Ambassador of Belarus Sergei Terentiev visited a number of industrial enterprises in Helwan and Tabbin Institute for Metallurgical Studies

On October 28, 2019 Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Mr. Sergei Terentiev visited «Helwan Machinery and Equipment» and «Helwan Diesel Engines» companies of the Ministry of Military Production of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Helwan.

Negotiations were held with the leadership of the above mentioned factories on pressing issues of cooperation in the field of joint production of equipment and its components. It was agreed to deepen further industrial interaction and accelerate implementation of joint projects, as well as to consider a number of new promising areas of bilateral cooperation of mutual concern.

In addition the Ambassador visited the joint production line of MAZ trucks at «Helwan Machinery and Equipment» company and discussed the prospects for enhancing and diversifying its production, increasing the level of localization in order to access jointly the markets of third countries.

The Ambassador also visited Tabbin Institute for Metallurgical Studies, where he met with the Rector of the Institute, its professors and staff. The Ambassador welcomed students of the first enrollment of the Belarusian-Egyptian engineering faculty which had been created with the participation of Tabbin Institute for Metallurgical Studies and the Belarusian National Technical University.

During the discussions issues of inter-university cooperation, educational exchanges, interaction between education and industrial production were discussed. It was agreed that the Embassy would provide assistance in facilitating a number of current issues of cooperation.



