Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:FISI) (the “Company”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”), today reported financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net income for the quarter was $12.8 million compared to $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $12.5 million for the quarter, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.

Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) for the quarter was $19.0 million compared to $15.2 million for the third quarter of 2018. 

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights (as compared to third quarter 2018 unless otherwise noted):

  • Net income was the highest in Company history at $12.8 million ‒ an increase of $2.3 million

  • Pre-tax pre-provision income was also highest in Company history at $19.0 million ‒ an increase of $3.8 million

  • Net interest income grew 5.1% to $32.5 million

  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded to 3.29% from 3.17%  

  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) increased to 1.19% from 1.00%
  • Common equity to assets ratio at quarter-end was 9.58% ‒ an increase of 19 basis points during the quarter and an increase of 78 basis points from September 30, 2018

  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or TCE ratio, was 7.99% at quarter-end ‒ an increase of 22 basis points during the quarter and an increase of 91 basis points from September 30, 2018

  • Completed a repositioning of the balance sheet, redeploying investment securities into higher-yielding loans

    - Investment securities comprised 18.0% of total assets at quarter-end, down from 21.6% at September 30, 2018
  • Continued strategy to downscale the consumer indirect portfolio

    - Portfolio decreased 5.0% from September 30, 2018

    - Portfolio comprised 27.4% of total loan portfolio compared to 30.4% at September 30, 2018

President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham stated, “Our teammates delivered another strong quarter of earnings and returns for our shareholders, demonstrating broad-based strength of our business model and successful execution of our strategic initiatives. We generated record-breaking earnings and strengthened our capital ratios while expanding the net interest margin in a challenging interest rate environment.

“Our residential loan portfolio grew 2.3% quarter-over-quarter while the commercial portfolio was relatively flat because of increased loan payoff activity. Commercial loan demand remains stable in our markets and we expect portfolio growth in the fourth quarter. As a result of our continued focus on the profitability of new consumer indirect loan originations, this portfolio decreased by 1.4% quarter-over-quarter while the average portfolio yield increased by nine basis points.”   

Chief Financial Officer Justin K. Bigham added, “We once again delivered results in line with our expectations, including continued improvement in our NIM, ROA and TCE ratio. While we did experience an increase in expenses related to strong revenue growth in the quarter, we generated strong earnings per share growth and positive operating leverage.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $32.5 million for the quarter, flat as compared to the second quarter of 2019 and $1.6 million higher than the third quarter of 2018.

  • Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $3.96 billion, $49.2 million lower than the second quarter of 2019 and $40.4 million higher than the third quarter of 2018. The decrease compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to a reduction in the investment securities and consumer indirect loan portfolios, partially offset by commercial and residential organic loan growth. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2018 was primarily the result of organic loan growth.

  • Third quarter of 2019 net interest margin was 3.29%, one basis point higher than the second quarter of 2019 and 12 basis points higher than the third quarter of 2018. Net interest margin was positively impacted by the repositioning of the Company’s balance sheet. We benefitted from a change in interest-earning asset mix as loans became a larger percentage of the overall earning asset portfolio.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $12.4 million for the quarter, compared to $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $9.8 million in the third quarter of 2018.

  • Insurance income was $567 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2019 and $62 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2018 due to the timing of renewals and business development.
     
  • ATM and debit card charges of $1.8 million was $62 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2019 and $244 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in consumer debit card activity.
  • Income from investments in limited partnerships was $116 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $144 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 and $328 thousand in the third quarter of 2018. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.
  • Income from derivative instruments was $890 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 compared to a loss of $45 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 and income of $336 thousand in the third quarter of 2018. Higher third quarter 2019 income was driven by an increase in the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed.

  • The Company took advantage of a market opportunity and sold $65 million of investment securities during the third quarter of 2019, generating a net gain of $1.6 million as compared to a net gain of $166 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 and a net loss of $95 thousand in the third quarter of 2018. Proceeds of $65 million were reinvested into investment securities with intermediate durations.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $25.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $25.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $25.5 million in the third quarter of 2018.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $14.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, $13.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to investments in bank personnel, higher commissions and higher healthcare claims. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2018 was primarily the result of higher benefits expense.
      
