Black Hills Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend 5.9 Percent

/EIN News/ -- RAPID CITY, S.D., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its board of directors approved a 5.9 percent increase in the quarterly dividend to 53.5 cents per share, up from last quarter’s dividend of 50.5 cents per share. Common shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 18, 2019, will receive 53.5 cents per share, payable Dec. 1, 2019.



“Today’s declaration marks the completion of our 49th consecutive annual dividend increase, maintaining one of the longest records in the gas and electric utility sector,” said Linden “Linn” R. Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “Our track record of dividend increases affirms our long-term strategy of sharing earnings growth with shareholders while maintaining the capital to continue building long-term customer and shareholder value.”

The company also confirms that it will announce its 2019 third quarter earnings after the market closes on Monday, Nov. 4, and host its 2019 third quarter earnings conference call and webcast on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. EST. Access the live webcast at www.blackhillscorp.com under the “Investor Relations” heading. Select “Events & Presentations,” and click “Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call.” Please allow at least five minutes for registering and accessing the presentation.

To ask a question during the live broadcast or listen without Internet access, call 866-544-7741 from within the United States; the number for international callers is 724-498-4407. Enter the passcode 2656679 when prompted.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.27 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations

Jerome E. Nichols

605-721-1171

jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line

888-242-3969



