US Capital Global Provides €10MM Bridge Financing for MIRIS ahead of €100MM Growth Equity Facility

San Francisco-based private financial group supports growth of Norwegian-based energy-efficient and sustainable real estate development firm.

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, California, USA, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global has structured and provided a €10 million bridge loan for MIRIS AS, a technology-driven real estate development company that enables sustainable solutions for Smart Communities. The company has five construction projects planned, including the world’s first energy-positive hotel, named Svart Hotel. This is a bridge facility ahead of a €100 million growth equity program.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global has provided asset management and corporate financial services for over twenty years, focusing on lower middle market financing and investment banking. Led by lifelong entrepreneur Jeffrey Sweeney, US Capital Global has extensive experience in leading firms with a forward-thinking approach in both FinTech and impact development. In particular, the group supports technological innovations that can help improve and grow the finance sector.

Jan Gunnar Mathisen, CEO and founder of MIRIS, said: “We are very pleased with the excellent advisory services and timely financing provided by US Capital Global. This bridge financing is designed to support our continued growth, as we continue to transform MIRIS from a real estate developer to a smart city developer with equity.”

“We are delighted to have provided this €10 million bridge financing for MIRIS,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global. “MIRIS focuses on energy-efficient and sustainable real estate development through innovative technology and design. This is a great example of an inspiring technology-driven company developing a portfolio of innovative and sustainable projects and products.”

About MIRIS

MIRIS addresses the changing relationship between communities and a greener world by integrating our living environment with the growing energy and data needs of today’s societies. MIRIS leverages innovative technologies to ecologically and ethically address the increased demand for energy and data. By using cutting-edge recovery and conversion methods to harness the heat waste energy from EDGE computing, and blockchain to ensure the efficient and transparent financing of projects, MIRIS is an integrated Smart Community enabler, underpinned by a financing operating and transaction processing platform. www.miris.no

About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services. Operating with its registered investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm acts as a licensed placement agent for companies, funds, and projects, and collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1045 media@uscapglobal.com