  • Professional services expense of $1.5 million was $596 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2019 and $175 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily related to the timing of fees for consulting and advisory projects.

  • FDIC assessments were $7 thousand in the quarter as compared to $486 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 and $498 thousand in the third quarter of 2018. In 2018, the FDIC minimum reserve ratio of 1.35% of estimated insured deposits was exceeded, resulting in credits to institutions for assessments that contributed to growth in the reserve ratio. Credits are applicable to regular assessments for quarters in which the reserve ratio is at least 1.38%. In the third quarter of 2019, the Bank received a credit of $482 thousand against its regular assessment. A credit of $510 thousand is available for future periods.

  • Advertising and promotions expense of $745 thousand was $341 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2019 and $204 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2018 as a result of the timing of expenses related to the Five Star Bank branding campaign.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $4.3 million for the quarter compared to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. As a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “TCJ Act”) signed into law in December 2017, the Company estimated tax benefits and recorded a provisional amount in the Company’s consolidated statement of income for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company made an adjustment to the provisional amount included in its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017, resulting in an expense of approximately $600 thousand recorded in the third quarter of 2019.

The effective tax rate was 25.0% for the quarter compared to 20.5% for the second quarter of 2019 and 19.5% for the third quarter of 2018. Effective tax rates are typically impacted by items of income and expense not subject to federal or state taxation. The Company’s effective tax rates differ from statutory rates primarily because of interest income from tax-exempt securities and earnings on company owned life insurance. The higher effective tax rate in the third quarter was driven by the incremental expense described above.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $4.33 billion at September 30, 2019, up $18.8 million from June 30, 2019, and up $74.4 million from September 30, 2018.

Investment securities were $781.7 million at September 30, 2019, down $23.4 million from June 30, 2019 and down $136.2 million from September 30, 2018. The decreases are primarily the result of the redeployment of assets from investment securities into loans to improve the earning asset mix. The timing of loan growth in the third quarter of 2019 resulted in the temporary deployment of a portion of investment securities proceeds for other purposes.

Total loans were $3.16 billion at September 30, 2019, up $4.7 million, or 0.2%, from June 30, 2019, and up $168.1 million, or 5.6%, from September 30, 2018.

  • Commercial business loans totaled $574.5 million, down $20.5 million, or 3.4%, from June 30, 2019, and up $36.5 million, or 6.8%, from September 30, 2018.

  • Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.04 billion, up $25.4 million, or 2.5%, from June 30, 2019, and up $130.4 million, or 14.4%, from September 30, 2018.

  • Residential real estate loans totaled $558.7 million, up $12.6 million, or 2.3%, from June 30, 2019, and up $51.1 million, or 10.1%, from September 30, 2018.

  • Consumer indirect loans totaled $863.6 million, down $12.5 million, or 1.4%, from June 30, 2019, and down $45.8 million, or 5.0%, from September 30, 2018.

Total deposits were $3.59 billion at September 30, 2019, $114.2 million higher than June 30, 2019, and $100.5 million higher than September 30, 2018. The increase from June 30, 2019, was primarily due to public deposit seasonality. Deposit growth from September 30, 2018, was driven by business development and growth in the brokered deposit portfolio, partially offset by an approximately $50 million decrease in non-public certificates of deposit. Public deposit balances represented 28% of total deposits at September 30, 2019, compared to 26% of total deposits at June 30, 2019, and 28% at September 30, 2018.

Short-term borrowings were $211.4 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $97.1 million from June 30, 2019, and a decrease of $96.8 million from September 30, 2018. Short-term borrowings are typically utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits.

Shareholders’ equity was $432.6 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $422.4 million at June 30, 2019, and $392.2 million at September 30, 2018. Common book value per share was $25.96 at September 30, 2019, an increase of $0.64 or 2.5% from $25.32 at June 30, 2019, and an increase of $2.42 or 10.3% from $23.54 at September 30, 2018. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $21.26 at September 30, 2019, an increase of $0.66 or 3.2% from $20.60 at June 30, 2019, and an increase of $2.67 or 14.4% from $18.59 at September 30, 2018.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend returned 32% of third quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2019, compared to the prior quarter and prior year:

  • Leverage Ratio was 8.86%, compared to 8.55% and 8.18% at June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively.

