newer markets in Ohio and Central Pennsylvania. During the quarter we completed our acquisition of 14 former Santander branches and welcomed 83 talented employees and nearly 23,000 new households to First Commonwealth. Our success can be traced back to our talented team of individuals who continually deliver on our mission of improving the financial lives of our neighbors and their businesses.”

Earnings

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $26.6 million, as compared to $27.3 million in the previous quarter and $25.1 million for the third quarter of 2018. Core net income (non-GAAP)(1) for the third quarter of 2019 was $29.6 million, an increase of $2.3 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $4.4 million from the third quarter of 2018. The increase from the previous quarter was driven by a $1.3 million (pre-tax) increase in net interest income and a $1.0 million (pre-tax) decrease in noninterest expense (excluding merger and acquisition expenses). The increase from the prior year quarter was primarily due to a nine basis point increase in the net interest margin, strong fee income growth and well controlled expenses.

Net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $78.5 million, as compared to $80.5 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to an $8.1 million (pre-tax) gain on the sale and successful auction calls of the Company’s remaining pooled trust preferred securities in the first nine months of 2018 and a $9.2 million (pre-tax) increase in operating expenses, partially offset by a $16.7 million (pre-tax) increase in revenue and a $1.4 million decrease in the provision for credit losses.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

During the third quarter of 2019, net interest income (FTE) was $68.9 million, an increase of $1.3 million from the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income was the result of a $33 million increase in average mortgage loans, a $29 million increase in indirect auto loans and a six basis point decrease in funding costs as the Company was able to pay down higher cost short-term borrowings for a portion of the quarter following the completion of the aforementioned acquisition on September 6, 2019.

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 3.76%, an increase of one basis point from the previous quarter and an increase of nine basis points from the third quarter of 2018. The net interest margin in the third quarter benefited from a 25 basis point increase in the yield on indirect auto loans and a 21 basis point decrease in the cost of short-term borrowings, partially offset by a 13 basis point decrease in the yield on variable rate commercial loans.

Average noninterest bearing deposits grew by $63 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the previous quarter. Excluding noninterest bearing deposits acquired through the aforementioned branch acquisition, average noninterest bearing deposits grew $41 million, or 10.9% annualized from the previous quarter.

Credit Quality

The provision for credit losses totaled $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $0.1 million compared to the prior quarter. The decrease is primarily due to a continuation of the long-term trend of improvement in credit quality.

Nonperforming loans were $35.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $0.2 million from previous quarter and a decrease of $4.5 million from the same quarter last year. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.58%, 0.59% and 0.70% for the periods ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

During the third quarter of 2019, net charge-offs (recoveries) were $3.7 million, compared to $1.4 million in the prior quarter and $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2018.

For the originated loan portfolio at September 30, 2019, the general allowance for credit losses to total originated non-impaired loans was 0.87%, compared to 0.88% at June 30, 2019 and 0.89% at September 30, 2018.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $22.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $21.9 million in the previous quarter and $19.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $0.5 million increase in mortgage banking revenue, a $0.5 million increase in service charges and card-related interchange income and seasonally higher Trust fee income, partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in swap fees and a $0.8 million decrease in gain on sale of other loans due to a $0.5 million decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans and a $0.4 million gain on sale of a commercial loan in the previous quarter.

Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expenses) totaled $51.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $52.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $49.5 million for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily driven by a $1.1 million decrease in unfunded commitment reserve expense, $0.9 million in write-downs of two OREO properties in the previous quarter and a $0.5 million decrease in FDIC insurance due to a quarterly assessment credit, partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in hospitalization expense.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,511 at September 30, 2019, 1,438 at June 30, 2019 and 1,417 at September 30, 2018.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, which is payable on November 22, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2019. This dividend represents a 2.9% projected annual yield utilizing the October 28, 2019 closing market price of $13.95.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at September 30, 2019 were 14.1%, 11.8%, 10.1% and 10.7%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital ratios exceed the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2019 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-844-792-3645 or through the company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the access code # 10135957. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company’s web page for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 147 community banking offices in 28 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about First Commonwealth’s future plans, strategies and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Such statements are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond First Commonwealth’s control. Factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance); (6) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (7) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (8) political instability; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (16) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the soundness of other financial institutions; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in the reports that First Commonwealth files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. First Commonwealth undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Media Relations:

