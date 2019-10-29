Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:FISI) (the “Company”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”), today reported financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Net income for the quarter was $12.8 million compared to $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $12.5 million for the quarter, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.

Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) for the quarter was $19.0 million compared to $15.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights (as compared to third quarter 2018 unless otherwise noted):

Net income was the highest in Company history at $12.8 million ‒ an increase of $2.3 million





Pre-tax pre-provision income was also highest in Company history at $19.0 million ‒ an increase of $3.8 million





Net interest income grew 5.1% to $32.5 million





Net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded to 3.29% from 3.17%





Return on average assets (“ROA”) increased to 1.19% from 1.00%

Common equity to assets ratio at quarter-end was 9.58% ‒ an increase of 19 basis points during the quarter and an increase of 78 basis points from September 30, 2018





Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) , or TCE ratio, was 7.99% at quarter-end ‒ an increase of 22 basis points during the quarter and an increase of 91 basis points from September 30, 2018





, or TCE ratio, was 7.99% at quarter-end ‒ an increase of 22 basis points during the quarter and an increase of 91 basis points from September 30, 2018 Completed a repositioning of the balance sheet, redeploying investment securities into higher-yielding loans



- Investment securities comprised 18.0% of total assets at quarter-end, down from 21.6% at September 30, 2018

Continued strategy to downscale the consumer indirect portfolio



- Portfolio decreased 5.0% from September 30, 2018



- Portfolio comprised 27.4% of total loan portfolio compared to 30.4% at September 30, 2018

President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham stated, “Our teammates delivered another strong quarter of earnings and returns for our shareholders, demonstrating broad-based strength of our business model and successful execution of our strategic initiatives. We generated record-breaking earnings and strengthened our capital ratios while expanding the net interest margin in a challenging interest rate environment.

“Our residential loan portfolio grew 2.3% quarter-over-quarter while the commercial portfolio was relatively flat because of increased loan payoff activity. Commercial loan demand remains stable in our markets and we expect portfolio growth in the fourth quarter. As a result of our continued focus on the profitability of new consumer indirect loan originations, this portfolio decreased by 1.4% quarter-over-quarter while the average portfolio yield increased by nine basis points.”

Chief Financial Officer Justin K. Bigham added, “We once again delivered results in line with our expectations, including continued improvement in our NIM, ROA and TCE ratio. While we did experience an increase in expenses related to strong revenue growth in the quarter, we generated strong earnings per share growth and positive operating leverage.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $32.5 million for the quarter, flat as compared to the second quarter of 2019 and $1.6 million higher than the third quarter of 2018.

Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $3.96 billion, $49.2 million lower than the second quarter of 2019 and $40.4 million higher than the third quarter of 2018. The decrease compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to a reduction in the investment securities and consumer indirect loan portfolios, partially offset by commercial and residential organic loan growth. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2018 was primarily the result of organic loan growth.





Third quarter of 2019 net interest margin was 3.29%, one basis point higher than the second quarter of 2019 and 12 basis points higher than the third quarter of 2018. Net interest margin was positively impacted by the repositioning of the Company’s balance sheet. We benefitted from a change in interest-earning asset mix as loans became a larger percentage of the overall earning asset portfolio.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $12.4 million for the quarter, compared to $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $9.8 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Insurance income was $567 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2019 and $62 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2018 due to the timing of renewals and business development.



ATM and debit card charges of $1.8 million was $62 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2019 and $244 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in consumer debit card activity.





Income from investments in limited partnerships was $116 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $144 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 and $328 thousand in the third quarter of 2018. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.

Income from derivative instruments was $890 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 compared to a loss of $45 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 and income of $336 thousand in the third quarter of 2018. Higher third quarter 2019 income was driven by an increase in the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed.





The Company took advantage of a market opportunity and sold $65 million of investment securities during the third quarter of 2019, generating a net gain of $1.6 million as compared to a net gain of $166 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 and a net loss of $95 thousand in the third quarter of 2018. Proceeds of $65 million were reinvested into investment securities with intermediate durations.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $25.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $25.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $25.5 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $14.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, $13.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to investments in bank personnel, higher commissions and higher healthcare claims. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2018 was primarily the result of higher benefits expense.



Professional services expense of $1.5 million was $596 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2019 and $175 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily related to the timing of fees for consulting and advisory projects.