  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.06%, compared to 9.95% and 9.81% at June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively.

  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.55%, compared to 10.45% and 10.34% at June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively.

  • Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.57%, compared to 12.57% and 12.58% at June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $9.8 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $11.5 million at June 30, 2019, and $7.9 million at September 30, 2018.

The third quarter 2019 provision for loan losses was $1.8 million compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. Quarterly provision for loan losses varies based primarily on loan growth, charge-offs, collateral values and qualitative factors.

Net charge-offs were $4.6 million in the quarter, $3.4 million higher than the second quarter of 2019 and $2.5 million higher than the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily the result of a $3.0 million partial charge-off of a $5.6 million loan classified as non-performing in the second quarter of 2019. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to total average loans was 0.58% in the quarter, 0.16% in the second quarter of 2019 and 0.28% in the third quarter of 2018.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what we believe are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The total non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.31% at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.36% at June 30, 2019 and 0.26% at September 30, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 324% at September 30, 2019, compared to 300% at June 30, 2019, and 433% at September 30, 2018.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN, Courier Capital and HNP Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 50 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 700 individuals. The Company’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.

The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “target,” “preliminary,” or “range.” Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected, whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems, the attitudes and preferences of the Company’s customers, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate and profitably operate SDN, Courier Capital, HNP Capital and other acquisitions, the competitive environment, fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio, changes in the regulatory environment and the Company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, changes in interest rates, general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  2019     2018  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:                                      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 136,815     $ 108,988     $ 79,786     $ 102,755     $ 117,331  
Investment securities:                                      
Available for sale   395,441       406,509       427,545       445,677       458,310  
Held-to-maturity   386,305       398,610       438,984       446,581       459,623  
Total investment securities   781,746       805,119       866,529       892,258       917,933  
Loans held for sale   6,398       2,045       2,069       2,868       3,166  
Loans:                                      
Commercial business   574,455       594,923       553,745       557,861       537,942  
Commercial mortgage   1,035,450       1,010,071       993,259       958,194       905,011  
Residential real estate loans   558,656       546,031       534,691       524,155       507,598  
Residential real estate lines   107,615       108,006       108,623       109,718       111,204  
Consumer indirect   863,614       876,116       902,762       919,917       909,434  
Other consumer   16,630       16,537       16,099       16,753       17,142  
Total loans   3,156,420       3,151,684       3,109,179       3,086,598       2,988,331  
Allowance for loan losses   31,668       34,434       33,327       33,914       33,955  
Total loans, net   3,124,752       3,117,250       3,075,852       3,052,684       2,954,376  
Total interest-earning assets   3,979,493       4,007,797       4,009,496       4,031,151       3,927,238  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   75,225       75,534       75,850       76,173       78,853  
Total assets   4,332,737       4,313,945       4,302,541       4,311,698       4,258,385  
Deposits:                                      
Noninterest-bearing demand   755,296       719,150       732,631       755,460       748,167  
Interest-bearing demand   707,153       677,846       707,430       622,482       711,321  
Savings and money market   1,011,873       966,509       1,016,666       968,897       988,486  
Time deposits   1,111,892       1,108,484       1,052,110       1,020,068       1,037,755  
Total deposits   3,586,214       3,471,989       3,508,837       3,366,907       3,485,729  
Short-term borrowings   211,400       308,500       287,300       469,500       308,200  
Long-term borrowings, net   39,255       39,237       39,220       39,202       39,184  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,081,573       3,100,576       3,102,726       3,120,149       3,084,946  
Shareholders’ equity   432,617       422,354       408,253       396,293       392,154  
Common shareholders’ equity   415,289       405,026       390,925       378,965       374,825  
Tangible common equity (1)   340,064       329,492       315,075       302,792       295,972  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (11,734 )   $ (13,160 )   $ (18,554 )   $ (21,281 )   $ (21,820 )
                                       
