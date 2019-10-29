BAMKO Named One of the Best Places to Work in Promotional Products Industry

/EIN News/ -- SEMINOLE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAMKO®, LLC, the Branding Division of Superior Group of Companies™ (NASDAQ: SGC), has been named one of 2019’s Best Places to Work by Counselor Magazine. This is BAMKO’s first time being included on Counselor Magazine’s listing of the Best Places to Work in the Promotional Products Industry. It is also the third separate publication in 2019 to bestow an award on BAMKO for having an exceptional workplace.

“We recognize that creating a great workplace is our most important core competency,” said BAMKO President Phil Koosed. “By cultivating a great workplace, we attract great talent. Great talent does great work, which in turn makes us better at everything we do as a company,” said Koosed. “We will continue to invest in making BAMKO an incredible place for people to work and intend to make it a bit better every single day,” said Koosed.

In a $24.7 billion industry with more than 23,500 companies, BAMKO was named the 16th Best Place to Work in the entire industry. Counselor conducted a months-long survey process, in which each of the participating companies had their employees rate them in nearly 20 categories. Counselor then analyzed and scored the responses to determine which firms qualified as the best of the best. In a list dominated by small companies, BAMKO’s inclusion as the rare large company stands out. BAMKO is larger than every one of the companies listed ahead of it by Counselor and is one of only six Counselor Top 40 Distributors to even be included on the list.

BAMKO has now won seven awards for being a great place to work dating back to 2017.



About Superior Group of Companies™, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ™, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

BAMKO®, Tangerine Promotions® and Public Identity® are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. They provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com or www.BAMKO.net for more information.

Contact: Joshua White SVP Strategic Partnerships, BAMKO (310) 470-5859 OR Hala Elsherbini Halliburton Investor Relations (972) 458-8000



