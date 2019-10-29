Tenable Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Added 387 new enterprise platform customers and 51 net new six figure customers

Revenue of $91.9 million, up 32% year-over-year

GAAP net loss per share of $0.18; pro forma non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.07, a 50% improvement year-over-year

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable (Nasdaq: TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"Q3 marked another successful quarter," said Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO of Tenable. "Organizations now need and expect a risk-based approach to vulnerability management in order to keep up with today's threats. Tenable is leading this transformation with Lumin, which enables customers to calculate, communicate and compare their cyber exposure."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $91.9 million, representing a 32% increase year-over-year.

Calculated current billings was $110.6 million, representing a 28% increase year-over-year.

GAAP loss from operations was $18.3 million, compared to a loss of $21.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP loss from operations was $7.7 million, compared to a loss of $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2018.

GAAP net loss was $17.6 million, compared to a loss of $20.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.18, compared to a loss per share of $0.28 in the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net loss was $6.7 million, compared to a loss of $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Pro forma non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.07, compared to a loss per share of $0.14 in the third quarter of 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $296.6 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $283.2 million at December 31, 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities was $4.7 million, compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. Free cash flow was $(9.6) million, compared to $(2.9) million in the third quarter of 2018. Both net cash used in operating activities and free cash flow included a $3.7 million reduction related to employee stock purchase plan activity, compared to a $2.3 million benefit in the third quarter of 2018. In addition, capital expenditures related to our new headquarters were $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Recent Business Highlights

Added 387 new enterprise platform customers and 51 net new six figure customers.

Lumin™, the company's advanced visualization, analytics and measurement solution that enables customers to calculate, communicate and compare their cyber exposure while managing risk, became available for sale in Q3.

Tenable named a Leader in Vulnerability Risk Management in "The Forrester Wave™: Vulnerability Risk Management, Q4 2019," which ranked the company the highest among 13 vendors in the Strategy and Current Offering categories.

Announced that Tenable.io® is the number one platform in the market for vulnerability and security configuration coverage, according to an analysis and report by Principled Technologies.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2019, we currently expect:

Revenue in the range of $93.5 million to $94.5 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations in the range of $12.0 million to $11.0 million.

Non-GAAP net loss in the range of $11.5 million to $10.5 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.12 to $0.11, assuming 97.7 million weighted average shares outstanding.

For the year ending December 31, 2019, we currently expect:

Revenue in the range of $351.0 million to $352.0 million.

Calculated current billings in the range of $407.0 million to $417.0 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations in the range of $43.6 million to $42.6 million.

Non-GAAP net loss in the range of $40.8 million to $39.8 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.42 to $0.41, assuming 96.1 million weighted average shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

Tenable will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed at 877-407-9716 (U.S.) and 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com . A replay of the webcast will be available until November 12, 2019.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 27,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 25 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Calculated Current Billings: We define calculated current billings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as total revenue recognized in a period plus the change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period. We believe that calculated current billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in advance (including multi-year contracts), but we generally recognize the related revenue ratably over time, we use calculated current billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers. We believe that calculated current billings, which excludes deferred revenue for periods beyond twelve months in a customer’s contractual term, more closely correlates with annual contract value and that the variability in total billings, depending on the timing of large multi-year contracts and the preference for annual billing versus multi-year upfront billing, may distort growth in one period over another.

Free Cash Flow: We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash.

Non-GAAP Loss from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Net Loss, Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share and Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share: We define non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, excluding the effect of the accretion of Series A and B redeemable convertible preferred stock, stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, including the applicable tax impact. We use non-GAAP net loss to calculate non-GAAP net loss per share and pro forma non-GAAP net loss per share. Pro forma non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated by giving effect to the conversion of our redeemable convertible preferred stock into common stock as though the conversion occurred at the beginning of each period presented prior to 2019.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin: We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation.

TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 91,852 $ 69,440 $ 257,537 $ 192,139 Cost of revenue(1) 15,245 12,161 42,389 30,768 Gross profit 76,607 57,279 215,148 161,371 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 56,699 44,550 165,403 125,964 Research and development(1) 20,763 20,553 64,396 55,529 General and administrative(1) 17,472 13,272 48,595 32,868 Total operating expenses 94,934 78,375 278,394 214,361 Loss from operations (18,327 ) (21,096 ) (63,246 ) (52,990 ) Interest income, net 1,527 894 4,677 845 Other expense, net (240 ) (185 ) (576 ) (605 ) Loss before income taxes (17,040 ) (20,387 ) (59,145 ) (52,750 ) Provision for income taxes 600 482 1,563 1,157 Net loss (17,640 ) (20,869 ) (60,708 ) (53,907 ) Accretion of Series A and B redeemable convertible preferred stock — (55 ) — (434 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (17,640 ) $ (20,924 ) $ (60,708 ) $ (54,341 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (1.34 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 96,709 74,261 95,433 40,688

_______________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenue $ 694 $ 692 $ 2,088 $ 883 Sales and marketing 3,521 2,707 11,102 3,984 Research and development 2,124 2,427 6,595 3,594 General and administrative 4,160 2,957 11,406 5,745 Total stock-based compensation $ 10,499 $ 8,783 $ 31,191 $ 14,206

TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,303 $ 165,116 Short-term investments 125,333 118,119 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $557 and $188 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 81,201 68,261 Deferred commissions 26,030 23,272 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,126 22,020 Total current assets 424,993 396,788 Property and equipment, net 18,525 11,348 Deferred commissions (net of current portion) 38,493 36,162 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,346 8,504 Other assets 9,855 7,810 Total assets $ 532,212 $ 460,612 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 795 $ 171 Accrued expenses 9,474 5,554 Accrued compensation 24,244 29,594 Deferred revenue 245,985 213,644 Operating lease liabilities 3,970 4,262 Other current liabilities 701 1,079 Total current liabilities 285,169 254,304 Deferred revenue (net of current portion) 83,390 76,259 Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion) 37,788 6,055 Other liabilities 2,677 2,231 Total liabilities 409,024 338,849 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized; 97,960 and 93,126 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 980 931 Additional paid-in capital 648,964 586,940 Accumulated other comprehensive income 60 — Accumulated deficit (526,816 ) (466,108 ) Total stockholders’ equity 123,188 121,763 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 532,212 $ 460,612

TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (60,708 ) $ (53,907 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,604 4,580 Stock-based compensation 31,191 14,206 Other (787 ) 771 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (13,309 ) (8,190 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 820 941 Deferred commissions (5,089 ) (2,708 ) Other assets (2,386 ) 315 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,892 1,930 Accrued compensation (5,350 ) 1,252 Deferred revenue 39,472 39,880 Other current liabilities (195 ) (4 ) Other liabilities 173 (71 ) Net cash used in operating activities (7,672 ) (1,005 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (10,262 ) (4,140 ) Purchases of short-term investments (179,703 ) (34,114 ) Sales and maturities of short-term investments 174,485 — Net cash used in investing activities (15,480 ) (38,254 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions — 268,531 Payments of costs related to initial public offering — (3,732 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (12 ) (389 ) Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan 15,129 — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 15,448 1,415 Repurchases of common stock — (75 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 30,565 265,750 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,226 ) (675 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,187 225,816 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 165,378 27,472 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 171,565 $ 253,288

TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

Revenue Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Subscription revenue $ 75,503 $ 53,511 $ 209,610 $ 146,568 Perpetual license and maintenance revenue 13,797 13,864 40,877 40,753 Professional services and other revenue 2,552 2,065 7,050 4,818 Revenue(1) $ 91,852 $ 69,440 $ 257,537 $ 192,139

_______________

(1) Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 92% and 91% of revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, and 89% of revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively.

Calculated Current Billings Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 91,852 $ 69,440 $ 257,537 $ 192,139 Add: Deferred revenue (current), end of period 245,985 191,578 245,985 191,578 Less: Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period (227,227 ) (174,277 ) (213,644 ) (154,898 ) Calculated current billings $ 110,610 $ 86,741 $ 289,878 $ 228,819





Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash used in operating activities $ (4,675 ) $ (1,751 ) $ (7,672 ) $ (1,005 ) Purchases of property and equipment (4,927 ) (1,162 ) (10,262 ) (4,140 ) Free cash flow(1) $ (9,602 ) $ (2,913 ) $ (17,934 ) $ (5,145 )

________________

(1) Free cash flow included a $3.7 million and a $4.7 million reduction in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, and a $2.3 million benefit in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, related to employee stock purchase plan activity. In addition, capital expenditures related to our new headquarters were $2.4 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