Common shares outstanding   15,997       15,995       15,941       15,929       15,925  
Treasury shares   103       105       115       127       131  
CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:                                      
Leverage ratio   8.86 %     8.55 %     8.36 %     8.16 %     8.18 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio   10.06 %     9.95 %     9.87 %     9.70 %     9.81 %
Tier 1 capital ratio   10.55 %     10.45 %     10.37 %     10.21 %     10.34 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   12.57 %     12.57 %     12.50 %     12.38 %     12.58 %
Common equity to assets   9.58 %     9.39 %     9.09 %     8.79 %     8.80 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   7.99 %     7.77 %     7.45 %     7.15 %     7.08 %
                                       
Common book value per share $ 25.96     $ 25.32     $ 24.52     $ 23.79     $ 23.54  
Tangible common book value per share (1) $ 21.26     $ 20.60     $ 19.77     $ 19.01     $ 18.59  
                                       
_________________________
(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.


 
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Nine Months Ended     2019     2018  
  September 30,     Third     Second     First     Fourth     Third  
  2019     2018     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT                                                      
DATA:                                                      
Interest income $ 126,621     $ 111,607     $ 42,459     $ 42,648     $ 41,514     $ 41,125     $ 39,117  
Interest expense   29,882       20,772       9,976       10,184       9,722       9,096       8,214  
Net interest income   96,739       90,835       32,483       32,464       31,792       32,029       30,903  
Provision for loan losses   5,391       5,050       1,844       2,354       1,193       3,884       2,061  
Net interest income after provision
  for loan losses		   91,348       85,785       30,639       30,110       30,599       28,145       28,842  
Noninterest income:                                                      
Service charges on deposits   5,361       5,254       1,925       1,756       1,680       1,866       1,813  
Insurance income   3,689       3,918       1,439       872       1,378       1,012       1,501  
ATM and debit card   4,983       4,509       1,801       1,739       1,443       1,643       1,557  
Investment advisory   6,812       5,934       2,269       2,327       2,216       2,189       2,245  
Company owned life insurance   1,293       1,333       459       424       410       460       440  
Investments in limited partnerships   492       1,019       116       144       232       184       328  
Loan servicing   316       319       102       104       110       122       96  
Income (loss) from derivative                                                      
instruments, net   1,013       683       890       (45 )     168       289       336  
Net gain on sale of loans held for sale   1,028       530       439       407       182       266       303  
Net (loss) gain on investment securities   1,721       (88 )     1,608       166       (53 )     (39 )     (95 )
Net gain (loss) on other assets   56       49       (2 )     9       49       1       37  
Other   3,950       3,670       1,315       1,330       1,305       1,355       1,255  
Total noninterest income   30,714       27,130       12,361       9,233       9,120       9,348       9,816  
Noninterest expense:                                                      
Salaries and employee benefits   41,661       40,270       14,411       13,249       14,001       14,373       13,970  
Occupancy and equipment   13,562       12,911       4,650       4,326       4,586       4,427       4,337  
Professional services   3,618       3,132       1,528       932       1,158       780       1,353  
Computer and data processing   3,951       3,884       1,378       1,350       1,223       1,238       1,291  
Supplies and postage   1,554       1,545       522       498       534       487       485  
FDIC assessments   1,005       1,486       7       486       512       489       498  
Advertising and promotions   2,351       2,647       745       1,086       520       935       949  
Amortization of intangibles   948       927       309       316       323       330       334  
Goodwill impairment   -       -       -       -       -       2,350       -  
Other   7,410       6,271       2,336       2,760       2,314       2,394       2,304  
Total noninterest expense   76,060       73,073       25,886       25,003       25,171       27,803       25,521  
Income before income taxes   46,002       39,842       17,114       14,340       14,548       9,690       13,137  
Income tax expense   10,247       7,807       4,281       2,939       3,027       2,199       2,560  
Net income   35,755       32,035       12,833       11,401       11,521       7,491       10,577  
Preferred stock dividends   1,096       1,096       365       366       365       365       365  
Net income available to common                                                      
shareholders $ 34,659     $ 30,939     $ 12,468     $ 11,035     $ 11,156     $ 7,126     $ 10,212  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                                                      
Earnings per share – basic $ 2.17     $ 1.95     $ 0.78     $ 0.69     $ 0.70     $ 0.45     $ 0.64  
Earnings per share – diluted $ 2.16     $ 1.94     $ 0.78     $ 0.69     $ 0.70     $ 0.45     $ 0.64  
Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 0.75     $ 0.72     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.24     $ 0.24  
Common dividend payout ratio   34.56 %     36.92 %     32.05 %     36.23 %     35.71 %     53.33 %     37.50 %
Dividend yield (annualized)   3.32 %     3.07 %     3.29 %     3.44 %     3.73 %     3.70 %     3.03 %
Return on average assets   1.12 %     1.03 %     1.19 %     1.06 %     1.09 %     0.70 %     1.00 %
Return on average equity   11.51 %     11.11 %     11.86 %     11.01 %     11.65 %     7.50 %     10.71 %
Return on average common equity   11.64 %     11.23 %     12.00 %     11.12 %     11.79 %     7.46 %     10.82 %
Return on average tangible common                                                      
equity (1)   14.38 %     14.18 %     14.69 %     13.73 %     14.71 %     9.40 %     13.71 %
Efficiency ratio (2)   60.09 %     61.36 %     59.52 %     59.79 %     60.99 %     66.64 %     62.04 %
Effective tax rate   22.3 %     19.6 %     25.0 %     20.5 %     20.8 %     22.7 %     19.5 %
                                                       
