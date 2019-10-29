Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, announced today financial results for the third quarter of 2019, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.



Highlights for the third quarter of 2019 included:

Revenue of $180.1 million, including approximately $8.0 million of safe harbor revenue





Cash flows from operating activities of $5.0 million; ending cash balance of $203.0 million



GAAP gross margin of 35.9%; non-GAAP gross margin of 36.2%





GAAP operating expenses of $31.0 million; non-GAAP operating expenses of $25.0 million





GAAP operating income of $33.7 million; non-GAAP operating income of $40.2 million





GAAP net income of $31.1 million; non-GAAP net income of $39.5 million





GAAP diluted EPS of $0.23; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.30

Our revenue and earnings for the third quarter are given below, compared with those of the prior quarter and the year ago quarter:

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 Revenue $ 180,057 $ 134,094 $ 78,002 $ 180,057 $ 134,094 $ 78,002 Gross margin 35.9 % 33.8 % 32.4 % 36.2 % 34.1 % 32.8 % Operating income (loss) $ 33,706 $ 17,447 $ (374 ) $ 40,166 $ 23,227 $ 6,975 Net income (loss) $ 31,099 $ 10,618 $ (3,470 ) $ 39,466 $ 23,173 $ 4,626 Basic EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.09 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.20 $ 0.04 Diluted EPS $ 0.23 $ 0.08 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.04

Our third quarter revenue was $180.1 million, including approximately $8.0 million of safe harbor revenue. Third quarter revenue increased 34% sequentially and 131% year-over year. We shipped approximately 584 megawatts DC, or 1,795,653 microinverters. Demand was strong as our customers continued to appreciate our differentiated products, services and quality. We effectively stabilized our component supply in the third quarter of 2019.

Our non-GAAP gross margin was 36.2%, an increase of 210 basis points from 34.1% in the second quarter of 2019. The non-GAAP gross margin was negatively impacted by approximately 220 basis points due to expedite fees related to component shortages, compared to approximately 330 basis points in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $25.0 million, compared to $22.5 million in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $40.2 million compared to $23.2 million in the prior quarter.

We exited the third quarter with $203.0 million in cash and generated $5.0 million in cash flows from operations. Inventory was $30.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019, compared to $20.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019, and $17.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2018. We increased inventory on hand in the third quarter to better serve our customers.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

On August 5, 2019, Enphase Energy announced that more than 5,300 homeowners have joined the Enphase Upgrade Program, a service program that gives homeowners several options for upgrading to the latest, more efficient and reliable microinverters from Enphase. This program is for warranty holders of legacy Enphase microinverters and represents the Company’s continued commitment to quality and service. Participation in the Enphase Upgrade Program is entirely voluntary, and Enphase continues to stand by its warranties for existing products in the field.

On September 3, 2019, Enphase Energy announced that it has shipped more than one million microinverters to Australia and New Zealand. Enphase has experienced steady growth in the two countries since entering their solar markets in 2013, as the Company’s technology is an ideal fit for Australia and New Zealand’s evolving distributed landscape.

On September 25, 2019, Enphase Energy announced that the Enphase Home Energy Solution with IQ™ makes solar simple to design, install and manage for small and midsized solar installation companies. Installers can now also leverage a more efficient way to help ensure that Enphase-based solar systems are always connected by using the Enphase IQ Combiner 3C™, which includes an integrated Enphase CELLMODEM-M1. The IQ Combiner 3C is designed to provide uninterrupted connectivity to the Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring and service platform.

On October 28, 2019, Enphase Energy announced the general availability of its Enphase IQ™ 7A microinverters for solar modules up to 450 W, targeting high-power residential and commercial applications. Enphase customers should be able to pair the IQ 7A microinverter with monofacial or bifacial solar modules, up to 450 W, from solar module manufacturers who are expected to introduce high-power variants of their products in the next three years. Enphase plans to begin shipping the IQ 7A microinverters to customers in North America in November 2019.

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows:

Revenue to be within a range of $200 million to $210 million, including approximately $35 million of shipments for ITC safe harbor to a new customer





GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 34% to 37%





GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $31.5 million to $33.5 million, including a total of approximately $7 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses, restructuring and acquisition related amortization





Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $24.5 million to $26.5 million, excluding a total of approximately $7 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses, restructuring and acquisition related amortization

Follow Enphase Online

Read the Enphase blog .





. Follow @Enphase on Twitter .





. Visit us on Facebook and LinkedIn .





and . Watch Enphase videos on YouTube .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. To view a description of non-GAAP financial measures used and the non-GAAP reconciliation schedule for the periods presented, click here.

