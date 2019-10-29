DOE Announces FY 2020 Small Business Innovation Research Funding Opportunity

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Department of Energy (DOE) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs issued its FY 2020 Phase II Release 1 Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) with approximately $97 million in available funding. The following DOE program offices are participating in this FOA:

Office of Advance Scientific Computing

Office of Basic Energy Sciences

Office of Biological and Environmental Research

Office of Nuclear Physics

Eligible small businesses that have previously received Phase I grants will be able to complete for Phase II grants with a duration of up to 2 years and maximum award amounts of $1,000,000 or $1,500,000, depending on research topic. Phase II grants allow businesses that conducted early stage feasibility research and development in Phase I to reduce their innovations to practice by developing working prototypes or new processes.

In addition, eligible small businesses that have received prior Phase II awards will be able to complete for second or third Phase II grants with a duration of up to 2 years and a maximum award amount of $1,100,000. Third Phase II awards premiered this year after they were authorized by Congress in the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019. More information on these awards is contained in the FOA and the program website.

DOE recognizes the important role that small businesses play in driving innovation and creating jobs in the U.S. economy. The SBIR and STTR programs were created by Congress to leverage small businesses to advance innovation at federal agencies. Additional information on the DOE SBIR and STTR programs can be found on the program’s website HERE.

More details on DOE SBIR/STTR Phase II Release 1 FOA can be found HERE.

