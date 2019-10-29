North America's Fiber Broadband Market: 2001-2018 Review and 2019-2023 Forecast
The "2019-2023 North American Fiber Broadband Report: FTTH and 5G Review & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an extremely detailed review, analysis, and forecast of fiber deployments, as well as consumer, business, and municipal desires for advanced broadband applications and services.
Well respected analysis helps illuminate the underlying trends driving this FTTH, 5G and Smart City activity. Data is presented graphically and numerically, and includes history from 2001-2018, plus a 5-year (2019-2023) forecast, with detailed breakouts. The report also includes an important new section on estimating take-rates in specific communities.
The report is designed to answer many key questions, including:
- How long will this fiber boom last?
- What is the impact of 5G and IoT?
- Who will lead the next big build?
- How can we estimate local take rates?
- What are the consumer drivers?
- How does fiber to business relate?
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- Altice Communications
- Bell Canada
- CenturyLink
- Cincinnati Bell
- Frontier
- Verizon
Key Topics Covered
I. Introduction
A. History's Greatest Connective Infrastructure Build is Accelerating!
II. Methodology and Background
A. Deployment Forecast Background and Accuracy
B. Forecast Methodology
III. Current North American FTTH Deployment Status
A. Overview of North American FTTH Growth
- Homes-Marketed vs. Homes-Passed vs. Homes-Connected
- Non-Redundant Homes-marketed
- Fiber Share of Market
- Annual Homes Marketed
- Homes-connected
- U.S. to Total North American
- FTTH Penetration of Total Households
B. North American Gigabit Internet Impact and Progress
- History of Gigabit
- Use of Gigabit Today
C. FTTH Progress Versus Previous Wireline Builds
D. Increasing Importance of Small Players in U.S. FTTH Builds
E. Deployment History and Five-Year Forecast of the Largest U.S. FTTH Providers
- AT&T Fiber History and Plans
- Altice Communications Fiber History and Plans
- Bell Canada Fibre History and Plans
- Verizon Fios History and Plans
- Frontier Fios History and Plans
- CenturyLink Fiber Internet History and Plans
- Google Fiber History and Plans
- Cincinnati Bell Fioptics History and Plans
- Consolidated Communications FTTH History and Plans
IV. Characteristics of Fiber Internet
A. Fiber - Fastest (both bandwidth and latency), Symmetrical, and Most Reliable
B. Will Another Technology Supersede Fiber?
C. Synergy of Fiber with Wireless Broadband, Intelligent Transportation, and The Internet of Things
V. Characteristics of FTTH North American FTTH
A. Deployment by Living Density Geo Segment
B. Deployment by Provider Type
C. Underground Versus Aerial Installation
D. Services Offered and Taken via Fiber
E. Methods of Connecting Within Homes
F. Methods if Streaming Video Within Homes
VI. Drivers of FTTH Deployment
A. Background Need
B. Competition
C. Interest in Community Advancement and Economic Development
D. Copper Migration
E. Government Incentives and Grants
F. New Housing
G. Lower Costs
VII. Current Possible North American FTTH Inhibitors
A. Gigabit Offerings from Cable Providers
B. 5G Millimeter Wave Wireless for the Final Drop
C. DSL Acceleration Strategies Vectoring Channel Bonding
G. Fast
VIII. Importance of Fiber to the Business
A. Overview
B. Growth of Fiber Connections - Tier-1 and Tier-2 Providers: Fiber Fed Buildings
C. Share of Revenue
D Percentage of Businesses-Marketed