FDIC assessments were $7 thousand in the quarter as compared to $486 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 and $498 thousand in the third quarter of 2018. In 2018, the FDIC minimum reserve ratio of 1.35% of estimated insured deposits was exceeded, resulting in credits to institutions for assessments that contributed to growth in the reserve ratio. Credits are applicable to regular assessments for quarters in which the reserve ratio is at least 1.38%. In the third quarter of 2019, the Bank received a credit of $482 thousand against its regular assessment. A credit of $510 thousand is available for future periods.





Advertising and promotions expense of $745 thousand was $341 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2019 and $204 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2018 as a result of the timing of expenses related to the Five Star Bank branding campaign.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $4.3 million for the quarter compared to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. As a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “TCJ Act”) signed into law in December 2017, the Company estimated tax benefits and recorded a provisional amount in the Company’s consolidated statement of income for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company made an adjustment to the provisional amount included in its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017, resulting in an expense of approximately $600 thousand recorded in the third quarter of 2019.

The effective tax rate was 25.0% for the quarter compared to 20.5% for the second quarter of 2019 and 19.5% for the third quarter of 2018. Effective tax rates are typically impacted by items of income and expense not subject to federal or state taxation. The Company’s effective tax rates differ from statutory rates primarily because of interest income from tax-exempt securities and earnings on company owned life insurance. The higher effective tax rate in the third quarter was driven by the incremental expense described above.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $4.33 billion at September 30, 2019, up $18.8 million from June 30, 2019, and up $74.4 million from September 30, 2018.

Investment securities were $781.7 million at September 30, 2019, down $23.4 million from June 30, 2019 and down $136.2 million from September 30, 2018. The decreases are primarily the result of the redeployment of assets from investment securities into loans to improve the earning asset mix. The timing of loan growth in the third quarter of 2019 resulted in the temporary deployment of a portion of investment securities proceeds for other purposes.

Total loans were $3.16 billion at September 30, 2019, up $4.7 million, or 0.2%, from June 30, 2019, and up $168.1 million, or 5.6%, from September 30, 2018.

Commercial business loans totaled $574.5 million, down $20.5 million, or 3.4%, from June 30, 2019, and up $36.5 million, or 6.8%, from September 30, 2018.





Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.04 billion, up $25.4 million, or 2.5%, from June 30, 2019, and up $130.4 million, or 14.4%, from September 30, 2018.





Residential real estate loans totaled $558.7 million, up $12.6 million, or 2.3%, from June 30, 2019, and up $51.1 million, or 10.1%, from September 30, 2018.





Consumer indirect loans totaled $863.6 million, down $12.5 million, or 1.4%, from June 30, 2019, and down $45.8 million, or 5.0%, from September 30, 2018.

Total deposits were $3.59 billion at September 30, 2019, $114.2 million higher than June 30, 2019, and $100.5 million higher than September 30, 2018. The increase from June 30, 2019, was primarily due to public deposit seasonality. Deposit growth from September 30, 2018, was driven by business development and growth in the brokered deposit portfolio, partially offset by an approximately $50 million decrease in non-public certificates of deposit. Public deposit balances represented 28% of total deposits at September 30, 2019, compared to 26% of total deposits at June 30, 2019, and 28% at September 30, 2018.

Short-term borrowings were $211.4 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $97.1 million from June 30, 2019, and a decrease of $96.8 million from September 30, 2018. Short-term borrowings are typically utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits.

Shareholders’ equity was $432.6 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $422.4 million at June 30, 2019, and $392.2 million at September 30, 2018. Common book value per share was $25.96 at September 30, 2019, an increase of $0.64 or 2.5% from $25.32 at June 30, 2019, and an increase of $2.42 or 10.3% from $23.54 at September 30, 2018. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $21.26 at September 30, 2019, an increase of $0.66 or 3.2% from $20.60 at June 30, 2019, and an increase of $2.67 or 14.4% from $18.59 at September 30, 2018.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend returned 32% of third quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2019, compared to the prior quarter and prior year:

Leverage Ratio was 8.86%, compared to 8.55% and 8.18% at June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively.





Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.06%, compared to 9.95% and 9.81% at June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively.





Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.55%, compared to 10.45% and 10.34% at June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively.





Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.57%, compared to 12.57% and 12.58% at June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $9.8 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $11.5 million at June 30, 2019, and $7.9 million at September 30, 2018.

The third quarter 2019 provision for loan losses was $1.8 million compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. Quarterly provision for loan losses varies based primarily on loan growth, charge-offs, collateral values and qualitative factors.

