North America's Fiber Broadband Market: 2001-2018 Review and 2019-2023 Forecast

The "2019-2023 North American Fiber Broadband Report: FTTH and 5G Review & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report is an extremely detailed review, analysis, and forecast of fiber deployments, as well as consumer, business, and municipal desires for advanced broadband applications and services.



Well respected analysis helps illuminate the underlying trends driving this FTTH, 5G and Smart City activity. Data is presented graphically and numerically, and includes history from 2001-2018, plus a 5-year (2019-2023) forecast, with detailed breakouts. The report also includes an important new section on estimating take-rates in specific communities.



The report is designed to answer many key questions, including:

How long will this fiber boom last?

What is the impact of 5G and IoT?

Who will lead the next big build?

How can we estimate local take rates?

What are the consumer drivers?

How does fiber to business relate?

Companies Mentioned



AT&T

Altice Communications

Bell Canada

CenturyLink

Cincinnati Bell

Frontier

Google

Verizon

Key Topics Covered



I. Introduction



A. History's Greatest Connective Infrastructure Build is Accelerating!



II. Methodology and Background

A. Deployment Forecast Background and Accuracy

B. Forecast Methodology



III. Current North American FTTH Deployment Status

A. Overview of North American FTTH Growth

Homes-Marketed vs. Homes-Passed vs. Homes-Connected

Non-Redundant Homes-marketed

Fiber Share of Market

Annual Homes Marketed

Homes-connected

U.S. to Total North American

FTTH Penetration of Total Households

B. North American Gigabit Internet Impact and Progress

History of Gigabit

Use of Gigabit Today

C. FTTH Progress Versus Previous Wireline Builds

D. Increasing Importance of Small Players in U.S. FTTH Builds

E. Deployment History and Five-Year Forecast of the Largest U.S. FTTH Providers

AT&T Fiber History and Plans

Altice Communications Fiber History and Plans

Bell Canada Fibre History and Plans

Verizon Fios History and Plans

Frontier Fios History and Plans

CenturyLink Fiber Internet History and Plans

Google Fiber History and Plans

Cincinnati Bell Fioptics History and Plans

Consolidated Communications FTTH History and Plans

IV. Characteristics of Fiber Internet

A. Fiber - Fastest (both bandwidth and latency), Symmetrical, and Most Reliable

B. Will Another Technology Supersede Fiber?

C. Synergy of Fiber with Wireless Broadband, Intelligent Transportation, and The Internet of Things



V. Characteristics of FTTH North American FTTH

A. Deployment by Living Density Geo Segment

B. Deployment by Provider Type

C. Underground Versus Aerial Installation

D. Services Offered and Taken via Fiber

E. Methods of Connecting Within Homes

F. Methods if Streaming Video Within Homes



VI. Drivers of FTTH Deployment

A. Background Need

B. Competition

C. Interest in Community Advancement and Economic Development

D. Copper Migration

E. Government Incentives and Grants

F. New Housing

G. Lower Costs



VII. Current Possible North American FTTH Inhibitors

A. Gigabit Offerings from Cable Providers

B. 5G Millimeter Wave Wireless for the Final Drop

C. DSL Acceleration Strategies Vectoring Channel Bonding

G. Fast



VIII. Importance of Fiber to the Business

A. Overview

B. Growth of Fiber Connections - Tier-1 and Tier-2 Providers: Fiber Fed Buildings

C. Share of Revenue

D Percentage of Businesses-Marketed

E. Tier-2 and Tier-3 Take-Rates Among Businesses-Marketed



IX. FTTH Consumer Importance And Impact



