Northwest Pipe Company to Supply Pipe for New Raw Water Transmission Project

Project will improve redundancy, reliability, and flexibility for the Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, was recently selected by Garney Construction to supply pipe for a new raw water main for the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority that will traverse portions of Bladen County, Columbus County, and Brunswick County in North Carolina.



Northwest Pipe Company will manufacture approximately 14 miles of 54-inch cement mortar lined and polyurethane coated engineered steel pipe for the transmission of raw water from the Kings Bluff Raw Water Pump Station along the Cape Fear River in Bladen County to the Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority ground reservoir located near the City of Northwest in Brunswick County. The new transmission line will parallel an existing line that is aging and not able to meet the community’s growing demand for raw water. The Company will manufacture over 5,000 tons of pipe for this project.

“Demand for raw water is only increasing as development continues in this popular area of North Carolina,” states Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. “Our pipe will secure a reliable source of raw water to match demand for this region. The stability and longevity delivered with engineered steel pipe is ideal for this type of project.”

Garney Construction plans to begin installation in January 2020 and is expected to reach completion by December 2022.

About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America. The Company produces high-quality engineered steel water pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, Permalok® steel casing, T-Lock® and Arrow-Lock® PVC liners, as well as custom linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offering of fittings and specialized components in North America. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission, water and wastewater plant piping, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.





Contact: Robin Gantt Chief Financial Officer Northwest Pipe Company 360-397-6325 • rgantt@nwpipe.com



