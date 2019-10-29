Amedisys Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Updates 2019 Guidance

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019.



Three Month Periods Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Net service revenue increased $77.3 million to $494.6 million compared to $417.3 million in 2018.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $34.1 million compared to $31.4 million in 2018.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.03 compared to $0.96 in 2018.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $56.8 million compared to $45.3 million in 2018.

Adjusted net service revenue of $494.6 million compared to $417.3 million in 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $37.9 million compared to $30.9 million in 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.15 compared to $0.95 in 2018.

Nine Month Periods Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Net service revenue increased $226.7 million to $1,454.9 million compared to $1,228.2 million in 2018.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $99.2 million compared to $91.9 million in 2018.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $3.01 compared to $2.71 in 2018.

Adjusted Year to Date Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $173.0 million compared to $136.7 million in 2018.

Adjusted net service revenue of $1,460.9 million compared to $1,229.9 million in 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $114.2 million compared to $92.3 million in 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $3.47 compared to $2.73 in 2018.

* See pages 11 and 12 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

Paul B. Kusserow, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I am very proud of our third quarter results and our continued outperformance this year. All three of our lines of business continue to grow; we have made great progress integrating the Compassionate Care acquisition; and most importantly, we are once again near the top of the industry in quality for both Home Health and Hospice. We could not achieve such results without the unwavering efforts of all of our 21,000 employees and I want to thank each of you for your continued dedication to our mission of providing clinically excellent care to all of our patients, wherever they call home.”

Updated 2019 Guidance

Net service revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $220 million to $223 million.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $4.32 to $4.39 based on an estimated 33.1 million shares outstanding.

This guidance excludes the effects of any future acquisitions, if any are made.

We urge caution in considering the current trends and 2019 guidance disclosed in this press release. The home health and hospice industry is highly competitive and subject to intensive regulations, and trends are subject to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are referenced in the cautionary language below and others that are described more fully in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K which can be found on the SEC’s internet website, http://www.sec.gov , and our internet website, http://www.amedisys.com .

Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Amedisys will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter results. To participate on the conference call, please call before 11:00 a.m. ET to either (877) 524-8416 (Toll-Free) or (412) 902-1028 (Toll). A replay of the conference call will be available through November 30, 2019 by dialing (877) 660-6853 (Toll-Free) or (201) 612-7415 (Toll) and entering conference ID #13695473.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through our website on our Investor Relations section at the following web address: http://investors.amedisys.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before provision for income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net service revenue, defined as net service revenue excluding certain items; (3) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. excluding certain items; and (4) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional information

Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 65,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 21,000 employees in 470 care centers within 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 376,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled “Investors” on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

When included in this press release, words like "believes," "belief," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "may," "might," "would," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis, changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels, our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively, competition in the healthcare industry, changes in the case mix of patients and payment methodologies, changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies, our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources, our ability to consistently provide high-quality care, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments, future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors, our access to financing, our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements, business disruptions due to natural disasters or acts of terrorism, our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure, our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Compassionate Care Hospice ("CCH"), our ability to comply with requirements stipulated in the CCH corporate integrity agreement, and changes in law or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) For the Three-Month

Periods Ended September 30

For the Nine-Month

Periods Ended September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net service revenue $ 494,631 $ 417,335 $ 1,454,955 $ 1,228,200 Cost of service, excluding depreciation and amortization 288,708 249,739 854,734 730,612 General and administrative expenses: Salaries and benefits 99,941 79,367 293,127 232,213 Non-cash compensation 6,298 4,842 18,451 12,653 Other 48,474 40,335 140,284 124,119 Depreciation and amortization 4,366 3,164 12,440 9,882 Operating expenses 447,787 377,447 1,319,036 1,109,479 Operating income 46,844 39,888 135,919 118,721 Other income (expense): Interest income 15 29 59 263 Interest expense (3,778 ) (1,991 ) (11,459 ) (5,834 ) Equity in (losses) earnings from equity method investments (812 ) 1,625 4,120 6,461 Miscellaneous, net 1,975 1,822 2,404 2,782 Total other (expense) income, net (2,600 ) 1,485 (4,876 ) 3,672 Income before income taxes 44,244 41,373 131,043 122,393 Income tax expense (9,919 ) (9,825 ) (31,105 ) (29,984 ) Net income 34,325 31,548 99,938 92,409 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (193 ) (171 ) (760 ) (524 ) Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 34,132 $ 31,377 $ 99,178 $ 91,885 Basic earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 1.06 $ 0.99 $ 3.09 $ 2.78 Weighted average shares outstanding 32,211 31,815 32,096 33,075 Diluted earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 1.03 $ 0.96 $ 3.01 $ 2.71 Weighted average shares outstanding 33,002 32,691 32,944 33,852





