ECN Capital Schedules 2020 Investor Day

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) will hold an Investor Day on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Boca Raton Resort in Boca Raton, Florida. Presentations will be given by management of ECN Capital as well as each of its operating subsidiaries: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group. Presentations will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Hotel information and other details to follow.

Attendance in person is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts. If you are interested in attending, please contact John Wimsatt at jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com .

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed and advised assets of US$32 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of prime credit portfolios to more than ninety US financial institutions. ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on prime credit assets offering unsecured and secured consumer portfolio solutions as well as credit card portfolios. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group.

Contact

John Wimsatt

647-649-4634

jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com