                                                       
_________________________
(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.
(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.



 
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Nine Months Ended     2019     2018  
  September 30,     Third     Second     First     Fourth     Third  
  2019     2018     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:                                                      
Federal funds sold and interest-
  earning deposits		 $ 18,495     $ 24,736     $ 19,370     $ 18,145     $ 17,955     $ 25,411     $ 17,955  
Investment securities (1)   838,995       1,000,272       785,595       845,624       886,878       937,907       954,027  
Loans:                                                      
Commercial business   570,596       484,711       586,293       577,884       547,182       539,622       519,114  
Commercial mortgage   1,003,593       853,571       1,021,931       1,010,544       977,818       944,476       896,159  
Residential real estate loans   541,185       484,288       553,382       540,390       529,522       515,539       498,371  
Residential real estate lines   108,207       113,761       107,290       107,826       109,529       110,236       111,762  
Consumer indirect   890,560       896,493       868,927       891,967       911,252       914,636       904,480  
Other consumer   16,029       16,685       16,141       15,721       16,226       16,671       16,633  
Total loans   3,130,170       2,849,509       3,153,964       3,144,332       3,091,529       3,041,180       2,946,519  
Total interest-earning assets   3,987,660       3,874,517       3,958,929       4,008,101       3,996,362       4,004,498       3,918,501  
Goodwill and other intangible
  assets, net		   75,713       76,544       75,401       75,711       76,033       78,314       79,047  
Total assets   4,281,270       4,139,338       4,260,810       4,300,254       4,282,991       4,268,809       4,187,538  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                      
Interest-bearing demand   653,780       663,827       632,540       660,747       668,448       669,491       642,234  
Savings and money market   973,005       1,007,734       956,410       996,878       965,829       1,011,427       978,578  
Time deposits   1,090,896       903,645       1,099,212       1,096,544       1,076,687       1,032,632       946,499  
Short-term borrowings   332,922       407,903       328,952       323,461       346,546       355,439       430,697  
Long-term borrowings, net   39,227       39,156       39,244       39,227       39,209       39,191       39,174  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,089,830       3,022,265       3,056,358       3,116,857       3,096,719       3,108,180       3,037,182  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   719,630       706,222       717,473       714,205       727,321       733,717       730,960  
Total deposits   3,437,311       3,281,428       3,405,635       3,468,374       3,438,285       3,447,267       3,298,271  
Total liabilities   3,865,909       3,753,654       3,831,409       3,884,843       3,882,033       3,872,545       3,795,727  
Shareholders’ equity   415,361       385,684       429,401       415,411       400,958       396,264       391,811  
Common equity   398,033       368,356       412,073       398,083       383,630       378,936       374,482  
Tangible common equity (2) $ 322,320     $ 291,812     $ 336,672     $ 322,372     $ 307,597     $ 300,622     $ 295,435  
Common shares outstanding:                                                      
Basic   15,964       15,906       15,991       15,970       15,930       15,922       15,921  
Diluted   16,017       15,951       16,056       16,015       15,978       15,971       15,964  
SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:
(Tax equivalent basis) 		                                                     
Investment securities   2.38 %     2.33 %     2.40 %     2.38 %     2.37 %     2.33 %     2.35 %
Loans   4.79 %     4.45 %     4.77 %     4.82 %     4.77 %     4.68 %     4.55 %
Total interest-earning assets   4.27 %     3.88 %     4.29 %     4.29 %     4.23 %     4.11 %     4.00 %
Interest-bearing demand   0.21 %     0.15 %     0.22 %     0.21 %     0.20 %     0.20 %     0.19 %
Savings and money market   0.43 %     0.26 %     0.44 %     0.44 %     0.41 %     0.38 %     0.33 %
Time deposits   2.12 %     1.51 %     2.12 %     2.17 %     2.06 %     1.88 %     1.69 %
Short-term borrowings   2.64 %     1.98 %     2.51 %     2.71 %     2.70 %     2.56 %     2.24 %
Long-term borrowings, net   6.30 %     6.31 %     6.30 %     6.30 %     6.30 %     6.30 %     6.31 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.29 %     0.92 %     1.30 %     1.31 %     1.27 %     1.16 %     1.07 %
Net interest rate spread   2.98 %     2.96 %     2.99 %     2.98 %     2.96 %     2.95 %     2.93 %
Net interest margin   3.27 %     3.17 %     3.29 %     3.28 %     3.24 %     3.21 %     3.17 %
   
