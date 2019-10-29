BitMasterPro announces its official Pre-Launch

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMasterPro will kick off the pre-launch offering students a 3 day free trial to our Basics Course ($120 Value). Master your Crypto knowledge. Learn the basic & pro foundations of cryptocurrency. The Basic & Pro course will teach you to analyze, buy & sell, trade, and earn profits in our 40 minute info packed course + LIVE trainings. So what are you waiting for? SIGN UP and start earning crypto!

What is BitMasterPro?

We stand for the Education of the Open Financial System

Creating a Sustainable Community for the Open Financial and Trading System of the World (Cryptocurrency).

BitMasterPro was Founded Oct. 18th 2018. BitMasterPro is a company providing cutting edge education at an affordable price to the global public. By becoming a part of the sustainable community for the open and financial trading system of the world (Cryptocurrency), people everywhere can join the revolution harnessing the financial disruption into actualized opportunity. BitMasterPro’s primary goal is to drive the adoption of buying and selling cryptocurrency profitably as a means to establishing a financial paradigm shift for anyone in the world through affordable, understandable and accessible education. BitMasterPro intends revolutionize the way the world perceives, engages and profits by Cryptocurrency. BitMasterPro’s mission is to educate and empower people everywhere to buy and sell Cryptocurrencies easily, safely and profitably. Alberto Ramirez, blockchain expert and CEO of BitMasterPro, observed this in his own trading journey, making him passionate about empowering people to embrace the disruption that has occurred, of which many people are unaware. He believes fully in experiential learning that matters. Learning must equate return on investment. This belief has acted as the foundation to build quality, real-world education that is results driven. “Today is all about data, deep learning, and investing in digital assets” - Alberto Ramirez.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e8fd943-fa70-4fde-ae0f-c8256095dbce



