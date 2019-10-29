There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,353 in the last 365 days.

Tenable Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

  • Added 387 new enterprise platform customers and 51 net new six figure customers
  • Revenue of $91.9 million, up 32% year-over-year
  • GAAP net loss per share of $0.18; pro forma non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.07, a 50% improvement year-over-year

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable (Nasdaq: TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"Q3 marked another successful quarter," said Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO of Tenable. "Organizations now need and expect a risk-based approach to vulnerability management in order to keep up with today's threats. Tenable is leading this transformation with Lumin, which enables customers to calculate, communicate and compare their cyber exposure."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $91.9 million, representing a 32% increase year-over-year.
  • Calculated current billings was $110.6 million, representing a 28% increase year-over-year.
  • GAAP loss from operations was $18.3 million, compared to a loss of $21.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.
  • Non-GAAP loss from operations was $7.7 million, compared to a loss of $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2018.
  • GAAP net loss was $17.6 million, compared to a loss of $20.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.
  • GAAP net loss per share was $0.18, compared to a loss per share of $0.28 in the third quarter of 2018.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $6.7 million, compared to a loss of $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2018.
  • Pro forma non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.07, compared to a loss per share of $0.14 in the third quarter of 2018.
  • Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $296.6 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $283.2 million at December 31, 2018.
  • Net cash used in operating activities was $4.7 million, compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. Free cash flow was $(9.6) million, compared to $(2.9) million in the third quarter of 2018. Both net cash used in operating activities and free cash flow included a $3.7 million reduction related to employee stock purchase plan activity, compared to a $2.3 million benefit in the third quarter of 2018. In addition, capital expenditures related to our new headquarters were $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Added 387 new enterprise platform customers and 51 net new six figure customers.
  • Lumin™, the company's advanced visualization, analytics and measurement solution that enables customers to calculate, communicate and compare their cyber exposure while managing risk, became available for sale in Q3.
  • Tenable named a Leader in Vulnerability Risk Management in "The Forrester Wave™: Vulnerability Risk Management, Q4 2019," which ranked the company the highest among 13 vendors in the Strategy and Current Offering categories.
  • Announced that Tenable.io® is the number one platform in the market for vulnerability and security configuration coverage, according to an analysis and report by Principled Technologies.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2019, we currently expect:

  • Revenue in the range of $93.5 million to $94.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP loss from operations in the range of $12.0 million to $11.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss in the range of $11.5 million to $10.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.12 to $0.11, assuming 97.7 million weighted average shares outstanding.

For the year ending December 31, 2019, we currently expect:

  • Revenue in the range of $351.0 million to $352.0 million.
  • Calculated current billings in the range of $407.0 million to $417.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP loss from operations in the range of $43.6 million to $42.6 million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss in the range of $40.8 million to $39.8 million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.42 to $0.41, assuming 96.1 million weighted average shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

Tenable will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed at 877-407-9716 (U.S.) and 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com. A replay of the webcast will be available until November 12, 2019.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 27,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 25 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Andrea DiMarco
investors@tenable.com

Media Relations
Cayla Baker
tenablepr@tenable.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Calculated Current Billings: We define calculated current billings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as total revenue recognized in a period plus the change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period. We believe that calculated current billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in advance (including multi-year contracts), but we generally recognize the related revenue ratably over time, we use calculated current billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers. We believe that calculated current billings, which excludes deferred revenue for periods beyond twelve months in a customer’s contractual term, more closely correlates with annual contract value and that the variability in total billings, depending on the timing of large multi-year contracts and the preference for annual billing versus multi-year upfront billing, may distort growth in one period over another.

Free Cash Flow: We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash.

Non-GAAP Loss from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Net Loss, Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share and Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share: We define non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, excluding the effect of the accretion of Series A and B redeemable convertible preferred stock, stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, including the applicable tax impact. We use non-GAAP net loss to calculate non-GAAP net loss per share and pro forma non-GAAP net loss per share. Pro forma non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated by giving effect to the conversion of our redeemable convertible preferred stock into common stock as though the conversion occurred at the beginning of each period presented prior to 2019.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin: We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation.

TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2019   2018   2019   2018
Revenue $ 91,852     $ 69,440     $ 257,537     $ 192,139  
Cost of revenue(1) 15,245     12,161     42,389     30,768  
Gross profit 76,607     57,279     215,148     161,371  
Operating expenses:              
Sales and marketing(1) 56,699     44,550     165,403     125,964  
Research and development(1) 20,763     20,553     64,396     55,529  
General and administrative(1) 17,472     13,272     48,595     32,868  
Total operating expenses 94,934     78,375     278,394     214,361  
Loss from operations (18,327 )   (21,096 )   (63,246 )   (52,990 )
Interest income, net 1,527     894     4,677     845  
Other expense, net (240 )   (185 )   (576 )   (605 )
Loss before income taxes (17,040 )   (20,387 )   (59,145 )   (52,750 )
Provision for income taxes 600     482     1,563     1,157  
Net loss (17,640 )   (20,869 )   (60,708 )   (53,907 )
Accretion of Series A and B redeemable convertible preferred stock     (55 )       (434 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (17,640 )   $ (20,924 )   $ (60,708 )   $ (54,341 )
               