_________________________
(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.
(2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.



 
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Nine Months Ended     2019     2018  
  September 30,     Third     Second     First     Fourth     Third  
  2019     2018     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
ASSET QUALITY DATA:                                                      
Allowance for Loan Losses                                                      
Beginning balance $ 33,914     $ 34,672     $ 34,434     $ 33,327     $ 33,914     $ 33,955     $ 33,955  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):                                                      
Commercial business   47       675       10       10       27       1,135       431  
Commercial mortgage   2,980       106       2,994       3       (17 )     901       110  
Residential real estate loans   141       (87 )     40       76       25       23       16  
Residential real estate lines   4       107       7       (1 )     (2 )     15       21  
Consumer indirect   3,897       4,227       1,317       1,022       1,558       1,599       1,246  
Other consumer   568       739       242       137       189       252       237  
Total net charge-offs   7,637       5,767       4,610       1,247       1,780       3,925       2,061  
Provision for loan losses   5,391       5,050       1,844       2,354       1,193       3,884       2,061  
Ending balance $ 31,668     $ 33,955     $ 31,668     $ 34,434     $ 33,327     $ 33,914     $ 33,955  
                                                       
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
  to average loans (annualized):		                                                      
Commercial business   0.01 %     0.19 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.83 %     0.33 %
Commercial mortgage   0.40 %     0.02 %     1.16 %     0.00 %     -0.01 %     0.38 %     0.05 %
Residential real estate loans   0.03 %     -0.02 %     0.03 %     0.06 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.01 %
Residential real estate lines   0.01 %     0.13 %     0.03 %     -0.01 %     -0.01 %     0.05 %     0.08 %
Consumer indirect   0.59 %     0.63 %     0.60 %     0.46 %     0.69 %     0.69 %     0.55 %
Other consumer   4.74 %     5.92 %     5.93 %     3.51 %     4.73 %     6.00 %     5.66 %
Total loans   0.33 %     0.27 %     0.58 %     0.16 %     0.23 %     0.51 %     0.28 %
                                                       
Supplemental information (1)                                                      
Non-performing loans:                                                      
Commercial business $ 2,884     $ 2,203     $ 2,884     $ 638     $ 594     $ 912     $ 2,203  
Commercial mortgage   2,867       1,900       2,867       6,836       909       1,586       1,900  
Residential real estate loans   2,526       2,057       2,526       2,283       2,225       2,391       2,057  
Residential real estate lines   182       297       182       282       252       255       297  
Consumer indirect   1,326       1,385       1,326       1,399       1,822       1,989       1,385  
Other consumer   3       8       3       25       2       8       8  
Total non-performing loans   9,788       7,850       9,788       11,463       5,804       7,141       7,850  
Foreclosed assets   91       290       91       37       41       230       290  
Total non-performing assets $ 9,879     $ 8,140     $ 9,879     $ 11,500     $ 5,845     $ 7,371     $ 8,140  
                                                       
