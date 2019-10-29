Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat has scheduled a conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019. The call will be hosted by Daniel S. Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michel Cayouette, Chief Financial Officer, of Telesat.



Prior to the commencement of the call, Telesat will post a news release containing its financial results on its website ( www.telesat.com ) under the tab “News & Events” and the heading “Press Releases”.

Dial-in Instructions:

The toll-free dial-in number for the teleconference is +1 (800) 478-9326. Callers outside of North America should dial +1 (416) 340-2219. The conference reference number is 4313774. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference.

Dial-in Audio Replay:

A replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call on November 5, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 19, 2019. To access the replay, please call +1 (800) 408-3053. Callers outside of North America should dial +1 (905) 694-9451. The access code is 2662285 followed by the number sign (#).

About Telesat ( www.telesat.com )

Telesat is a leading global satellite operator, providing reliable and secure satellite-delivered communications solutions worldwide to broadcast, telecom, corporate and government customers. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with offices and facilities around the world, the company’s state-of-the-art fleet consists of 16 GEO satellites, the Canadian payload on ViaSat-1 and one Phase 1 LEO satellite which is the start of Telesat’s planned advanced global LEO satellite constellation that will offer ultra-low latency, extremely high throughput, affordable broadband services. Telesat is also a leading technical consultant providing high value expertise and support to satellite operators, insurers and other industry participants on a global basis. Privately held, Telesat’s principal shareholders are Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL).

For further information:

Michael Bolitho, Telesat, +1 (613) 748-8828; ir@telesat.com



