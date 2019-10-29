McGrath RentCorp Announces Results for Third Quarter 2019

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the “Company”), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced total revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $173.6 million, an increase of 21%, compared to the third quarter of 2018. The Company reported net income of $32.5 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $24.8 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.



THIRD QUARTER 2019 COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:

Income from operations increased 30% year-over-year to $46.7 million.

increased 30% year-over-year to $46.7 million. Rental revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $90.9 million.

increased 11% year-over-year to $90.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 24% year-over-year to $70.8 million.

increased 24% year-over-year to $70.8 million. Dividend rate increased 10% year-over-year to $0.375 per share for the third quarter of 2019. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 2.1% yield on the October 28, 2019 close price of $69.99 per share.

Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath RentCorp, made the following comments regarding these results and future expectations:

“The third quarter underscored the benefit of our diverse portfolio as companywide total revenues increased 21%. Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex delivered significant operating profit growth compared to a year ago, contributing to the Company’s overall 30% operating profit increase. Our operating profit growth was driven by strong gross profit increases in both rental operations and sales.

Mobile Modular rental revenues for the quarter increased 13% from a year ago, driven by improvement in average rental rates, a larger fleet and improved utilization with equipment on rent increasing 7%. Commercial and education rentals grew compared to a year ago, and reflected healthy overall business conditions. Portable Storage rental revenues grew by 11%.

TRS-RenTelco rental revenues for the quarter increased 21%, primarily driven by higher average rental equipment and improved utilization. Demand for both general purpose and communications test equipment was healthy, as we serviced testing demand for both R&D needs as well as communications network upgrades.

Adler Tank Rentals rental revenues for the quarter decreased 8% from a year ago, driven primarily by lower utilization, partly offset by higher rental rates. Weaker activity levels across multiple market segments contributed to a slower quarter compared to a year ago.

Sales revenues increased 41%, driven by seasonally strong demand for education projects at Enviroplex.

Our portfolio enabled us to deliver strong top line and operating profit growth despite softness in one of our businesses. We remain positive about our overall momentum entering the fourth quarter. Despite some economic uncertainty, many fundamentals remain healthy and our activity levels are good. We look forward to finishing 2019 on solid footing.”

____________

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release.





DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:

All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 to the quarter ended September 30, 2018 unless otherwise indicated.

MOBILE MODULAR

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company’s Mobile Modular division reported income from operations of $22.2 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 16%. Rental revenues increased 13% to $46.7 million, depreciation expense increased 5% to $5.6 million and other direct costs increased 20% to $12.8 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 12% to $28.4 million. Rental related services revenues increased 39% to $22.6 million, with associated gross profit increasing 55% to $5.8 million. Sales revenues decreased 3% to $16.7 million while gross margin on sales increased to 28% from 24%, resulting in a 13% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $4.7 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 19% to $17.0 million, primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses and increased salaries and employee benefit costs.

TRS-RENTELCO

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company’s TRS-RenTelco division reported income from operations of $10.1 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 32%. Rental revenues increased 21% to $26.9 million, depreciation expense increased 19% to $10.8 million and other direct costs increased 9% to $4.1 million, which resulted in a 28% increase in gross profit on rental revenues to $12.0 million. Sales revenues increased 25% to $5.7 million. Gross margin on sales decreased to 60% from 63%, resulting in an 18% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $3.4 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 16% to $6.0 million, primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses and increased salaries and employee benefit costs.

ADLER TANKS

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company’s Adler Tanks division reported income from operations of $5.1 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 7%. Rental revenues decreased 8% to $17.2 million, depreciation expense increased 3% to $4.1 million and other direct costs decreased 15% to $2.8 million, which resulted in a decrease in gross profit on rental revenues of 10% to $10.3 million. Rental related services revenues increased 7% to $7.4 million, with gross profit on rental related services increasing 28% to $1.9 million. Selling and administrative expenses decreased 6% to $7.2 million, primarily due to decreased salaries and employee benefit costs.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:

Based upon the Company’s year-to-date results and current outlook for the remainder of the year, the Company is raising its financial outlook and expects its 2019 total operating profit to increase 15% to 19% above 2018 results, as compared to our prior expectation of a 9% to 14% increase.



ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP:

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com

Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com

Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com

Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com

Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com

School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

You should read this press release in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company’s latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings. You can visit the Company’s web site at www.mgrc.com to access information on McGrath RentCorp, including the latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings.