Total non-performing loans
  to total loans		   0.31 %     0.26 %     0.31 %     0.36 %     0.19 %     0.23 %     0.26 %
Total non-performing assets
  to total assets		   0.23 %     0.19 %     0.23 %     0.27 %     0.14 %     0.17 %     0.19 %
Allowance for loan losses
  to total loans		   1.00 %     1.14 %     1.00 %     1.09 %     1.07 %     1.10 %     1.14 %
Allowance for loan losses
  to non-performing loans		   324 %     433 %     324 %     300 %     574 %     475 %     433 %
                                                       
_________________________
(1) At period end.


 
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Nine Months Ended     2019     2018  
  September 30,     Third     Second     First     Fourth     Third  
  2019     2018     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
Ending tangible assets:                                                      
Total assets                 $ 4,332,737     $ 4,313,945     $ 4,302,541     $ 4,311,698     $ 4,258,385  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible
  assets, net		                   75,225       75,534       75,850       76,173       78,853  
Tangible assets                 $ 4,257,512     $ 4,238,411     $ 4,226,691     $ 4,235,525     $ 4,179,532  
                                                       
Ending tangible common equity:                                                      
Common shareholders’ equity                 $ 415,289     $ 405,026     $ 390,925     $ 378,965     $ 374,825  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible
  assets, net		                   75,225       75,534       75,850       76,173       78,853  
Tangible common equity                 $ 340,064     $ 329,492     $ 315,075     $ 302,792     $ 295,972  
                                                       
Tangible common equity to tangible
  assets (1) 		                  7.99 %     7.77 %     7.45 %     7.15 %     7.08 %
                                                       
Common shares outstanding                   15,997       15,995       15,941       15,929       15,925  
Tangible common book value per
  share (2) 		                $ 21.26     $ 20.60     $ 19.77     $ 19.01     $ 18.59  
                                                       
Average tangible assets:                                                      
Average assets $ 4,281,270     $ 4,139,338     $ 4,260,810     $ 4,300,254     $ 4,282,991     $ 4,268,809     $ 4,187,538  
Less: Average goodwill and other
  intangible assets, net		   75,713       76,544       75,401       75,711       76,033       78,314       79,047  
Average tangible assets $ 4,205,557     $ 4,062,794     $ 4,185,409     $ 4,224,543     $ 4,206,958     $ 4,190,495     $ 4,108,491  
                                                       
Average tangible common equity:                                                      
Average common equity $ 398,033     $ 368,356     $ 412,073     $ 398,083     $ 383,630     $ 378,936     $ 374,482  
Less: Average goodwill and other
  intangible assets, net		   75,713       76,544       75,401       75,711       76,033       78,314       79,047  
Average tangible common equity $ 322,320     $ 291,812     $ 336,672     $ 322,372     $ 307,597     $ 300,622     $ 295,435  
                                                       
Net income available to
  common shareholders		 $ 34,659     $ 30,939     $ 12,468     $ 11,035     $ 11,156     $ 7,126     $ 10,212  
Return on average tangible common
  equity (3) 		  14.38 %     14.18 %     14.69 %     13.73 %     14.71 %     9.40 %     13.71 %
                                                       
Pre-tax pre-provision income:                                                      
Net income $ 35,755     $ 32,035     $ 12,833     $ 11,401     $ 11,521     $ 7,491     $ 10,577  
Add: Income tax expense   10,247       7,807       4,281       2,939       3,027       2,199       2,560  
Add: Provision for loan losses   5,391       5,050       1,844       2,354       1,193       3,884       2,061  
Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 51,393     $ 44,892     $ 18,958     $ 16,694     $ 15,741     $ 13,574     $ 15,198  
                                                       
_________________________
(1)   Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
(2)   Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
(3)   Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.