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data) September 30,

2019

(unaudited)

December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,757 $ 20,229 Patient accounts receivable 254,703 188,972 Prepaid expenses 10,601 7,568 Other current assets 13,458 7,349 Total current assets 299,519 224,118 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $101,446 and $95,472 29,969 29,449 Operating lease right of use assets 84,124 — Goodwill 660,472 329,480 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $36,799 and $33,050 66,468 44,132 Deferred income taxes 17,568 35,794 Other assets 54,260 54,145 Total assets $ 1,212,380 $ 717,118 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 35,901 $ 28,531 Payroll and employee benefits 115,899 92,858 Accrued expenses 127,111 99,475 Current portion of long-term obligations 8,959 1,612 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 26,783 — Total current liabilities 314,653 222,476 Long-term obligations, less current portion 231,641 5,775 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 56,619 — Other long-term obligations 6,002 6,234 Total liabilities 608,915 234,485 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,599,273 and 36,252,280 shares issued; and 32,246,575 and 31,973,505 shares outstanding 37 36 Additional paid-in capital 634,854 603,666 Treasury stock, at cost 4,352,698 and 4,278,775 shares of common stock (251,070 ) (241,685 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 15 15 Retained earnings 218,728 119,550 Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity 602,564 481,582 Noncontrolling interests 901 1,051 Total equity 603,465 482,633 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,212,380 $ 717,118





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING

(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)

(Unaudited) For the Three-Month

Periods Ended

September 30

For the Nine-Month

Periods Ended

September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 34,325 $ 31,548 $ 99,938 $ 92,409 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,366 3,164 12,440 9,882 Non-cash compensation 6,298 4,842 18,451 12,653 401(k) employer match 2,859 2,040 7,545 6,934 Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets 9,519 — 27,014 — Loss on disposal of property and equipment 8 88 6 738 Deferred income taxes 11,923 5,771 17,798 14,916 Equity in losses (earnings) from equity method investments 812 (1,625 ) (4,120 ) (6,461 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs/debt discount 220 203 653 596 Return on equity investment 2,885 2,169 3,727 4,373 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Patient accounts receivable (15,304 ) 2,562 (39,469 ) 6,166 Other current assets (1,851 ) 11,648 (10,194 ) (32 ) Other assets 258 38 202 726 Accounts payable 1,330 (4,293 ) (8,145 ) (670 ) Accrued expenses (1,359 ) 10,210 27,903 14,758 Other long-term obligations (50 ) 115 (231 ) 2,462 Operating lease liabilities (7,916 ) — (24,116 ) — Operating lease right of use assets (868 ) — (2,622 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities 47,455 68,480 126,780 159,450 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Proceeds from sale of deferred compensation plan assets 74 92 287 563 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 12 40 158 51 Investments in equity method investees — (3,477 ) (210 ) (3,477 ) Purchases of property and equipment (3,644 ) (4,073 ) (6,337 ) (5,684 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (46 ) — (345,460 ) (4,074 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,604 ) (7,418 ) (351,562 ) (12,621 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options 2,045 140 3,388 2,749 Proceeds from issuance of stock to employee stock purchase plan 850 630 2,384 1,787 Shares withheld upon stock vesting (4,895 ) (2,589 ) (9,385 ) (5,421 ) Noncontrolling interest distribution (453 ) (180 ) (910 ) (530 ) Proceeds from borrowings under term loan — — 175,000 — Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit 8,000 — 192,500 127,500 Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit (41,000 ) (70,000 ) (133,000 ) (70,000 ) Principal payments of long-term obligations (1,543 ) (596 ) (3,820 ) (91,071 ) Debt issuance costs — — (847 ) (2,433 ) Purchase of company stock — — — (181,402 ) Repurchase of noncontrolling interest — (361 ) — (361 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (36,996 ) (72,956 ) 225,310 (219,182 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,855 (11,894 ) 528 (72,353 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 13,902 25,904 20,229 86,363 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 20,757 $ 14,010 $ 20,757 $ 14,010 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 3,569 $ 909 $ 7,756 $ 2,989 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 9,807 $ 4,868 $ 17,656 $ 11,017 Days revenue outstanding (1) 44.5 40.6 44.5 40.6

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 2018 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)

