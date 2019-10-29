Middlesex Water Honored at Executive Women of New Jersey’s Corporate Gender Diversity Awards Breakfast

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX), a provider of water and wastewater and related services primarily in New Jersey and Delaware, was honored today at the Executive Women of New Jersey (EWNJ) A Seat at the Table Corporate Gender Diversity Awards Breakfast, a biennial event which recognizes New Jersey public companies that have 3 or more women on their boards of directors. Middlesex Water along with 29 other companies were recognized for making the EWNJ Honor Roll list. This list is part of EWNJ’s efforts to ensure that women have equal access to the boardroom and high-level executive leadership. The Awards breakfast also featured the exclusive release of EWNJ’s report on the number of women serving on boards and in the top leadership of public companies in New Jersey.



“Middlesex Water is honored to be named to the EWNJ Honor Roll and to be recognized for its efforts regarding inclusion and diversity at the board level,” said Dennis W. Doll, Chairman, President and CEO of Middlesex Water. “We are fortunate at Middlesex that diversity is an integral complement to the technical, management and governance skills on our board and in our senior executive leadership ranks,” added Doll.

“EWNJ is thrilled to present this year’s list of the 30 companies that are leading the way on women’s representation in senior governance as part of our fourth report on gender diversity in New Jersey,” stated Barbara E. Kauffman, President of EWNJ and EVP & COO of Newark Regional Business Partnership. “This year, we have the highest number of Honor Roll companies to date and it shows that while there is still much more work to be done, our efforts are working. The undeniable impact of women’s leadership is being more fully recognized by the private sector in New Jersey. We salute all of our Honor Roll companies and look forward to partnering with them as we continue in pursuit of our mission to increase the number of women on corporate boards and in senior governance.”



“This year’s list reflects the progress companies have made since 2017 when our last list was published with 22 companies,” added Anna María Tejada, Esq., President Elect of EWNJ, Co-Chair of A Seat at the Table, and Partner at Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck, LLP. “We applaud these companies’ progress toward inclusion and diversity, and as quantified in EWNJ’s research, New Jersey’s business environment is stronger as a result.”

About Middlesex Water

Organized in 1897, Middlesex Water provides regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services primarily in New Jersey and Delaware through various subsidiary companies.

About EWNJ

Founded in 1980, EWNJ is the leading senior-level executive women’s organization that is committed to increasing the number of women serving on corporate boards and in the top leadership of New Jersey corporations. Its biennial report on the number of women on boards and in the senior governance of public companies in New Jersey is the only one of its kind in the state.



Media Contact:

Bernadette M. Sohler, V.P. Corporate Affairs

Middlesex Water Company

(732) 638-7549

www.middlesexwater.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.