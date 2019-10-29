Head of State appoints Chief justice

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 29 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Tuesday appointed Judge Counselor Joel Leonardo, as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, thus replacing Rui Ferreira, who resigned at the beginning of this month.,

The resignation of Rui Ferreira implied the termination with immediate effect of the exercise of the position and the consequent vacancy, reads a note from Civil House of the President of the Republic.

On the other hand, the document to which ANGOP had access, adds that the Higher Council of the Judicial Magistracy opened the electoral process for the replacement of the chief Justice of that supreme instance.

After the electoral process between the Supreme Court Counselors, the Higher Council of the Judiciary proposed to President João Lourenço the names of the three candidates for the post of chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

The Angolan head of State received three names as possible candidates namely Joaquina Ferreira do Nascimento, Joel Leonardo and Norberto Sodré.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.