CONFERENCE CALL NOTE:

As previously announced in its press release of October 1, 2019, McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on October 29, 2019 to discuss the third quarter 2019 results. To participate in the teleconference, dial 1-844-707-0666 (in the U.S.), or 1-703-639-1220 (outside the U.S.), or to listen only, access the simultaneous webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/ . A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (in the U.S.), or 1-404-537-3406 (outside the U.S.). The pass code for the conference call replay is 8298548. In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding McGrath RentCorp’s expectations, strategies, prospects or targets are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements also can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” or “anticipates” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, Mr. Hanna’s comments on remaining positive about the Company’s overall momentum entering the fourth quarter, economic fundamentals remaining healthy with good activity levels, finishing 2019 on solid footing, as well as the updated full year 2019 outlook in the “Financial Outlook” section are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected including: the extent of the recovery underway in our modular building division; the state of the wireless communications network upgrade environment; the utilization levels and rental rates of our Adler Tanks liquid and sold containment tank and box rental assets; continued execution of our performance improvement initiatives; and our ability to effectively manage our rental assets, as well as the factors disclosed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K and other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we assume no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.









MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Rental $ 90,857 $ 82,155 $ 261,658 $ 233,683 Rental related services 30,816 23,880 76,738 60,797 Rental operations 121,673 106,035 338,396 294,480 Sales 50,855 36,085 81,387 67,722 Other 1,034 1,027 3,226 3,013 Total revenues 173,562 143,147 423,009 365,215 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation of rental equipment 20,535 18,407 59,222 54,287 Rental related services 23,007 18,618 57,507 47,404 Other 19,654 17,674 61,128 52,696 Total direct costs of rental operations 63,196 54,699 177,857 154,387 Costs of sales 32,084 24,398 49,984 42,680 Total costs of revenues 95,280 79,097 227,841 197,067 Gross profit 78,282 64,050 195,168 168,148 Selling and administrative expenses 31,534 28,226 92,044 85,833 Income from operations 46,748 35,824 103,124 82,315 Other income (expense): Interest expense (3,161 ) (3,142 ) (9,407 ) (9,133 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (132 ) (129 ) (46 ) (505 ) Income before provision for income taxes 43,455 32,553 93,671 72,677 Provision for income taxes 10,987 7,774 23,266 17,520 Net income $ 32,468 $ 24,779 $ 70,405 $ 55,157 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.34 $ 1.03 $ 2.90 $ 2.29 Diluted $ 1.32 $ 1.01 $ 2.86 $ 2.25 Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 24,268 24,172 24,237 24,128 Diluted 24,632 24,563 24,592 24,550 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.375 $ 0.340 $ 1.125 $ 1.020







MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

September 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Assets Cash $ 2,290 $ 1,508 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,883 in 2019 and 2018 138,114 121,016 Rental equipment, at cost: Relocatable modular buildings 865,254 817,375 Electronic test equipment 321,677 285,052 Liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes 315,838 313,573 1,502,769 1,416,000 Less accumulated depreciation (544,159 ) (514,985 ) Rental equipment, net 958,610 901,015 Property, plant and equipment, net 127,977 126,899 Prepaid expenses and other assets 43,553 31,816 Intangible assets, net 7,554 7,254 Goodwill 28,125 27,808 Total assets $ 1,306,223 $ 1,217,316 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Notes payable $ 301,469 $ 298,564 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 111,320 90,844 Deferred income 60,775 49,709 Deferred income taxes, net 215,944 206,664 Total liabilities 689,508 645,781 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value - Authorized 40,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 24,285 shares as of September 30, 2019 and 24,182 shares as of December 31, 2018 106,033 103,801 Retained earnings 510,702 467,783 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20 ) (49 ) Total shareholders’ equity 616,715 571,535 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,306,223 $ 1,217,316







MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 70,405 $ 55,157 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 65,960 60,896 Impairment of rental assets — 39 Provision for doubtful accounts 655 297 Share-based compensation 4,096 2,810 Gain on sale of used rental equipment (15,168 ) (15,044 ) Foreign currency exchange loss 46 505 Amortization of debt issuance costs 8 18 Change in: Accounts receivable (16,929 ) (9,514 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (11,734 ) (10,195 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 19,304 148 Deferred income 10,946 8,741 Deferred income taxes 9,280 2,982 Net cash provided by operating activities 136,869 96,840 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of rental equipment (127,243 ) (84,658 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,845 ) (12,521 ) Cash paid for acquisition of business assets (7,401 ) (7,543 ) Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment 30,844 30,067 Net cash used in investing activities (110,645 ) (74,655 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Net borrowings under bank lines of credit 2,897 25,575 Principal payments on Series A senior notes — (20,000 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards (1,864 ) (3,004 ) Payment of dividends (26,432 ) (22,719 ) Net cash used in financing activities (25,399 ) (20,148 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash (43 ) (139 ) Net increase in cash 782 1,898 Cash balance, beginning of period 1,508 2,501 Cash balance, end of period $ 2,290 $ 4,399 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Interest paid, during the period $ 9,359 $ 9,193 Net income taxes paid, during the period $ 10,030 $ 16,055 Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid $ 9,241 $ 8,349 Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid $ 9,450 $ 9,643





MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2019 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile

Modular TRS-

RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 46,738 $ 26,938 $ 17,181 $ — $ 90,857 Rental related services 22,574 863 7,379 — 30,816 Rental operations 69,312 27,801 24,560 — 121,673 Sales 16,676 5,678 140 28,361 50,855 Other 314 611 109 — 1,034 Total revenues 86,302 34,090 24,809 28,361 173,562 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 5,572 10,849 4,114 — 20,535 Rental related services 16,799 695 5,513 — 23,007 Other 12,804 4,088 2,762 — 19,654 Total direct costs of rental operations 35,175 15,632 12,389 — 63,196 Costs of sales 11,963 2,277 126 17,718 32,084 Total costs of revenues 47,138 17,909 12,515 17,718 95,280 Gross Profit Rental 28,362 12,001 10,305 — 50,668 Rental related services 5,775 168 1,866 — 7,809 Rental operations 34,137 12,169 12,171 — 58,477 Sales 4,713 3,401 14 10,643 18,771 Other 314 611 109 — 1,034 Total gross profit 39,164 16,181 12,294 10,643 78,282 Selling and administrative expenses 16,966 6,038 7,160 1,370 31,534 Income from operations $ 22,198 $ 10,143 $ 5,134 $ 9,273 46,748 Interest expense (3,161 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (132 ) Provision for income taxes (10,987 ) Net income $ 32,468 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 802,718 $ 314,428 $ 314,314 Average monthly total yield 2 1.94 % 2.86 % 1.82 % Average utilization 3 79.4 % 66.9 % 54.5 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.45 % 4.27 % 3.34 %

Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.

Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.

Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.





MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2018 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile

Modular TRS-

RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 41,205 $ 22,225 $ 18,725 $ — $ 82,155 Rental related services 16,188 773 6,919 — 23,880 Rental operations 57,393 22,998 25,644 — 106,035 Sales 17,140 4,549 294 14,102 36,085 Other 358 590 79 — 1,027 Total revenues 74,891 28,137 26,017 14,102 143,147 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 5,320 9,093 3,994 — 18,407 Rental related services 12,457 697 5,464 — 18,618 Other 10,662 3,767 3,245 — 17,674 Total direct costs of rental operations 28,439 13,557 12,703 — 54,699 Costs of sales 12,987 1,667 195 9,549 24,398 Total costs of revenues 41,426 15,224 12,898 9,549 79,097 Gross Profit Rental 25,223 9,365 11,486 — 46,074 Rental related services 3,731 76 1,455 — 5,262 Rental operations 28,954 9,441 12,941 — 51,336 Sales 4,153 2,882 99 4,553 11,687 Other 358 590 79 — 1,027 Total gross profit 33,465 12,913 13,119 4,553 64,050 Selling and administrative expenses 14,261 5,220 7,587 1,158 28,226 Income from operations $ 19,204 $ 7,693 $ 5,532 $ 3,395 35,824 Interest expense (3,142 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (129 ) Provision for income taxes (7,774 ) Net income $ 24,779 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 759,542 $ 280,377 $ 311,086 Average monthly total yield 2 1.81 % 2.64 % 2.01 % Average utilization 3 78.6 % 61.9 % 62.5 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.30 % 4.27 % 3.21 %

Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.

Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.

Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.







MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2019 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular TRS-RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 133,736 $ 76,050 $ 51,872 $ — $ 261,658 Rental related services 52,946 2,425 21,367 — 76,738 Rental operations 186,682 78,475 73,239 — 338,396 Sales 31,401 16,745 1,003 32,238 81,387 Other 1,033 1,856 337 — 3,226 Total revenues 219,116 97,076 74,579 32,238 423,009 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 16,449 30,533 12,240 — 59,222 Rental related services 39,454 2,008 16,045 — 57,507 Other 39,721 12,206 9,201 — 61,128 Total direct costs of rental operations 95,624 44,747 37,486 — 177,857 Costs of sales 21,463 7,656 713 20,152 49,984 Total costs of revenues 117,087 52,403 38,199 20,152 227,841 Gross Profit Rental 77,566 33,311 30,431 — 141,308 Rental related services 13,492 417 5,322 — 19,231 Rental operations 91,058 33,728 35,753 — 160,539 Sales 9,938 9,089 290 12,086 31,403 Other 1,033 1,856 337 — 3,226 Total gross profit 102,029 44,673 36,380 12,086 195,168 Selling and administrative expenses 48,013 18,101 22,054 3,876 92,044 Income from operations $ 54,016 $ 26,572 $ 14,326 $ 8,210 103,124 Interest expense (9,407 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (46 ) Provision for income taxes (23,266 ) Net income $ 70,405 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 789,664 $ 299,210 $ 313,475 Average monthly total yield 2 1.88 % 2.82 % 1.84 % Average utilization 3 79.1 % 66.0 % 56.2 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.38 % 4.28 % 3.27 %

Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.





MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2018 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular TRS-RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 116,436 $ 65,919 $ 51,328 $ — $ 233,683 Rental related services 40,510 2,287 18,000 — 60,797 Rental operations 156,946 68,206 69,328 — 294,480 Sales 30,694 16,568 629 19,831 67,722 Other 973 1,753 287 — 3,013 Total revenues 188,613 86,527 70,244 19,831 365,215 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 15,841 26,536 11,910 — 54,287 Rental related services 31,031 1,956 14,417 — 47,404 Other 33,460 10,834 8,402 — 52,696 Total direct costs of rental operations 80,332 39,326 34,729 — 154,387 Costs of sales 21,766 7,046 484 13,384 42,680 Total costs of revenues 102,098 46,372 35,213 13,384 197,067 Gross Profit Rental 67,134 28,549 31,017 — 126,700 Rental related services 9,479 331 3,583 — 13,393 Rental operations 76,613 28,880 34,600 — 140,093 Sales 8,929 9,522 144 6,447 25,042 Other 973 1,753 287 — 3,013 Total gross profit 86,515 40,155 35,031 6,447 168,148 Selling and administrative expenses 43,191 16,780 22,245 3,617 85,833 Income from operations $ 43,324 $ 23,375 $ 12,786 $ 2,830 82,315 Interest expense (9,133 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (505 ) Provision for income taxes (17,520 ) Net income $ 55,157 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 752,076 $ 273,142 $ 309,943 Average monthly total yield 2 1.72 % 2.68 % 1.84 % Average utilization 3 77.8 % 62.4 % 59.8 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.21 % 4.29 % 3.08 %

Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures

To supplement the Company’s financial data presented on a basis consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company presents “Adjusted EBITDA”, which is defined by the Company as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure as management believes it provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s liquidity and financial condition and because management, as well as the Company’s lenders, use this measure in evaluating the performance of the Company.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP measures to further evaluate the Company’s period-to-period operating performance, compliance with financial covenants in the Company’s revolving lines of credit and senior notes and the Company’s ability to meet future capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Management believes the exclusion of non-cash charges, including share-based compensation, is useful in measuring the Company’s cash available for operations and performance of the Company. Because management finds Adjusted EBITDA useful, the Company believes its investors will also find Adjusted EBITDA useful in evaluating the Company’s performance.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company’s profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Unlike EBITDA, which may be used by other companies or investors, Adjusted EBITDA does not include share-based compensation charges. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is of limited use in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and does not accurately reflect real cash flow. In addition, other companies may not use Adjusted EBITDA or may use other non-GAAP measures, limiting the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of comparison. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company will not incur expenses that are the same as or similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of the Company’s performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the SEC, the Company includes in the tables below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 32,468 $ 24,779 $ 70,405 $ 55,157 $ 94,654 $ 172,881 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 10,987 7,774 23,266 17,520 31,035 (76,255 ) Interest expense 3,161 3,142 9,407 9,133 12,571 12,031 Depreciation and amortization 22,873 20,608 65,960 60,896 87,039 80,887 EBITDA 69,489 56,303 169,038 142,706 225,299 189,544 Impairment of rental assets — — — 39 — 1,678 Share-based compensation 1,350 982 4,096 2,810 5,397 3,763 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 70,839 $ 57,285 $ 173,134 $ 145,555 $ 230,696 $ 194,985 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 41 % 40 % 41 % 40 % 41 % 40 %





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

(dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 70,839 $ 57,285 $ 173,134 $ 145,555 $ 230,696 $ 194,985 Interest paid (3,149 ) (3,070 ) (9,359 ) (9,193 ) (12,764 ) (12,455 ) Income taxes paid, net of refunds received (3,857 ) (4,380 ) (10,030 ) (16,055 ) (12,132 ) (22,049 ) Gain on sale of used rental equipment (6,000 ) (5,169 ) (15,168 ) (15,044 ) (19,683 ) (19,771 ) Foreign currency exchange loss 132 129 46 505 30 444 Amortization of debt issuance cost 3 3 8 18 10 30 Change in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (16,272 ) (9,994 ) (16,274 ) (9,217 ) (22,201 ) (7,676 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,512 4,743 (11,734 ) (10,195 ) (10,890 ) (5,810 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (363 ) (359 ) 15,300 1,725 17,167 4,618 Deferred income (5,963 ) 3,887 10,946 8,741 12,463 5,772 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 44,882 $ 43,075 $ 136,869 $ 96,840 $ 182,696 $ 138,088

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues for the period.





FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

Keith E. Pratt

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

925-606-9200







