John Croce Named 2019 CPESN® Luminary-of-the-Year

Raleigh, N.C., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPESN USA, a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks created to advance community-based pharmacy practice, announced the winner of the 2019 CPESN® Luminary-of-the-Year Award. John Croce, B.S. Pharm., pharmacist and co-owner of Four Corners Pharmacy in Delmar, New York, and lead luminary for CPESN® Upstate NY and CPESN® New York, is the winner of the annual award sponsored by Upsher-Smith.



“It is quite an honor to be selected for this award from a group of such dedicated, high-performing pharmacists,” said John Croce. “I’d like to accept this award on behalf of all the New York luminaries who have worked alongside of me building the CPESN model in our state.”



Croce was selected from dozens of nominations for luminaries across America. Nominations were reviewed and voted on by a team of national CPESN® luminaries. The finalists were selected based on efforts and results in developing a local CPESN® Network, such as engaging local payers and achieving network adequacy. The three finalists were:



Croce;

Alison Haas, Pharm.D., pharmacist and owner of Jackson Pharmacy & Wellness Center, in Jackson Center, Ohio and lead luminary with CPESN® Ohio; and

Staci Hubert, Pharm.D., pharmacist and owner of Ashland Pharmacy in Ashland, Nebraska and lead luminary with CPESN® Nebraska known locally as Nebraska Enhanced Services Pharmacies.

“John understands that his success is predicated on scale – and joining forces with other pharmacies,” said Joe Moose, Pharm.D., director of strategy and luminary development for CPESN® USA. “That is why he worked with the luminaries from the other networks in his state to form CPESN® New York. Additionally, John refuses to take ‘no’ as an answer. He turns a ‘no’ into an opportunity to sell another capability of his network. His selection of CPESN® Luminary-of-the-Year is well deserved!”



CPESN® Networks continue to expand across the country with 47 local networks in 44 states. These pharmacy providers have emerged and joined the movement to provide patients, physicians, and payers with enhanced medication-use and patient-care services that have been proven to improve patient health and lower healthcare costs.





About CPESN® USA

CPESN® USA a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. They empower community-based pharmacies that are deeply rooted within their community by fostering their ability to provide high quality, patient-centered enhanced services. CPESN® pharmacies integrate with other healthcare providers on the patient’s care team to coordinate medical treatment. The results are better medication adherence, higher patient satisfaction, and lower healthcare costs. You can find CPESN® Networks of pharmacy providers in 44 states across America. To learn more, please visit www.CPESN.com.

