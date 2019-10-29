Era Group Announces Q3 2019 Earnings Release Call

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA), one of the largest helicopter operators in the world, today announced it will release financial results for its third quarter 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. In connection with the release, Era has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, November 6, 2019, to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).



Investors may participate in the call by phone. Dial 800-353-6461 for domestic callers or 334-323-0501 for international callers, at least 10 minutes before the call, using the access code 3219118. A telephone replay will be available through November 20, 2019, by dialing 888-203-1112 and utilizing the access code above. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on November 6, 2019, on Era's website at www.erahelicopters.com .

About Era Group

Era is one of the largest helicopter operators in the world and the longest serving helicopter transport operator in the U.S. In addition to servicing its U.S. customers, Era also provides helicopters and related services to third-party helicopter operators and customers in other countries, including Brazil, Colombia, India, Mexico, Spain and Suriname. Era’s helicopters are primarily used to transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. In addition, Era’s helicopters are used to perform emergency response services, firefighting, utility, VIP transport and other services. Era also provides a variety of operating lease solutions and technical fleet support to third party operators.

For additional information concerning Era, contact Jennifer Whalen (713) 369-4636 or visit Era’s website at www.erahelicopters.com .