(Unaudited) Segment Information - Home Health For the

Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 211.5 $ 208.0 Non-Medicare 100.0 86.9 Net service revenue 311.5 294.9 Cost of service 188.9 181.8 Gross margin 122.6 113.1 Other operating expenses 76.5 69.6 Operating income $ 46.1 $ 43.5 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 2 % 10 % Non-Medicare revenue 16 % 20 % Total admissions 9 % 4 % Total volume (2) 6 % 6 % Total Episodic admissions (3) 8 % 3 % Total Episodic volume (4) 5 % 5 % Key Statistical Data - Total (5): Medicare: Admissions 48,295 46,371 Recertifications 27,662 28,551 Total volume 75,957 74,922 Completed episodes 74,355 73,114 Visits 1,281,380 1,301,090 Average revenue per completed episode (6) $ 2,909 $ 2,855 Visits per completed episode (7) 17.1 17.6 Non-Medicare: Admissions 33,642 29,325 Recertifications 15,678 14,539 Total volume 49,320 43,864 Visits 775,804 698,181 Total (5): Visiting Clinician Cost per Visit $ 83.68 $ 82.78 Clinical Manager Cost per Visit 8.09 8.18 Total Cost per Visit $ 91.77 $ 90.96 Visits 2,057,184 1,999,271





For the

Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 644.0 $ 619.3 Non-Medicare 296.2 251.2 Net service revenue 940.2 870.5 Cost of service 562.4 532.7 Gross margin 377.8 337.8 Other operating expenses 224.0 207.6 Operating income $ 153.8 $ 130.2 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 4 % 7 % Non-Medicare revenue 18 % 18 % Total admissions 7 % 4 % Total volume (2) 6 % 7 % Total Episodic admissions (3) 6 % 3 % Total Episodic volume (4) 4 % 6 % Key Statistical Data - Total (5): Medicare: Admissions 147,485 142,884 Recertifications 82,551 84,218 Total volume 230,036 227,102 Completed episodes 224,635 220,726 Visits 3,935,182 3,933,290 Average revenue per completed episode (6) $ 2,922 $ 2,841 Visits per completed episode (7) 17.4 17.5 Non-Medicare: Admissions 100,184 88,485 Recertifications 45,945 40,862 Total volume 146,129 129,347 Visits 2,303,576 2,049,662 Total (5): Visiting Clinician Cost per Visit $ 82.23 $ 81.06 Clinical Manager Cost per Visit 7.91 7.98 Total Cost per Visit $ 90.14 $ 89.04 Visits 6,238,758 5,982,952

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare, Total and Episodic revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare, Total and Episodic revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Effective July 1, 2019, same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.

(3) Total Episodic admissions includes admissions for Medicare and Non-Medicare payors that bill on a 60-day episode of care basis.

(4) Total Episodic volume includes admissions and recertifications for Medicare and Non-Medicare payors that bill on a 60-day episode of care basis.

(5) Total includes acquisitions and denovos.

(6) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care.

(7) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.

Segment Information - Hospice For the

Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 153.5 $ 98.0 Non-Medicare 8.9 5.4 Net service revenue 162.4 103.4 Cost of service 84.5 53.4 Gross margin 77.9 50.0 Other operating expenses 36.2 21.7 Operating income $ 41.7 $ 28.3 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 10 % 7 % Hospice admissions 4 % 8 % Average daily census 5 % 11 % Key Statistical Data - Total (2): Hospice admissions 9,914 6,765 Average daily census 11,565 7,768 Revenue per day, net $ 152.67 $ 144.71 Cost of service per day $ 79.51 $ 74.72 Average discharge length of stay 98 101 For the

Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 430.0 $ 286.7 Non-Medicare 22.6 15.4 Net service revenue 452.6 302.1 Cost of service 245.9 155.2 Gross margin 206.7 146.9 Other operating expenses 100.9 62.5 Operating income $ 105.8 $ 84.4 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 6 % 11 % Hospice admissions 5 % 7 % Average daily census 6 % 12 % Key Statistical Data - Total (2): Hospice admissions 30,055 20,444 Average daily census 10,997 7,514 Revenue per day, net $ 150.77 $ 147.28 Cost of service per day $ 81.92 $ 75.65 Average discharge length of stay 98 98

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Effective July 1, 2019, same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total includes acquisitions and denovos.