X. Estimating Local Fiber Project Feasibility Adoption, Market Share, and Take-Rates

A. Understanding the Measurement Concepts For a Fiber Project

Overview

Broadband or Internet Adoption

Individual Wireline Provider Market Share and Take-Rates

B. Estimating Individual Take-Rates

Primary Determinates of Take-Rates

Simple Model to Roughly Estimate Take-Rates

Actual Take-Rate Histories For Comparison

The Place of Local Market Survey Studies

Mitigating Deployment Risks and Beating Take-Rate Projections

XI. 5G/Wireless Small Cell and Fiber Support Needs

A. Overview of Next Generation Wireless/ 5G

B. Importance of Densification/Small Cells

C. Expected Distance Between Small Cells

D. Forecast for Small Cells (from other sources)

E. Forecast for Fiber Miles to Support Small Cells



XII. Overall Estimate of Fiber Route Miles in the U.S.

A. Route Miles by Segment

B. Route Miles Compared to Conduit Data



XIII. Review of 2019-2023 FTTH Forecast

A. Review of U.S. Forecast

B. Review of Canadian Forecast

C. Review of Mexican Forecast

D. Review of Caribbean Forecast

E. U.S. Capex Investment Forecast

F. Forecast and Addressable Market by Market Segments

G FTTH Architecture Forecast

H. Overall Recap of Total North American Forecasts

I. Total Fiber Route Miles from Forecast



XIV. Detailed History And Forecast by Segments Status

A. Homes-Marketed Cumulative Forecast

B. Homes-Marketed Annual Forecast

C. Homes-Connected Cumulative Forecast

D. Homes-Connected Annual Forecast

E. U.S. FTTH investment Forecast



XV. Appendix

A. Index of Graphs



I. Introduction

I. A. Fig.1 - Annual U.S. Fiber Route Miles installed



III. Current North American FTTH Deployment Status

III. A. Fig.1 - North American FTTH Deployment

III. A. Fig.2 - U.S. FTTH Deployment

III. A. Fig.3 - U.S. Unique FTTH Deployment

III. A. Fig.4 - U.S. Broadband Market Share

III. A. Fig.5 - Annual Change in U.S. FTTH Homes-Marketed

III. A. Fig.6 - North American FTTH Activity by Country

III. A. Fig.7 - Percent Off Homes-Marketed with Fiber Broadband

III. B. Fig.1 - U.S. Symmetrical Gigabit Subscribers

III. B. Fig.2 - Gig Subscribership Price Elasticity

III. C. Fig.1 - U.S. Homes Passed Versus Households

III. D. Fig.1- Annual Homes-Marketed by Size of Provider

III. D. Fig.2 - Annual Deployment Capex by Size of Provider

III. E. Fig.1 - Estimated Cumulative Homes-Marketed by Year



IV. Characteristics of Fiber Internet

IV. C. Fig.1 - Synergy of Home/Mobile Broadband

IV. C. Fig.2- The Smart Path to Smart Cities: Bottom Up



V. Characteristics of North American FTTH Systems

V. A. Fig.1 - Availability And Take-Rate by Density

V. A. Fig.2 - Total U.S. Households by Geo Segment

V. B. Fig.1 - U.S. Cumulative Homes-Marketed by Provider Type

V. C. Fig.1 - Percent Of infrastructure Underground

V. D. Fig.1 - Services Offered Via FTTH or Bundled with FTTH

V. D. Fig.2 - Services Taken with FTTH by Consumers

V. E. Fig.1 - Ways internet is Connected in Home

V. F. Fig.1 - Devices Used to Stream Video Content



VI. Drivers Of FTTH Deployment

VI. A. Fig.1 - Online Activity is Now Foundational to Living Spaces

VI. C. Fig.1 - FTTH is Important to Living in A Community

VI. C. Fig.2 - FTTH Adds to Community Prosperity

VI. F. Fig.1 - U.S. Housing Starts

VI. G. Fig.1 - Transport Costs Per Mbps



VII. Current Possible North American FTTH inhibitors

VII. A. Fig.1 - The Superiority of Fiber Gigabit Versus Cable Gigabit

VII. B. Fig.1 - Millimeter Wave Beam Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7chv52

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