Conference Call Information

Enphase Energy will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its third quarter 2019 results and fourth quarter 2019 business outlook today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The call is open to the public by dialing (877) 644-1284; participant passcode 3497849. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at investor.enphase.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (855) 859-2056; participant passcode 3497849, beginning approximately one hour after the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s expected future financial performance; the capabilities, advantages, and performance of our technology and products, including the anticipated market adoption of current and future products; the simplicity and efficiency in design, installation and management of PV systems with our products and the ability for PV systems to always be connected; our performance in operations, including product availability and component supply management, and product quality and reliability. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

A copy of this press release can be found on the investor relations page of Enphase Energy’s website at investor.enphase.com.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology, and we produce a fully-integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 23 million microinverters, and over 997,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com.

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo, Enphase IQ, Enphase IQ Combiner 3C, Enphase Enlighten, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Christina Carrabino

Enphase Energy, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@enphaseenergy.com

+1-707-763-4784 x7354

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 180,057 $ 78,002 $ 414,301 $ 223,870 Cost of revenues 115,351 52,738 270,937 157,589 Gross profit 64,706 25,264 143,364 66,281 Operating expenses: Research and development 11,085 8,165 29,213 25,247 Sales and marketing 9,551 7,375 26,038 20,430 General and administrative 9,895 7,510 28,358 21,423 Restructuring charges 469 2,588 1,468 2,588 Total operating expenses 31,000 25,638 85,077 69,688 Income (loss) from operations 33,706 (374 ) 58,287 (3,407 ) Other expense, net Interest income 894 321 1,698 568 Interest expense (2,286 ) (2,790 ) (7,388 ) (7,599 ) Other expense, net (943 ) (379 ) (6,904 ) (1,077 ) Total other expense, net (2,335 ) (2,848 ) (12,594 ) (8,108 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 31,371 (3,222 ) 45,693 (11,515 ) Provision for income taxes (272 ) (248 ) (1,211 ) (821 ) Net income (loss) $ 31,099 $ (3,470 ) $ 44,482 $ (12,336 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.39 $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ 0.23 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.35 $ (0.13 ) Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 122,123 102,798 114,720 97,257 Diluted 133,611 102,798 131,114 97,257

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,046 $ 106,237 Accounts receivable, net 133,689 78,938 Inventory 30,231 16,267 Prepaid expenses and other assets 24,551 20,860 Total current assets 391,517 222,302 Property and equipment, net 23,532 20,998 Operating lease, right of use asset 11,407 — Intangible assets, net 31,761 35,306 Goodwill 24,783 24,783 Other assets 40,669 36,548 Total assets $ 523,669 $ 339,937 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 60,692 $ 48,794 Accrued liabilities 39,991 29,010 Deferred revenues, current 34,295 33,119 Warranty obligations, current 8,757 8,083 Debt, current 3,084 28,155 Total current liabilities 146,819 147,161 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenues, noncurrent 85,746 76,911 Warranty obligations, noncurrent 25,867 23,211 Other liabilities 11,970 3,250 Debt, noncurrent 100,978 81,628 Total liabilities 371,380 332,161 Total stockholders’ equity 152,289 7,776 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 523,669 $ 339,937

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 31,099 $ 10,618 $ (3,470 ) $ 44,482 $ (12,336 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,857 4,122 2,481 11,551 6,950 Provision for doubtful accounts 201 207 (85 ) 408 668 Asset impairment — — 1,636 — 1,636 Non-cash interest expense 1,907 776 747 4,173 1,880 Financing fees on extinguishment of debt — — — 2,152 — Fees paid for repurchase and exchange of convertible notes due 2023 — 6,000 — 6,000 — Stock-based compensation 5,776 4,934 4,051 14,000 9,911 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (37,035 ) (15,838 ) 4,774 (56,139 ) 10,671 Inventory (10,137 ) (7,123 ) (416 ) (13,964 ) 8,112 Prepaid expenses and other assets 934 (7,155 ) (2,444 ) (8,634 ) (3,995 ) Intangible assets — — (6,000 ) — (6,000 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 1,851 11,954 8,489 18,656 4,672 Warranty obligations 1,631 1,951 542 3,330 2,368 Deferred revenues 4,877 4,326 (3,489 ) 10,781 (10,280 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,961 14,772 6,816 36,796 14,257 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,192 ) (2,518 ) (909 ) (7,368 ) (2,384 ) Acquisition — — (9,000 ) — (9,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,192 ) (2,518 ) (9,909 ) (7,368 ) (11,384 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of convertible notes due 2024, net of issuance costs (559 ) 128,040 — 127,481 — Purchase of convertible note hedges — (36,313 ) — (36,313 ) — Sale of warrants — 29,819 — 29,819 — Fees paid for repurchase and exchange of convertible notes due 2023 — (6,000 ) — (6,000 ) — Principal payments and financing fees on debt (536 ) (391 ) (2,535 ) (45,658 ) (5,664 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs — — (152 ) — 19,771 Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs — — 62,772 — 68,352 Proceeds from exercise of equity awards 303 958 781 2,925 2,151 Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,348 ) (735 ) — (4,438 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,140 ) 115,378 60,866 67,816 84,610 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (542 ) 240 (80 ) (435 ) (463 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,913 ) 127,872 57,693 96,809 87,020 Cash and cash equivalents—Beginning of period 205,959 78,087 58,471 106,237 29,144 Cash and cash equivalents—End of period $ 203,046 $ 205,959 $ 116,164 $ 203,046 $ 116,164