Jonathan E. Longwill

Vice President / Communications and Media Relations

Phone: 724-463-6806

E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations

Ryan M. Thomas

Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations

Phone: 724-463-1690

E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income (FTE) (1) $ 68,875 $ 67,581 $ 64,311 $ 202,398 $ 188,682 Provision for credit losses 2,708 2,835 2,961 9,638 11,032 Noninterest income 22,179 21,906 19,757 62,957 68,108 Noninterest expense 54,897 52,229 49,530 156,856 145,532 Net income 26,644 27,280 25,149 78,513 80,500 Core net income (5) 29,597 27,307 25,168 81,493 81,791 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.27 $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.80 $ 0.81 Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.83 $ 0.82 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.31 % 1.37 % 1.30 % 1.32 % 1.44 % Core return on average assets (7) 1.46 % 1.37 % 1.30 % 1.37 % 1.46 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.22 % 10.84 % 10.28 % 10.39 % 11.53 % Return on average tangible common equity (8) 14.62 % 15.47 % 15.01 % 14.90 % 16.88 % Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 16.20 % 15.48 % 15.02 % 15.45 % 17.14 % Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 55.73 % 56.80 % 57.82 % 56.87 % 57.05 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.76 % 3.75 % 3.67 % 3.75 % 3.71 % Book value per common share $ 10.57 $ 10.37 $ 9.69 Tangible book value per common share (11) 7.31 7.46 6.82 Market value per common share 13.47 13.47 16.14 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.10 0.10 0.09 $ 0.30 $ 0.26 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 0.58 % 0.59 % 0.70 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.46 % 0.47 % 0.57 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (4) 0.25 % 0.10 % 0.25 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 141.64 % 143.62 % 127.35 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 0.82 % 0.85 % 0.90 % Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of total originated loans and leases 0.91 % 0.92 % 0.98 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 12.7 % 12.7 % 12.7 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 9.2 % 9.4 % 9.3 % Leverage Ratio 10.1 % 10.4 % 10.5 % Risk Based Capital - Tier I 11.8 % 12.2 % 12.6 % Risk Based Capital - Total 14.1 % 14.6 % 15.1 % Common Equity - Tier I 10.7 % 11.2 % 11.4 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 82,575 $ 82,057 $ 74,873 $ 244,226 $ 214,312 Interest expense 14,130 14,931 11,060 43,169 27,139 Net Interest Income 68,445 67,126 63,813 201,057 187,173 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 430 455 498 1,341 1,509 Net Interest Income (FTE) 68,875 67,581 64,311 202,398 188,682 Provision for credit losses 2,708 2,835 2,961 9,638 11,032 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE) 66,167 64,746 61,350 192,760 177,650 Net securities gains 9 6 — 15 8,102 Trust income 2,325 1,970 2,206 6,221 6,014 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,954 4,593 4,589 13,792 13,418 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 1,912 2,014 1,872 5,887 5,560 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,540 1,442 1,579 4,408 5,241 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 2,599 2,074 1,542 6,101 4,267 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 970 1,777 643 3,831 3,548 Card-related interchange income 5,629 5,441 5,044 15,800 14,929 Derivative mark-to-market (45 ) (17 ) — (88 ) 789 Swap fee income 421 820 528 1,634 1,115 Other income 1,865 1,786 1,754 5,356 5,125 Total Noninterest Income 22,179 21,906 19,757 62,957 68,108 Salaries and employee benefits 28,674 27,311 26,553 83,205 77,580 Net occupancy 4,521 4,441 4,341 13,878 12,932 Furniture and equipment 3,904 3,824 3,424 11,396 10,611 Data processing 2,825 2,619 2,853 7,988 7,764 Pennsylvania shares tax 1,189 1,260 1,248 3,365 3,398 Advertising and promotion 1,140 1,231 1,200 3,611 3,185 Intangible amortization 865 745 817 2,364 2,430 Collection and repossession 649 460 630 1,656 2,060 Other professional fees and services 969 1,032 962 2,755 3,000 FDIC insurance 35 555 217 1,164 1,590 Litigation and operational losses 308 555 435 1,264 811 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 152 1,181 181 1,398 875 Merger and acquisition related 3,738 34 24 3,772 1,634 Other operating expenses 5,928 6,981 6,645 19,040 17,662 Total Noninterest Expense 54,897 52,229 49,530 156,856 145,532 Income before Income Taxes 33,449 34,423 31,577 98,861 100,226 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 430 455 498 1,341 1,509 Income tax provision 6,375 6,688 5,930 19,007 18,217 Net Income $ 26,644 $ 27,280 $ 25,149 $ 78,513 $ 80,500 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 98,319,081 98,499,937 100,361,434 98,319,081 100,361,434 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 98,547,898 98,600,609 100,490,812 98,615,787 99,197,568





