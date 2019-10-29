ECN Capital Schedules Q3-2019 Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 after markets close on Thursday, November 7, 2019.



The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:30 PM (ET) on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp20191107.html Toll-free dial in North America 1-800-319-8560

International 1-604-638-5345

Passcode 47234# Presentation slides http://ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations

The webcast will be available until December 7, 2019. A recording of the conference call may also be accessed until February 7, 2020 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 and entering the passcode 3736#.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed and advised assets of US$32 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of prime credit portfolios to more than ninety US financial institutions. ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on prime credit assets offering unsecured and secured consumer portfolio solutions as well as credit card portfolios. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group.

Contact

John Wimsatt

647-649-4634

jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com



