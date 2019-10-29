Lomiko Metals Retains Hybrid Financial for Marketing Services

Electric Vehicle Demand Continues to Climb

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOMIKO METALS INC. (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. to provide marketing services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. The services to be provided by Hybrid to the Company shall include assisting in all aspects of a marketing campaign. Hybrid will work to heighten market and brand awareness for the Company and to broaden the Company’s reach within the investment community. Hybrid is to issue an invoice for $30,000.00 CAD, plus applicable tax, with payment of the invoice to be due within ten (10) days of completion of the campaign.

Hybrid Financial Ltd. also report that they currently own an aggregate of 0 common shares of Lomiko Metals Inc., directly and indirectly. The above-mentioned transaction is subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities. This is an arm’s-length transaction.

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company working in the financial industry on behalf of clients across several market sectors. Hybrid's unique approach helps effectively and efficiently build brands and increase market awareness for its clients. Offices in Toronto and Montreal allow Hybrid to comprehensively cover both American and Canadian markets.

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

Lomiko Metals Inc. is a Canada-based, exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties that contain minerals for the new green economy. Its mineral properties include the 80% owned La Loutre and Lac Des Iles Graphite Properties and the 100% owned Quatre Milles Graphite Property. It's wholly-owned subsidiary Lomiko Technologies Inc. is a 40% of Graphene ESD Corp, an 18.5% holder of SHD Smart Home Devices www.shddevices.com which produces three electronic products and a 20% holder of Promethieus Technologies Inc. www.promethieus.com

For more information, review the website at http://www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com

On Behalf of the Board

“A. Paul Gill”

A. Paul Gill

President and Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

