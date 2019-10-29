PGR encourages formalization of complaint to justice

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 29 - The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Yemanjá Videira, on Tuesday, encouraged journalists to formalize in the justice bodies the allegations they make in the media, in order to trigger the respective process.,

Yemanjá Videira said so while addressing the theme "Mass Media VS Secret of Justice and Fight Against Corruption", as part of the celebrations of the 44th anniversary of ANGOP, to be marked Wednesday (30).

She stressed that the formalization of the complaint will serve to provide clues to be followed by the prosecutor.

However, the official warned of the need for journalists to strive for the accuracy of information, otherwise they would incur defamation, slander and injury.

She said that the exercise of press freedom has limits that protect good name, honor and reputation.

During the lecture, attended by Angop officials, police officers and law students, the Public Prosecutor stressed the importance of the journalist respecting state secrecy, justice and public morals.

As for corruption, the deputy prosecutor explained that there are two: passive and active.

The first is exercised by the employee himself and the second is that of the initiative of a private individual.