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.18 )   $ (0.28 )   $ (0.64 )   $ (1.34 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 96,709     74,261     95,433     40,688  
                       

_______________
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Cost of revenue $ 694     $ 692     $ 2,088     $ 883  
Sales and marketing 3,521     2,707     11,102     3,984  
Research and development 2,124     2,427     6,595     3,594  
General and administrative 4,160     2,957     11,406     5,745  
Total stock-based compensation $ 10,499     $ 8,783     $ 31,191     $ 14,206  
                               

TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,303     $ 165,116  
Short-term investments 125,333     118,119  
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $557 and $188 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 81,201     68,261  
Deferred commissions 26,030     23,272  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,126     22,020  
Total current assets 424,993     396,788  
Property and equipment, net 18,525     11,348  
Deferred commissions (net of current portion) 38,493     36,162  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,346     8,504  
Other assets 9,855     7,810  
Total assets $ 532,212     $ 460,612  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 795     $ 171  
Accrued expenses 9,474     5,554  
Accrued compensation 24,244     29,594  
Deferred revenue 245,985     213,644  
Operating lease liabilities 3,970     4,262  
Other current liabilities 701     1,079  
Total current liabilities 285,169     254,304  
Deferred revenue (net of current portion) 83,390     76,259  
Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion) 37,788     6,055  
Other liabilities 2,677     2,231  
Total liabilities 409,024     338,849  
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized; 97,960 and 93,126 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 980     931  
Additional paid-in capital 648,964     586,940  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 60      
Accumulated deficit (526,816 )   (466,108 )
Total stockholders’ equity 123,188     121,763  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 532,212     $ 460,612  
               

TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands) 2019   2018
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (60,708 )   $ (53,907 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 4,604     4,580  
Stock-based compensation 31,191     14,206  
Other (787 )   771  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable (13,309 )   (8,190 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 820     941  
Deferred commissions (5,089 )   (2,708 )
Other assets (2,386 )   315  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,892     1,930  
Accrued compensation (5,350 )   1,252  
Deferred revenue 39,472     39,880  
Other current liabilities (195 )   (4 )
Other liabilities 173     (71 )
Net cash used in operating activities (7,672 )   (1,005 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment (10,262 )   (4,140 )
Purchases of short-term investments (179,703 )   (34,114 )
Sales and maturities of short-term investments 174,485      
Net cash used in investing activities (15,480 )   (38,254 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions     268,531  
Payments of costs related to initial public offering     (3,732 )
Principal payments under finance lease obligations (12 )   (389 )
Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan 15,129      
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 15,448     1,415  
Repurchases of common stock     (75 )
Net cash provided by financing activities 30,565     265,750  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,226 )   (675 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,187     225,816  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 165,378     27,472  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 171,565     $ 253,288  
               

TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)

Revenue Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands) 2019   2018   2019   2018
Subscription revenue $ 75,503     $ 53,511     $ 209,610     $ 146,568  
Perpetual license and maintenance revenue 13,797     13,864     40,877     40,753  
Professional services and other revenue 2,552     2,065     7,050     4,818  
Revenue(1) $ 91,852     $ 69,440     $ 257,537     $ 192,139  
                               

_______________
(1) Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 92% and 91% of revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, and 89% of revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively.

Calculated Current Billings Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands) 2019   2018   2019   2018
Revenue $ 91,852     $ 69,440     $ 257,537     $ 192,139  
Add: Deferred revenue (current), end of period 245,985     191,578     245,985     191,578  
Less: Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period (227,227 )   (174,277 )   (213,644 )   (154,898 )
Calculated current billings $ 110,610     $ 86,741     $ 289,878     $ 228,819  
                               


Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands) 2019   2018   2019   2018
Net cash used in operating activities $ (4,675 )   $ (1,751 )   $ (7,672 )   $ (1,005 )
Purchases of property and equipment (4,927 )   (1,162 )   (10,262 )   (4,140 )
Free cash flow(1) $ (9,602 )   $ (2,913 )   $ (17,934 )   $ (5,145 )
                               

________________
(1) Free cash flow included a $3.7 million and a $4.7 million reduction in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, and a $2.3 million benefit in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, related to employee stock purchase plan activity. In addition, capital expenditures related to our new headquarters were $2.4 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