E. Tier-2 and Tier-3 Take-Rates Among Businesses-Marketed
IX. FTTH Consumer Importance And Impact
X. Estimating Local Fiber Project Feasibility Adoption, Market Share, and Take-Rates
A. Understanding the Measurement Concepts For a Fiber Project
- Overview
- Broadband or Internet Adoption
- Individual Wireline Provider Market Share and Take-Rates
B. Estimating Individual Take-Rates
- Primary Determinates of Take-Rates
- Simple Model to Roughly Estimate Take-Rates
- Actual Take-Rate Histories For Comparison
- The Place of Local Market Survey Studies
- Mitigating Deployment Risks and Beating Take-Rate Projections
XI. 5G/Wireless Small Cell and Fiber Support Needs
A. Overview of Next Generation Wireless/ 5G
B. Importance of Densification/Small Cells
C. Expected Distance Between Small Cells
D. Forecast for Small Cells (from other sources)
E. Forecast for Fiber Miles to Support Small Cells
XII. Overall Estimate of Fiber Route Miles in the U.S.
A. Route Miles by Segment
B. Route Miles Compared to Conduit Data
XIII. Review of 2019-2023 FTTH Forecast
A. Review of U.S. Forecast
B. Review of Canadian Forecast
C. Review of Mexican Forecast
D. Review of Caribbean Forecast
E. U.S. Capex Investment Forecast
F. Forecast and Addressable Market by Market Segments
G FTTH Architecture Forecast
H. Overall Recap of Total North American Forecasts
I. Total Fiber Route Miles from Forecast
XIV. Detailed History And Forecast by Segments Status
A. Homes-Marketed Cumulative Forecast
B. Homes-Marketed Annual Forecast
C. Homes-Connected Cumulative Forecast
D. Homes-Connected Annual Forecast
E. U.S. FTTH investment Forecast
XV. Appendix
A. Index of Graphs
I. Introduction
I. A. Fig.1 - Annual U.S. Fiber Route Miles installed
III. Current North American FTTH Deployment Status
III. A. Fig.1 - North American FTTH Deployment
III. A. Fig.2 - U.S. FTTH Deployment
III. A. Fig.3 - U.S. Unique FTTH Deployment
III. A. Fig.4 - U.S. Broadband Market Share
III. A. Fig.5 - Annual Change in U.S. FTTH Homes-Marketed
III. A. Fig.6 - North American FTTH Activity by Country
III. A. Fig.7 - Percent Off Homes-Marketed with Fiber Broadband
III. B. Fig.1 - U.S. Symmetrical Gigabit Subscribers
III. B. Fig.2 - Gig Subscribership Price Elasticity
III. C. Fig.1 - U.S. Homes Passed Versus Households
III. D. Fig.1- Annual Homes-Marketed by Size of Provider
III. D. Fig.2 - Annual Deployment Capex by Size of Provider
III. E. Fig.1 - Estimated Cumulative Homes-Marketed by Year
IV. Characteristics of Fiber Internet
IV. C. Fig.1 - Synergy of Home/Mobile Broadband
IV. C. Fig.2- The Smart Path to Smart Cities: Bottom Up
V. Characteristics of North American FTTH Systems
V. A. Fig.1 - Availability And Take-Rate by Density
V. A. Fig.2 - Total U.S. Households by Geo Segment
V. B. Fig.1 - U.S. Cumulative Homes-Marketed by Provider Type
V. C. Fig.1 - Percent Of infrastructure Underground
V. D. Fig.1 - Services Offered Via FTTH or Bundled with FTTH
V. D. Fig.2 - Services Taken with FTTH by Consumers
V. E. Fig.1 - Ways internet is Connected in Home
V. F. Fig.1 - Devices Used to Stream Video Content
VI. Drivers Of FTTH Deployment
VI. A. Fig.1 - Online Activity is Now Foundational to Living Spaces
VI. C. Fig.1 - FTTH is Important to Living in A Community
VI. C. Fig.2 - FTTH Adds to Community Prosperity
VI. F. Fig.1 - U.S. Housing Starts
VI. G. Fig.1 - Transport Costs Per Mbps
VII. Current Possible North American FTTH inhibitors
VII. A. Fig.1 - The Superiority of Fiber Gigabit Versus Cable Gigabit
VII. B. Fig.1 - Millimeter Wave Beam Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7chv52
