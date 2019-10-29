FREE WEBINAR DESIGNED TO HELP YOU BUY YOUR FIRST HOME

First Home Journey

First Home Journey Provides Online Program to De-Mystify Buying Process-This Wednesday!

First Home Journey is the independent and authoritative voice to ensure first-time buyers get more treats than tricks!” — Russ Jones, Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FREE WEBINAR DESIGNED TO HELP YOU BUY YOUR FIRST HOMEFirst Home Journey Provides Online Program to De-Mystify Buying ProcessLOS ANGELES—Join First Home Journey (FHJ) founder Russ Jones for a free webinar Wednesday, October 30, 2019 as he presents “Three Key Tools You Can Start Now to Prepare for your First Home.” FHJ is the independent and authoritative voice to ensure first-time buyers get more treats than tricks!The FHJ webinar is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Pacific time, Wednesday October 30, 2019 and is presented at no charge. Register at www.firsthomejourney.org/launch-webinar The video series features Jones and special guests with modules covering components of the new home process such as credit repair, financing, the mortgage process and escrow. The program includes the videos, a workbook and a private chat forum.About First Home JourneyFirst Home Journey (FHJ) was developed by entrepreneur and licensed real estate professional Russ Jones, of South Pasadena, California in 2019. FHJ is an online, video-based educational and training program, designed specifically for first-time homebuyers. FHJ features video modules and a workbook providing homebuyers a comprehensive guide through this often aggravating and frustrating process of purchasing a new home. The end result is that customers will be better prepared, knowledgeable and have a personal guide through Jones to undertake the home buying process. Our goal is getting you into your first home with ease! Visit www.FirstHomeJourney.org or on social media at 1stHomeJourney (Pinterest, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook).