Net charge-offs were $4.6 million in the quarter, $3.4 million higher than the second quarter of 2019 and $2.5 million higher than the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily the result of a $3.0 million partial charge-off of a $5.6 million loan classified as non-performing in the second quarter of 2019. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to total average loans was 0.58% in the quarter, 0.16% in the second quarter of 2019 and 0.28% in the third quarter of 2018.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what we believe are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The total non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.31% at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.36% at June 30, 2019 and 0.26% at September 30, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 324% at September 30, 2019, compared to 300% at June 30, 2019, and 433% at September 30, 2018.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on October 30, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Justin K. Bigham, Chief Financial Officer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at www.fiiwarsaw.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-888-346-9290 and requesting the Financial Institutions, Inc. call. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN, Courier Capital and HNP Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 50 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 700 individuals. The Company’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.

The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “target,” “preliminary,” or “range.” Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected, whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems, the attitudes and preferences of the Company’s customers, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate and profitably operate SDN, Courier Capital, HNP Capital and other acquisitions, the competitive environment, fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio, changes in the regulatory environment and the Company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, changes in interest rates, general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

For additional information contact:

Shelly J. Doran

Director of Investor and External Relations

585-627-1362

sjdoran@five-starbank.com





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Cash and cash equivalents $ 136,815 $ 108,988 $ 79,786 $ 102,755 $ 117,331 Investment securities: Available for sale 395,441 406,509 427,545 445,677 458,310 Held-to-maturity 386,305 398,610 438,984 446,581 459,623 Total investment securities 781,746 805,119 866,529 892,258 917,933 Loans held for sale 6,398 2,045 2,069 2,868 3,166 Loans: Commercial business 574,455 594,923 553,745 557,861 537,942 Commercial mortgage 1,035,450 1,010,071 993,259 958,194 905,011 Residential real estate loans 558,656 546,031 534,691 524,155 507,598 Residential real estate lines 107,615 108,006 108,623 109,718 111,204 Consumer indirect 863,614 876,116 902,762 919,917 909,434 Other consumer 16,630 16,537 16,099 16,753 17,142 Total loans 3,156,420 3,151,684 3,109,179 3,086,598 2,988,331 Allowance for loan losses 31,668 34,434 33,327 33,914 33,955 Total loans, net 3,124,752 3,117,250 3,075,852 3,052,684 2,954,376 Total interest-earning assets 3,979,493 4,007,797 4,009,496 4,031,151 3,927,238 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 75,225 75,534 75,850 76,173 78,853 Total assets 4,332,737 4,313,945 4,302,541 4,311,698 4,258,385 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 755,296 719,150 732,631 755,460 748,167 Interest-bearing demand 707,153 677,846 707,430 622,482 711,321 Savings and money market 1,011,873 966,509 1,016,666 968,897 988,486 Time deposits 1,111,892 1,108,484 1,052,110 1,020,068 1,037,755 Total deposits 3,586,214 3,471,989 3,508,837 3,366,907 3,485,729 Short-term borrowings 211,400 308,500 287,300 469,500 308,200 Long-term borrowings, net 39,255 39,237 39,220 39,202 39,184 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,081,573 3,100,576 3,102,726 3,120,149 3,084,946 Shareholders’ equity 432,617 422,354 408,253 396,293 392,154 Common shareholders’ equity 415,289 405,026 390,925 378,965 374,825 Tangible common equity (1) 340,064 329,492 315,075 302,792 295,972 Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (11,734 ) $ (13,160 ) $ (18,554 ) $ (21,281 ) $ (21,820 ) Common shares outstanding 15,997 15,995 15,941 15,929 15,925 Treasury shares 103 105 115 127 131 CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Leverage ratio 8.86 % 8.55 % 8.36 % 8.16 % 8.18 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 10.06 % 9.95 % 9.87 % 9.70 % 9.81 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.55 % 10.45 % 10.37 % 10.21 % 10.34 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.57 % 12.57 % 12.50 % 12.38 % 12.58 % Common equity to assets 9.58 % 9.39 % 9.09 % 8.79 % 8.80 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.99 % 7.77 % 7.45 % 7.15 % 7.08 % Common book value per share $ 25.96 $ 25.32 $ 24.52 $ 23.79 $ 23.54 Tangible common book value per share (1) $ 21.26 $ 20.60 $ 19.77 $ 19.01 $ 18.59 _________________________