Non-GAAP Loss from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2019   2018   2019   2018
Loss from operations $ (18,327 )   $ (21,096 )   $ (63,246 )   $ (52,990 )
Stock-based compensation 10,499     8,783     31,191     14,206  
Amortization of intangible assets 125     151     427     453  
Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (7,703 )   $ (12,162 )   $ (31,628 )   $ (38,331 )
Operating margin (20 )%   (30 )%   (25 )%   (28 )%
Non-GAAP operating margin (8 )%   (18 )%   (12 )%   (20 )%
                       


Non-GAAP Net Loss, Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share and  Pro forma Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2019   2018   2019   2018
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (17,640 )   $ (20,924 )   $ (60,708 )   $ (54,341 )
Accretion of Series A and B redeemable convertible preferred stock     55         434  
Stock-based compensation 10,499     8,783     31,191     14,206  
Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) 273     (90 )   (255 )   (138 )
Amortization of intangible assets(1) 125     151     427     453  
Non-GAAP net loss $ (6,743 )   $ (12,025 )   $ (29,345 )   $ (39,386 )
               
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.18 )   $ (0.28 )   $ (0.64 )   $ (1.34 )
Accretion of Series A and B redeemable convertible preferred stock             0.01  
Stock-based compensation 0.11     0.12     0.33     0.35  
Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1)              
Amortization of intangible assets(1)             0.01  
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07 )   $ (0.16 )   $ (0.31 )   $ (0.97 )
               
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted   96,709       74,261       95,433       40,688  
Pro forma adjustment to reflect the assumed conversion of our convertible redeemable preferred stock as of the beginning of the period       14,449           41,590  
Weighted-average shares used to compute pro forma non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted   96,709       88,710       95,433       82,278  
               
Pro forma non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07 )   $ (0.14 )   $ (0.31 )   $ (0.48 )
                               

________________
(1) The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions. There was no tax impact related to the amortization of intangible assets as it was incurred in the United States in periods in which we maintained a full valuation allowance.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2019   2018   2019   2018
Gross profit $ 76,607     $ 57,279     $ 215,148     $ 161,371  
Stock-based compensation 694     692     2,088     883  
Amortization of intangible assets 125     151     427     453  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 77,426     $ 58,122     $ 217,663     $ 162,707  
Gross margin 83 %   82 %   84 %   84 %
Non-GAAP gross margin 84 %   84 %   85 %   85 %
                       


Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2019   2018   2019   2018
Sales and marketing expense $ 56,699     $ 44,550     $ 165,403     $ 125,964  
Less: Stock-based compensation 3,521     2,707     11,102     3,984  
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 53,178     $ 41,843     $ 154,301     $ 121,980  
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense as % of revenue 58 %   60 %   60 %   63 %
                       


Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2019   2018   2019   2018
Research and development expense $ 20,763     $ 20,553     $ 64,396     $ 55,529  
Less: Stock-based compensation 2,124     2,427     6,595     3,594  
Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 18,639     $ 18,126     $ 57,801     $ 51,935  
Non-GAAP research and development expense as % of revenue 20 %   26 %   22 %   27 %
                       


Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2019   2018   2019   2018
General and administrative expense $ 17,472     $ 13,272     $ 48,595     $ 32,868  
Less: Stock-based compensation 4,160     2,957     11,406     5,745  
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 13,312     $ 10,315     $ 37,189     $ 27,123  
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense as % of revenue 14 %   15 %   14 %   14 %
                       


Forecasted Non-GAAP Loss from Operations Three Months Ending
December 31, 2019		   Year Ending
 December 31, 2019
(in millions) Low   High   Low   High
Forecasted loss from operations $ (22.2 )   $ (21.2 )   $ (85.4 )   $ (84.4 )
Forecasted stock-based compensation 10.2     10.2     41.4     41.4  
Forecasted amortization of intangible assets         0.4     0.4  
Forecasted non-GAAP loss from operations $ (12.0 )   $ (11.0 )   $ (43.6 )   $ (42.6 )
                               


Forecasted Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share Three Months Ending
December 31, 2019		   Year Ending
 December 31, 2019
(in millions, except per share data) Low   High   Low   High
Forecasted net loss $ (21.7 )   $ (20.7 )   $ (82.6 )   $ (81.6 )
Forecasted stock-based compensation(1) 10.2     10.2     41.4     41.4  
Forecasted amortization of intangible assets         0.4     0.4  
Forecasted non-GAAP net loss $ (11.5 )   $ (10.5 )   $ (40.8 )   $ (39.8 )
               
Forecasted net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.22 )   $ (0.21 )   $ (0.86 )   $ (0.85 )
Forecasted stock-based compensation(1) 0.10     0.10     0.44     0.44  
Forecasted amortization of intangible assets              
Forecasted Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.12 )   $ (0.11 )   $ (0.42 )   $ (0.41 )
               
Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted   97.7       97.7       96.1       96.1  
               

________________
(1) The tax impact of stock-based compensation is immaterial for purposes of this reconciliation.

Primary Logo