Segment Information - Personal Care For the

Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2019

2018

Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 20.7 19.0 Net service revenue 20.7 19.0 Cost of service 15.3 14.5 Gross margin 5.4 4.5 Other operating expenses 3.1 3.1 Operating income $ 2.3 $ 1.4 Key Statistical Data - Total (1): Billable hours 824,251 810,427 Clients served 12,687 12,380 Shifts 370,451 357,382 Revenue per hour $ 25.12 $ 23.40 Revenue per shift $ 55.90 $ 53.06 Hours per shift 2.2 2.3 For the

Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2019

2018

Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 62.1 55.6 Net service revenue 62.1 55.6 Cost of service 46.4 42.7 Gross margin 15.7 12.9 Other operating expenses 9.5 9.7 Operating income $ 6.2 $ 3.2 Key Statistical Data - Total (1): Billable hours 2,506,113 2,357,608 Clients served 16,134 15,731 Shifts 1,128,920 1,062,422 Revenue per hour $ 24.77 $ 23.57 Revenue per shift $ 55.00 $ 52.30 Hours per shift 2.2 2.2

(1) Total includes acquisitions.

Segment Information - Corporate For the

Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2019

2018

Financial Information (in millions): Other operating expenses $ 40.4 $ 31.3 Depreciation and amortization 2.9 2.0 Total operating expenses $ 43.3 $ 33.3 For the

Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2019

2018

Financial Information (in millions): Other operating expenses $ 122.0 $ 92.6 Depreciation and amortization 7.9 6.5 Total operating expenses $ 129.9 $ 99.1

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”):

For the Three-

Month Period

Ended September 30,

For the Nine-

Month Period

Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 34,132 $ 31,377 $ 99,178 $ 91,885 Add: Income tax expense 9,919 9,825 31,105 29,984 Interest expense, net 3,763 1,962 11,400 5,571 Depreciation and amortization 4,366 3,164 12,440 9,882 Certain items (1) 5,088 (609 ) 20,259 615 Interest component of certain items (1) (451 ) (451 ) (1,338 ) (1,280 ) Adjusted EBITDA (2) (6) $ 56,817 $ 45,268 $ 173,044 $ 136,657

Adjusted Net Service Revenue Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Period

Ended September 30,

For the Nine-

Month Period

Ended September 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018

Net service revenue $ 494,631 $ 417,335 $ 1,454,955 $ 1,228,200 Add: Certain items (1) — — 5,993 1,687 Adjusted net service revenue (3) (6) $ 494,631 $ 417,335 $ 1,460,948 $ 1,229,887

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Period

Ended September 30,

For the Nine-

Month Period

Ended September 30, 2019

2018 2019

2018

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 34,132 $ 31,377 $ 99,178 $ 91,885 Add: Certain items (1) 3,765 (450 ) 14,992 455 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. (4) (6) $ 37,897 $ 30,927 $ 114,170 $ 92,340

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share:

For the Three-

Month Period

Ended September 30,

For the Nine-

Month Period

Ended September 30, 2019

2018 2019

2018

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share $ 1.03 $ 0.96 $ 3.01 $ 2.71 Add: Certain items (1) 0.11 (0.01 ) 0.46 0.01 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share (5) (6) $ 1.15 $ 0.95 $ 3.47 $ 2.73

(1) The following details the certain items for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

Certain Items: For the Three-Month Period

Ended September 30, 2019

For the Nine-Month Period

Ended September 30, 2019 (Income) Expense

(Income) Expense Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue: Contingency accrual $ — $ 6,541 Planned closures (7) — (548 ) Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service: Planned closures (7) 15 1,172 Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses: Planned closures (7) 28 185 Acquisition and integration costs 4,141 14,393 Legal fees - non-routine 397 373 Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Legal settlements (1,437 ) (1,437 ) Miscellaneous, other (income) expense, net 1,944 (420 ) Total $ 5,088 $ 20,259 Net of tax $ 3,765 $ 14,992 Diluted EPS $ 0.11 $ 0.46 For the Three-Month Period

Ended September 30, 2018

For the Nine-Month Period

Ended September 30, 2018 (Income) Expense

(Income) Expense Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue: Florida self-audit (pre-acquisition) $ — $ 1,687 Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses: Acquisition costs 857 1,732 Legal fees - non-routine 304 1,409 Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Legal settlements (1,437 ) (1,437 ) Miscellaneous, other (income) expense, net (333 ) (2,776 ) Total $ (609 ) $ 615 Net of tax $ (450 ) $ 455 Diluted EPS $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before provision for income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(3) Adjusted net service revenue is defined as net service revenue plus certain items as described in footnote 1.

(4) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(5) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.

(6) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net service revenue, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.

(7) Planned closures consist of in-patient units acquired from Compassionate Care Hospice whose operations ceased in April 2019.