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended 2019 2018 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2019 2018 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Interest income $ 126,621 $ 111,607 $ 42,459 $ 42,648 $ 41,514 $ 41,125 $ 39,117 Interest expense 29,882 20,772 9,976 10,184 9,722 9,096 8,214 Net interest income 96,739 90,835 32,483 32,464 31,792 32,029 30,903 Provision for loan losses 5,391 5,050 1,844 2,354 1,193 3,884 2,061 Net interest income after provision

for loan losses 91,348 85,785 30,639 30,110 30,599 28,145 28,842 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 5,361 5,254 1,925 1,756 1,680 1,866 1,813 Insurance income 3,689 3,918 1,439 872 1,378 1,012 1,501 ATM and debit card 4,983 4,509 1,801 1,739 1,443 1,643 1,557 Investment advisory 6,812 5,934 2,269 2,327 2,216 2,189 2,245 Company owned life insurance 1,293 1,333 459 424 410 460 440 Investments in limited partnerships 492 1,019 116 144 232 184 328 Loan servicing 316 319 102 104 110 122 96 Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net 1,013 683 890 (45 ) 168 289 336 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 1,028 530 439 407 182 266 303 Net (loss) gain on investment securities 1,721 (88 ) 1,608 166 (53 ) (39 ) (95 ) Net gain (loss) on other assets 56 49 (2 ) 9 49 1 37 Other 3,950 3,670 1,315 1,330 1,305 1,355 1,255 Total noninterest income 30,714 27,130 12,361 9,233 9,120 9,348 9,816 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 41,661 40,270 14,411 13,249 14,001 14,373 13,970 Occupancy and equipment 13,562 12,911 4,650 4,326 4,586 4,427 4,337 Professional services 3,618 3,132 1,528 932 1,158 780 1,353 Computer and data processing 3,951 3,884 1,378 1,350 1,223 1,238 1,291 Supplies and postage 1,554 1,545 522 498 534 487 485 FDIC assessments 1,005 1,486 7 486 512 489 498 Advertising and promotions 2,351 2,647 745 1,086 520 935 949 Amortization of intangibles 948 927 309 316 323 330 334 Goodwill impairment - - - - - 2,350 - Other 7,410 6,271 2,336 2,760 2,314 2,394 2,304 Total noninterest expense 76,060 73,073 25,886 25,003 25,171 27,803 25,521 Income before income taxes 46,002 39,842 17,114 14,340 14,548 9,690 13,137 Income tax expense 10,247 7,807 4,281 2,939 3,027 2,199 2,560 Net income 35,755 32,035 12,833 11,401 11,521 7,491 10,577 Preferred stock dividends 1,096 1,096 365 366 365 365 365 Net income available to common shareholders $ 34,659 $ 30,939 $ 12,468 $ 11,035 $ 11,156 $ 7,126 $ 10,212 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Earnings per share – basic $ 2.17 $ 1.95 $ 0.78 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.45 $ 0.64 Earnings per share – diluted $ 2.16 $ 1.94 $ 0.78 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.45 $ 0.64 Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 0.75 $ 0.72 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 Common dividend payout ratio 34.56 % 36.92 % 32.05 % 36.23 % 35.71 % 53.33 % 37.50 % Dividend yield (annualized) 3.32 % 3.07 % 3.29 % 3.44 % 3.73 % 3.70 % 3.03 % Return on average assets 1.12 % 1.03 % 1.19 % 1.06 % 1.09 % 0.70 % 1.00 % Return on average equity 11.51 % 11.11 % 11.86 % 11.01 % 11.65 % 7.50 % 10.71 % Return on average common equity 11.64 % 11.23 % 12.00 % 11.12 % 11.79 % 7.46 % 10.82 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 14.38 % 14.18 % 14.69 % 13.73 % 14.71 % 9.40 % 13.71 % Efficiency ratio (2) 60.09 % 61.36 % 59.52 % 59.79 % 60.99 % 66.64 % 62.04 % Effective tax rate 22.3 % 19.6 % 25.0 % 20.5 % 20.8 % 22.7 % 19.5 % _________________________

(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure. (2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.







FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended 2019 2018 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2019 2018 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Federal funds sold and interest-

earning deposits $ 18,495 $ 24,736 $ 19,370 $ 18,145 $ 17,955 $ 25,411 $ 17,955 Investment securities (1) 838,995 1,000,272 785,595 845,624 886,878 937,907 954,027 Loans: Commercial business 570,596 484,711 586,293 577,884 547,182 539,622 519,114 Commercial mortgage 1,003,593 853,571 1,021,931 1,010,544 977,818 944,476 896,159 Residential real estate loans 541,185 484,288 553,382 540,390 529,522 515,539 498,371 Residential real estate lines 108,207 113,761 107,290 107,826 109,529 110,236 111,762 Consumer indirect 890,560 896,493 868,927 891,967 911,252 914,636 904,480 Other consumer 16,029 16,685 16,141 15,721 16,226 16,671 16,633 Total loans 3,130,170 2,849,509 3,153,964 3,144,332 3,091,529 3,041,180 2,946,519 Total interest-earning assets 3,987,660 3,874,517 3,958,929 4,008,101 3,996,362 4,004,498 3,918,501 Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 75,713 76,544 75,401 75,711 76,033 78,314 79,047 Total assets 4,281,270 4,139,338 4,260,810 4,300,254 4,282,991 4,268,809 4,187,538 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand 653,780 663,827 632,540 660,747 668,448 669,491 642,234 Savings and money market 973,005 1,007,734 956,410 996,878 965,829 1,011,427 978,578 Time deposits 1,090,896 903,645 1,099,212 1,096,544 1,076,687 1,032,632 946,499 Short-term borrowings 332,922 407,903 328,952 323,461 346,546 355,439 430,697 Long-term borrowings, net 39,227 39,156 39,244 39,227 39,209 39,191 39,174 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,089,830 3,022,265 3,056,358 3,116,857 3,096,719 3,108,180 3,037,182 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 719,630 706,222 717,473 714,205 727,321 733,717 730,960 Total deposits 3,437,311 3,281,428 3,405,635 3,468,374 3,438,285 3,447,267 3,298,271 Total liabilities 3,865,909 3,753,654 3,831,409 3,884,843 3,882,033 3,872,545 3,795,727 Shareholders’ equity 415,361 385,684 429,401 415,411 400,958 396,264 391,811 Common equity 398,033 368,356 412,073 398,083 383,630 378,936 374,482 Tangible common equity (2) $ 322,320 $ 291,812 $ 336,672 $ 322,372 $ 307,597 $ 300,622 $ 295,435 Common shares outstanding: Basic 15,964 15,906 15,991 15,970 15,930 15,922 15,921 Diluted 16,017 15,951 16,056 16,015 15,978 15,971 15,964 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:

(Tax equivalent basis) Investment securities 2.38 % 2.33 % 2.40 % 2.38 % 2.37 % 2.33 % 2.35 % Loans 4.79 % 4.45 % 4.77 % 4.82 % 4.77 % 4.68 % 4.55 % Total interest-earning assets 4.27 % 3.88 % 4.29 % 4.29 % 4.23 % 4.11 % 4.00 % Interest-bearing demand 0.21 % 0.15 % 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.19 % Savings and money market 0.43 % 0.26 % 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.41 % 0.38 % 0.33 % Time deposits 2.12 % 1.51 % 2.12 % 2.17 % 2.06 % 1.88 % 1.69 % Short-term borrowings 2.64 % 1.98 % 2.51 % 2.71 % 2.70 % 2.56 % 2.24 % Long-term borrowings, net 6.30 % 6.31 % 6.30 % 6.30 % 6.30 % 6.30 % 6.31 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.29 % 0.92 % 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.27 % 1.16 % 1.07 % Net interest rate spread 2.98 % 2.96 % 2.99 % 2.98 % 2.96 % 2.95 % 2.93 % Net interest margin 3.27 % 3.17 % 3.29 % 3.28 % 3.24 % 3.21 % 3.17 % _________________________

(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost. (2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.







FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended 2019 2018 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2019 2018 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter ASSET QUALITY DATA: Allowance for Loan Losses Beginning balance $ 33,914 $ 34,672 $ 34,434 $ 33,327 $ 33,914 $ 33,955 $ 33,955 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial business 47 675 10 10 27 1,135 431 Commercial mortgage 2,980 106 2,994 3 (17 ) 901 110 Residential real estate loans 141 (87 ) 40 76 25 23 16 Residential real estate lines 4 107 7 (1 ) (2 ) 15 21 Consumer indirect 3,897 4,227 1,317 1,022 1,558 1,599 1,246 Other consumer 568 739 242 137 189 252 237 Total net charge-offs 7,637 5,767 4,610 1,247 1,780 3,925 2,061 Provision for loan losses 5,391 5,050 1,844 2,354 1,193 3,884 2,061 Ending balance $ 31,668 $ 33,955 $ 31,668 $ 34,434 $ 33,327 $ 33,914 $ 33,955 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