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 64,706 $ 45,319 $ 25,264 $ 143,364 $ 66,281 Stock-based compensation 497 386 330 1,114 945 Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 65,203 $ 45,705 $ 25,594 $ 144,478 $ 67,226 Gross margin (GAAP) 35.9 % 33.8 % 32.4 % 34.6 % 29.6 % Stock-based compensation 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.4 % 0.3 % 0.4 % Gross margin (Non-GAAP) 36.2 % 34.1 % 32.8 % 34.9 % 30.0 % Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 31,000 $ 27,872 $ 25,638 $ 85,077 $ 69,688 Stock-based compensation (1) (4,948 ) (4,217 ) (3,721 ) (12,168 ) (8,966 ) Restructuring and asset impairment charges (469 ) (631 ) (2,588 ) (1,468 ) (2,588 ) Reserve for non-recurring legal matter — — — — (1,765 ) Acquisition related expenses and amortization (546 ) (546 ) (710 ) (1,638 ) (1,113 ) Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 25,037 $ 22,478 $ 18,619 $ 69,803 $ 55,256 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Research and development $ 1,411 $ 1,128 $ 878 $ 3,255 $ 2,645 Sales and marketing 1,541 1,360 1,151 3,900 2,509 General and administrative 1,996 1,729 1,692 5,013 3,812 Total $ 4,948 $ 4,217 $ 3,721 $ 12,168 $ 8,966 Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 33,706 $ 17,447 $ (374 ) $ 58,287 $ (3,407 ) Stock-based compensation 5,445 4,603 4,051 13,282 9,911 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 469 631 2,588 1,468 2,588 Reserve for non-recurring legal matter — — — — 1,765 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 546 546 710 1,638 1,113 Income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 40,166 $ 23,227 $ 6,975 $ 74,675 $ 11,970 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 31,099 $ 10,618 $ (3,470 ) $ 44,482 $ (12,336 ) Stock-based compensation 5,445 4,603 4,051 13,282 9,911 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 469 631 2,588 1,468 2,588 Reserve for non-recurring legal matter — — — — 1,765 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 546 546 710 1,638 1,113 Non-recurring debt prepayment fees and non-cash interest 1,907 6,775 747 11,297 1,880 Net income (Non-GAAP) $ 39,466 $ 23,173 $ 4,626 $ 72,167 $ 4,921 Net income (loss) per share, basic (GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.09 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.39 $ (0.13 ) Stock-based compensation 0.05 0.04 0.03 0.12 0.10 Restructuring and asset impairment charges — 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.03 Reserve for non-recurring legal matter — — — — 0.02 Acquisition related expenses and amortization — — 0.01 0.01 0.01 Non-recurring debt prepayment fees and non-cash interest 0.02 0.06 0.01 0.10 0.02 Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.32 $ 0.20 $ 0.04 $ 0.63 $ 0.05 Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP 122,123 113,677 102,798 114,720 97,257 Net income (loss) per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.23 $ 0.08 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.35 $ (0.13 ) Stock-based compensation 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.10 0.10 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.03 Reserve for non-recurring legal matter — — — — 0.02 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 0.01 — 0.01 0.01 0.01 Non-recurring debt prepayment fees and non-cash interest 0.01 0.05 0.01 0.09 0.02 Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.04 $ 0.56 $ 0.05 Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP 133,611 130,737 102,798 131,114 97,257 Shares used in diluted per share calculation Non-GAAP (3) 132,323 130,737 110,900 130,729 104,746

(2) Calculation of non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 excludes convertible notes due 2023 interest expense, net of tax of less than $0.1 million, $0.4 million and $0.2 million, respectively, from non-GAAP net income. Calculation of non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 excludes convertible notes due 2023 interest expense, net of tax of $0.9 million and $0.2 million, respectively, from non-GAAP net income.

(3) Effect of dilutive in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes and warrants are included in the GAAP weighted-average diluted shares in periods where we have GAAP net income. We excluded the in-the-money portion of convertible notes due 2024 totaling 1,288 thousand shares and 385 thousand shares in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, for non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as the Company entered into convertible note hedge transactions that reduce potential dilution to the Company’s common stock upon any conversion of the Notes due 2024.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.