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 112,241 $ 95,047 $ 93,162 Interest-bearing bank deposits 16,408 1,233 3,022 Securities available for sale, at fair value 823,944 895,471 914,085 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 357,890 373,453 389,621 Loans held for sale 20,288 16,036 8,287 Loans 6,099,561 6,003,059 5,662,782 Allowance for credit losses (50,035 ) (51,061 ) (50,746 ) Net loans 6,049,526 5,951,998 5,612,036 Goodwill and other intangibles 320,505 286,545 288,028 Other assets 451,225 451,071 378,104 Total Assets $ 8,152,027 $ 8,070,854 $ 7,686,345 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,657,507 $ 1,528,307 $ 1,451,284 Interest-bearing demand deposits 263,312 238,406 181,504 Savings deposits 3,867,034 3,530,705 3,453,461 Time deposits 890,143 858,547 808,894 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,020,489 4,627,658 4,443,859 Total deposits 6,677,996 6,155,965 5,895,143 Short-term borrowings 83,735 555,080 587,806 Long-term borrowings 234,404 234,623 185,266 Total borrowings 318,139 789,703 773,072 Other liabilities 116,862 103,355 45,199 Shareholders' equity 1,039,030 1,021,831 972,931 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,152,027 $ 8,070,854 $ 7,686,345





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ 2019 Rate 2019 Rate 2018 Rate 2019 Rate 2018 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 6,042,822 4.93 % $ 5,949,332 4.97 % $ 5,657,390 4.66 % $ 5,935,427 4.95 % $ 5,541,600 4.58 % Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,226,270 2.58 % 1,279,032 2.75 % 1,289,178 2.73 % 1,273,594 2.73 % 1,250,952 2.79 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 7,269,092 4.53 % 7,228,364 4.58 % 6,946,568 4.30 % 7,209,021 4.55 % 6,792,552 4.25 % Noninterest-earning assets 780,960 758,110 715,461 763,417 702,938 Total Assets $ 8,050,052 $ 7,986,474 $ 7,662,029 $ 7,972,438 $ 7,495,490 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 3,933,091 0.61 % $ 3,777,016 0.59 % $ 3,657,439 0.40 % $ 3,796,768 0.58 % $ 3,627,308 0.34 % Time deposits 863,714 1.75 % 870,603 1.72 % 786,912 1.18 % 866,746 1.68 % 718,164 1.03 % Short-term borrowings 323,041 1.99 % 533,716 2.27 % 569,666 1.81 % 489,562 2.21 % 614,103 1.61 % Long-term borrowings 234,497 4.51 % 211,087 5.01 % 185,401 5.24 % 210,353 4.96 % 135,368 5.05 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,354,343 1.05 % 5,392,422 1.11 % 5,199,418 0.84 % 5,363,429 1.08 % 5,094,943 0.71 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,560,478 1,497,199 1,447,948 1,507,826 1,426,566 Other liabilities 101,328 87,429 44,261 90,956 40,492 Shareholders' equity 1,033,903 1,009,424 970,402 1,010,227 933,489 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 2,695,709 2,594,052 2,462,611 2,609,009 2,400,547 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,050,052 $ 7,986,474 $ 7,662,029 $ 7,972,438 $ 7,495,490 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.76 % 3.75 % 3.67 % 3.75 % 3.71 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 Loan Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,210,936 $ 1,236,424 $ 1,116,204 Commercial real estate 2,124,240 2,118,582 2,136,431 Real estate construction 334,533 361,028 249,498 Total Commercial 3,669,709 3,716,034 3,502,133 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 1,081,170 1,060,348 1,008,411 Home equity lines of credit 585,050 519,093 524,927 Real estate construction 85,748 80,826 48,897 Total Real Estate - Consumer 1,751,968 1,660,267 1,582,235 Auto loans 553,617 515,569 476,536 Direct installment 46,704 40,568 33,415 Personal lines of credit 70,441 63,155 59,927 Student loans 7,122 7,466 8,536 Total Other Consumer 677,884 626,758 578,414 Total Consumer Portfolio 2,429,852 2,287,025 2,160,649 Total Portfolio Loans 6,099,561 6,003,059 5,662,782 Loans held for sale 20,288 16,036 8,287 Total Loans $ 6,119,849 $ 6,019,095 $ 5,671,069 September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans: Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 16,227 $ 15,665 $ 17,921 Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 11,074 10,914 13,876 Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 8,024 8,975 8,052 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 35,325 $ 35,554 $ 39,849 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 1,622 1,884 3,874 Repossessions ("Repos") 486 319 135 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 37,433 $ 37,757 $ 43,858 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 2,054 2,656 1,647 Classified loans 50,719 49,975 50,079 Criticized loans 128,691 117,976 141,591 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos 0.61 % 0.63 % 0.77 % Allowance for credit losses $ 50,035 $ 51,061 $ 50,746





