CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MO, CVET, CC and TEUM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO)

Class Period: December 20, 2018 - September 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/altria-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Altria Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Altria had conducted insufficient due diligence into JUUL prior to the Company’s $12.8 billion investment, or 35% stake, in JUUL; (ii) Altria consequently failed to inform investors, or account for, material risks associated with JUUL’s products and marketing practices, and the true value of JUUL and its products; (iii) all of the foregoing, as well as mounting public scrutiny, negative publicity, and governmental pressure on e-vapor products and JUUL made it reasonably likely that Altria’s investment in JUUL would have a material negative impact on the Company’s reputation and operations; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Altria Group, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)

Class Period: February 8, 2019 - August 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/covetrus-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Covetrus, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had overstated its capabilities with regard to inventory management and supply chain services; (ii) Covetrus had understated the costs of the integration of Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business and VFC, including the timing and nature of those costs; (iii) Covetrus had understated its separation costs from Henry Schein; and (iv) the Company understated the impact on earnings from online competition and alternative distribution channels as well as the impact of the loss of a large customer in North America just prior to the Company’s separation from Henry Schein.

To learn more about the Covetrus, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)

Class Period: February 16, 2017 - August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 9, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-chemours-company-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, The Chemours Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Chemours had not appropriately accounted and accrued reserves for its environmental liabilities; (2) the possibility of costs exceeding accrued amounts was greater than the Company had represented to a point that could be material; (3) the Company's policies, standards and procedures were not properly designed to prevent unreasonable risk of harm to people and the environment (4) Chemours' handling, manufacture, use, and disposal of hazardous substances was not in accordance with applicable environmental laws and regulations; and (5) as a result of these misrepresentations, Chemours shares traded at artificially inflated prices.

To learn more about the The Chemours Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM)

Class Period: December 14, 2017 - October 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pareteum-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Pareteum Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) it was not true that the Company’s purported success was the result of hyper-demand for Pareteum’s unique products or exceptional service, or the Company’s competent management; but, in fact, Defendants had propped up the Company’s results by manipulating Pareteum’s accounting for revenues, income, and the important Backlog metric; (b) Defendants had materially overstated the Company’s profitability by failing to properly account for the Company’s results of operations and by artificially inflating the Company’s financial results; (c) it was not true that Pareteum contained even the most minimally adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls necessary to assure that Pareteum’s reported financial statements were true, accurate, and/or reliable; (d) as a result, it also was not true that the Company’s financial statements and reports were prepared in accordance with GAAP and SEC rules; and (e) as a result of the aforementioned adverse conditions, Defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that Pareteum was operating according to plan, or that Pareteum could achieve the guidance sponsored and/or endorsed by Defendants.

To learn more about the Pareteum Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



