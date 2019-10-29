KidSport Society of Calgary Welcomes Comrie’s Sports Bank as a KidSport Calgary Program

Local charities team up to increase impact on families in Calgary and surrounding areas

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2019 -- Today, KidSport Society of Calgary (KidSport Calgary) and Comrie's Sports Equipment Bank (Comrie's), have officially announced that Comrie's has become part of the KidSport Calgary family and will move forward with its operations as, Comrie's Sports Bank: a KidSport Calgary program. The announcement was made today at the new joint office and included key partners, stakeholders and notable ambassadors.



The organizations’ decision to streamline processes became official this month. Comrie’s continues to provide children and youth of low-income families throughout Southern Alberta with sports equipment at zero cost but will now operate as part of KidSport Calgary. This allows qualified families to access both sport registration fee assistance and equipment in one place.

“We are thrilled to welcome Comrie’s into the KidSport Calgary family. Our ultimate goal for both organizations is to ensure no child is left on the sidelines,” said Wilson Acton, Co-Chair, Board of Directors, KidSport Calgary. “By combining our resources and facilities, we are able to significantly increase our impact in the community and reach families in need by offering both sports fee assistance and equipment.”

Both organizations have been 100 per cent community funded. Adding Comrie’s to the KidSport Calgary family gives valued donors, event partners, volunteers, and sponsors the ease of supporting the cause through one integrated organization. This increases the impact on the community and ultimately, ensures more kids have the opportunity to swing a bat, shoot a puck or toss a ball to encourage them to lead happier, healthier lives.

“Together, we are building on the investment we are making in our local economy, with our sport partners and the families and kids who rely on us, all while expanding the value offering we are providing to our volunteers, donors and sponsors,” said Al Coates, Co-Chair, Board of Directors, KidSport Calgary.

KidSport Calgary will continue to be governed by a volunteer board of directors that is led by Co-Chairs, Wilson Acton and Al Coates, along with representation from both organizations. The combined organization will continue to grow under the strategic leadership of Kevin Webster as CEO and Jeff Shepherd as Director of Operations.

To learn more about KidSport Calgary and its programs, visit: kidsportcanada.ca/Alberta/Calgary

To learn more about Comrie’s Sports Bank: a KidSport Calgary program, visit: comriessportsequipmentbank.org

About KidSport Society of Calgary

KidSport is a national non-profit organization that gets kids off the sidelines by removing the financial barriers that prevent youth from participating in organized sport. KidSport Calgary is proud to be one of the 188 provincial/territorial and community KidSport chapters committed to making it So ALL Kids Can Play!

About Comrie’s Sports Bank

Comrie's Sports Bank: a KidSport Calgary program, was created in 2014 through the generous contributions of Bill Comrie and the Comrie Family. Comrie's Sports Bank was formed via a partnership of individuals representing key community groups – the Hockey Canada Foundation, the Hockey Alberta Foundation, Hockey Calgary, Sport Calgary, the Calgary Flames Foundation, the Western Hockey League, Calgary Hitmen and KidSport Calgary. The charity’s primary goal is to gather, recycle and redistribute equipment at no cost to kids who would otherwise be denied the opportunity to participate.

