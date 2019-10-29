BRP Group, Inc. Begins First Full Week as Publicly Traded Company

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP”), (Nasdaq: BRP), a Tampa-headquartered insurance distribution firm, is pleased to announce its first full week as a publicly-traded company on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

“It’s tremendously exciting to begin this new era for BRP that began with our initial public offering last week. This is a fantastic milestone for BRP, but is just the beginning of our bright future,” said Trevor Baldwin, BRP’s CEO. “We did not build BRP with a deliberate dream to go public, we have been focused on a mission to deliver indispensable, tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions to our clients. We plan to forge ahead on our mission by continuing to innovate in the industry while passionately providing vanguard insurance solutions and insights to our clients.”

To honor the occasion of the firm’s IPO and first day of public trading, BRP colleagues celebrated last Thursday with parties at offices across the firm as Baldwin and the leadership team rang the Nasdaq opening bell.

About BRP

Founded in 2011, BRP is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. BRP represents over 400,000 clients across the United States and internationally. BRP is a destination employer supported by an award-winning culture, powered by exceptional people and fueled by industry-leading growth and innovation.