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 729 $ 301 $ 2,516 $ 1,952 $ 2,834 Real estate construction (74 ) (42 ) (92 ) (158 ) (99 ) Commercial real estate 1,301 (38 ) (36 ) 1,521 2,288 Residential real estate 366 (15 ) 226 427 709 Loans to individuals 1,412 1,221 915 3,625 2,852 Net Charge-offs $ 3,734 $ 1,427 $ 3,529 $ 7,367 $ 8,584 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (4) 0.25 % 0.10 % 0.25 % 0.17 % 0.21 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 72.52 % 198.67 % 83.90 % 130.83 % 128.52 % Provision for credit losses $ 2,708 $ 2,835 $ 2,961 $ 9,638 $ 11,032





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21% for 2019 and 2018. (2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3) Includes held for sale loans. (4) Excludes held for sale loans. For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income $ 26,644 $ 27,280 $ 25,149 $ 78,513 $ 80,500 Intangible amortization 865 745 817 2,364 2,430 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (182 ) (156 ) (172 ) (496 ) (510 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles 27,327 27,869 25,794 80,381 82,420 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,033,903 $ 1,009,424 $ 970,402 $ 1,010,227 $ 933,489 Less: intangible assets 292,529 286,781 288,570 288,749 280,485 Tangible Equity 741,374 722,643 681,832 721,478 653,004 Less: preferred stock — — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 741,374 $ 722,643 $ 681,832 $ 721,478 $ 653,004 (8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.62 % 15.47 % 15.01 % 14.90 % 16.88 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 26,644 $ 27,280 $ 25,149 $ 78,513 $ 80,500 Merger & acquisition related expenses 3,738 34 24 3,772 1,634 Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses (785 ) (7 ) (5 ) (792 ) (343 ) (5) Core net income 29,597 27,307 25,168 81,493 81,791 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 98,547,898 98,600,609 100,490,812 98,615,787 99,197,568 (6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.83 $ 0.82 Intangible amortization 865 745 817 2,364 2,430 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (182 ) (156 ) (172 ) (496 ) (510 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 30,280 $ 27,896 $ 25,813 $ 83,361 $ 83,711 (9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 16.20 % 15.48 % 15.02 % 15.45 % 17.14 % For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 26,644 $ 27,280 $ 25,149 $ 78,513 $ 80,500 Total Average Assets 8,050,052 7,986,474 7,662,029 7,972,438 7,495,490 Return on Average Assets 1.31 % 1.37 % 1.30 % 1.32 % 1.44 % Core Net Income (5) $ 29,597 $ 27,307 $ 25,168 $ 81,493 $ 81,791 Total Average Assets 8,050,052 7,986,474 7,662,029 7,972,438 7,495,490 (7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.46 % 1.37 % 1.30 % 1.37 % 1.46 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Core Efficiency Ratio: Total Noninterest Expense $ 54,897 $ 52,229 $ 49,530 $ 156,856 $ 145,532 Adjustments to Noninterest Expense: Unfunded commitment reserve (466 ) 612 82 (235 ) 41 Intangible amortization 865 745 817 2,364 2,430 Merger and acquisition related 3,738 34 24 3,772 1,634 Noninterest Expense - Core $ 50,760 $ 50,838 $ 48,607 $ 150,955 $ 141,427 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 68,875 $ 67,581 $ 64,311 $ 202,398 $ 188,682 Total noninterest income 22,179 21,906 19,757 62,957 68,108 Net securities gains (9 ) (6 ) — (15 ) (8,102 ) Total Revenue $ 91,045 $ 89,481 $ 84,068 $ 265,340 $ 248,688 Adjustments to Revenue: Derivative mark-to-market (45 ) (17 ) — (88 ) 789 Total Revenue - Core $ 91,090 $ 89,498 $ 84,068 $ 265,428 $ 247,899 (10)Core Efficiency Ratio 55.73 % 56.80 % 57.82 % 56.87 % 57.05 % September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,039,030 $ 1,021,831 $ 972,931 Less: intangible assets 320,505 286,545 288,028 Tangible Equity 718,525 735,286 684,903 Less: preferred stock — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 718,525 $ 735,286 $ 684,903 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 8,152,027 $ 8,070,854 $ 7,686,345 Less: intangible assets 320,505 286,545 288,028 Tangible Assets $ 7,831,522 $ 7,784,309 $ 7,398,317 (12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 9.17 % 9.45 % 9.26 % Shares Outstanding at End of Period 98,319,081 98,499,937 100,361,434 (11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 7.31 $ 7.46 $ 6.82 Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.