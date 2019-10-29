Cardlytics Announces Timing of Its Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. , (NASDAQ: CDLX), a purchase intelligence platform that makes marketing more relevant and measurable, today announced that its third quarter financial results, ended September 30, 2019, will be released on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/ .

A live dial-in will be available at (866) 385-4179 (domestic) or (210) 874-7775 (international). The conference ID number is 3768916. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 8:00 PM ET on November 19, 2019 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay passcode is 3768916.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) uses purchase intelligence to make marketing more relevant and measurable. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com .

Contacts:

Public Relations:

ICR

cardlyticspr@icrinc.com

Investor Relations:

William Maina

ICR, Inc.

(646) 277-1236

ir@cardlytics.com