to average loans (annualized): Commercial business 0.01 % 0.19 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.83 % 0.33 % Commercial mortgage 0.40 % 0.02 % 1.16 % 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.38 % 0.05 % Residential real estate loans 0.03 % -0.02 % 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Residential real estate lines 0.01 % 0.13 % 0.03 % -0.01 % -0.01 % 0.05 % 0.08 % Consumer indirect 0.59 % 0.63 % 0.60 % 0.46 % 0.69 % 0.69 % 0.55 % Other consumer 4.74 % 5.92 % 5.93 % 3.51 % 4.73 % 6.00 % 5.66 % Total loans 0.33 % 0.27 % 0.58 % 0.16 % 0.23 % 0.51 % 0.28 % Supplemental information (1) Non-performing loans: Commercial business $ 2,884 $ 2,203 $ 2,884 $ 638 $ 594 $ 912 $ 2,203 Commercial mortgage 2,867 1,900 2,867 6,836 909 1,586 1,900 Residential real estate loans 2,526 2,057 2,526 2,283 2,225 2,391 2,057 Residential real estate lines 182 297 182 282 252 255 297 Consumer indirect 1,326 1,385 1,326 1,399 1,822 1,989 1,385 Other consumer 3 8 3 25 2 8 8 Total non-performing loans 9,788 7,850 9,788 11,463 5,804 7,141 7,850 Foreclosed assets 91 290 91 37 41 230 290 Total non-performing assets $ 9,879 $ 8,140 $ 9,879 $ 11,500 $ 5,845 $ 7,371 $ 8,140 Total non-performing loans

to total loans 0.31 % 0.26 % 0.31 % 0.36 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.26 % Total non-performing assets

to total assets 0.23 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.27 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.19 % Allowance for loan losses

to total loans 1.00 % 1.14 % 1.00 % 1.09 % 1.07 % 1.10 % 1.14 % Allowance for loan losses

to non-performing loans 324 % 433 % 324 % 300 % 574 % 475 % 433 % _________________________

(1) At period end.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC. Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended 2019 2018 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2019 2018 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ending tangible assets: Total assets $ 4,332,737 $ 4,313,945 $ 4,302,541 $ 4,311,698 $ 4,258,385 Less: Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 75,225 75,534 75,850 76,173 78,853 Tangible assets $ 4,257,512 $ 4,238,411 $ 4,226,691 $ 4,235,525 $ 4,179,532 Ending tangible common equity: Common shareholders’ equity $ 415,289 $ 405,026 $ 390,925 $ 378,965 $ 374,825 Less: Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 75,225 75,534 75,850 76,173 78,853 Tangible common equity $ 340,064 $ 329,492 $ 315,075 $ 302,792 $ 295,972 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (1) 7.99 % 7.77 % 7.45 % 7.15 % 7.08 % Common shares outstanding 15,997 15,995 15,941 15,929 15,925 Tangible common book value per

share (2) $ 21.26 $ 20.60 $ 19.77 $ 19.01 $ 18.59 Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 4,281,270 $ 4,139,338 $ 4,260,810 $ 4,300,254 $ 4,282,991 $ 4,268,809 $ 4,187,538 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangible assets, net 75,713 76,544 75,401 75,711 76,033 78,314 79,047 Average tangible assets $ 4,205,557 $ 4,062,794 $ 4,185,409 $ 4,224,543 $ 4,206,958 $ 4,190,495 $ 4,108,491 Average tangible common equity: Average common equity $ 398,033 $ 368,356 $ 412,073 $ 398,083 $ 383,630 $ 378,936 $ 374,482 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangible assets, net 75,713 76,544 75,401 75,711 76,033 78,314 79,047 Average tangible common equity $ 322,320 $ 291,812 $ 336,672 $ 322,372 $ 307,597 $ 300,622 $ 295,435 Net income available to

common shareholders $ 34,659 $ 30,939 $ 12,468 $ 11,035 $ 11,156 $ 7,126 $ 10,212 Return on average tangible common

equity (3) 14.38 % 14.18 % 14.69 % 13.73 % 14.71 % 9.40 % 13.71 % Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net income $ 35,755 $ 32,035 $ 12,833 $ 11,401 $ 11,521 $ 7,491 $ 10,577 Add: Income tax expense 10,247 7,807 4,281 2,939 3,027 2,199 2,560 Add: Provision for loan losses 5,391 5,050 1,844 2,354 1,193 3,884 2,061 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 51,393 $ 44,892 $ 18,958 $ 16,694 $ 15,741 $ 13,574 $ 15,198 _________________________

(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. (2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. (3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.