Non-GAAP Loss from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Loss from operations $ (18,327 ) $ (21,096 ) $ (63,246 ) $ (52,990 ) Stock-based compensation 10,499 8,783 31,191 14,206 Amortization of intangible assets 125 151 427 453 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (7,703 ) $ (12,162 ) $ (31,628 ) $ (38,331 ) Operating margin (20 )% (30 )% (25 )% (28 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (8 )% (18 )% (12 )% (20 )%





Non-GAAP Net Loss, Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share and Pro forma Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (17,640 ) $ (20,924 ) $ (60,708 ) $ (54,341 ) Accretion of Series A and B redeemable convertible preferred stock — 55 — 434 Stock-based compensation 10,499 8,783 31,191 14,206 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) 273 (90 ) (255 ) (138 ) Amortization of intangible assets(1) 125 151 427 453 Non-GAAP net loss $ (6,743 ) $ (12,025 ) $ (29,345 ) $ (39,386 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (1.34 ) Accretion of Series A and B redeemable convertible preferred stock — — — 0.01 Stock-based compensation 0.11 0.12 0.33 0.35 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) — — — — Amortization of intangible assets(1) — — — 0.01 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.97 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 96,709 74,261 95,433 40,688 Pro forma adjustment to reflect the assumed conversion of our convertible redeemable preferred stock as of the beginning of the period — 14,449 — 41,590 Weighted-average shares used to compute pro forma non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 96,709 88,710 95,433 82,278 Pro forma non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.48 )

________________

(1) The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions. There was no tax impact related to the amortization of intangible assets as it was incurred in the United States in periods in which we maintained a full valuation allowance.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross profit $ 76,607 $ 57,279 $ 215,148 $ 161,371 Stock-based compensation 694 692 2,088 883 Amortization of intangible assets 125 151 427 453 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 77,426 $ 58,122 $ 217,663 $ 162,707 Gross margin 83 % 82 % 84 % 84 % Non-GAAP gross margin 84 % 84 % 85 % 85 %





Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales and marketing expense $ 56,699 $ 44,550 $ 165,403 $ 125,964 Less: Stock-based compensation 3,521 2,707 11,102 3,984 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 53,178 $ 41,843 $ 154,301 $ 121,980 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense as % of revenue 58 % 60 % 60 % 63 %





Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Research and development expense $ 20,763 $ 20,553 $ 64,396 $ 55,529 Less: Stock-based compensation 2,124 2,427 6,595 3,594 Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 18,639 $ 18,126 $ 57,801 $ 51,935 Non-GAAP research and development expense as % of revenue 20 % 26 % 22 % 27 %





Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 General and administrative expense $ 17,472 $ 13,272 $ 48,595 $ 32,868 Less: Stock-based compensation 4,160 2,957 11,406 5,745 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 13,312 $ 10,315 $ 37,189 $ 27,123 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense as % of revenue 14 % 15 % 14 % 14 %





Forecasted Non-GAAP Loss from Operations Three Months Ending

December 31, 2019 Year Ending

December 31, 2019 (in millions) Low High Low High Forecasted loss from operations $ (22.2 ) $ (21.2 ) $ (85.4 ) $ (84.4 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 10.2 10.2 41.4 41.4 Forecasted amortization of intangible assets — — 0.4 0.4 Forecasted non-GAAP loss from operations $ (12.0 ) $ (11.0 ) $ (43.6 ) $ (42.6 )





Forecasted Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share Three Months Ending

December 31, 2019 Year Ending

December 31, 2019 (in millions, except per share data) Low High Low High Forecasted net loss $ (21.7 ) $ (20.7 ) $ (82.6 ) $ (81.6 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation(1) 10.2 10.2 41.4 41.4 Forecasted amortization of intangible assets — — 0.4 0.4 Forecasted non-GAAP net loss $ (11.5 ) $ (10.5 ) $ (40.8 ) $ (39.8 ) Forecasted net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (0.85 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation(1) 0.10 0.10 0.44 0.44 Forecasted amortization of intangible assets — — — — Forecasted Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.41 ) Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 97.7 97.7 96.1 96.1

________________

(1) The tax impact of stock-based compensation is immaterial for purposes of this reconciliation.



