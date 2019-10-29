Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced participation in the following investor conference.



Event: Needham Security, Networking and Communications Conference Location: New York, NY Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 Presentation Time: 9:20 a.m. Eastern time / 8:20 a.m. Central time Presenter: Stefan Murry, CFO and CSO

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.ao-inc.com .

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations

Monica Gould

+1-212-871-3927

ir@ao-inc.com

Lindsay Savarese

+1-212-331-8417

ir@ao-inc.com



