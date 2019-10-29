Fundbox Adds Executive Firepower With The Additions Of Leslie Olsen as Chief Marketing Officer, Allison Wirth as Chief Compliance Officer and Todd Hamblet as Chief Legal Officer

Former Medrio, FIS and Uber Executives Are Brought On Board To Help Scale The Company’s B2B Payment and Credit Network

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Fundbox, the B2B payments and credit network designed to facilitate and accelerate B2B commerce at scale, announced the additions of Leslie Olsen as the company’s first CMO, Allison Wirth as the company’s first Chief Compliance Officer and Todd Hamblet as the company’s Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Leslie brings to Fundbox over two decades of experience developing strategies and crafting stories that drive growth across a wide spectrum of organizations. Most recently, Leslie was VP of Marketing at Medrio, where she led the transformation to a vertical market strategy, focused on small and mid-market companies. Previously, Leslie led marketing at PsPrint.com / Deluxe Corp. targeting SMB companies. Before Deluxe, Leslie was General Manager at PropertyBridge (acquired by MoneyGram), an online platform for rent payment. As CMO, Leslie will focus on accelerating the growth of Fundbox's revenue and new customer acquisition by leading all brand, performance, and product marketing initiatives.

Allison joins Fundbox as the company’s Chief Compliance Officer and BSA/AML Officer from Capco (formerly Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., or FIS), a global business and technology consultancy. During her tenure at Capco, Allison developed and managed numerous practice areas. Most recently, as a Principal Consultant, she launched and managed the national Regulatory Change Management (RCM) practice, providing consulting services aimed at helping financial institutions implement regulatory changes and meet shifting regulatory expectations. Allison is also an adjunct professor of law at Drexel University. Allison leads the Compliance team in ensuring that Fundbox continues to meet its legal and regulatory obligations.

Todd joins Fundbox from Uber where he held numerous senior legal positions, most recently as Assistant General Counsel for Global Corporate Transactions and Deputy Secretary. During his tenure at Uber and among other things, Todd and his team were responsible for raising tens of billions of dollars in equity and debt financing, closing transformative M&A transactions, and managing a global corporate and governance structure. Before Uber, Todd practiced law at leading international law firms, most recently at Covington & Burling LLP. As Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Todd will oversee all legal and regulatory matters for Fundbox.

“I’m very excited to join Fundbox because the company is committed to a customer-first mission, and has the technical prowess to deliver real transformation for the businesses we serve, “ said Leslie Olsen. ‘I look forward to starting this new journey with a talented team and a tremendous market opportunity.”

“It’s an incredible time to be in Fintech space as the regulatory landscape continues to evolve at break-neck speed, ” said Allison Wirth. “ This is why I’m excited to part of the Fundbox team and to lead our company’s efforts in providing a best-in-class service that meets the most rigorous compliance standards.”

“Fundbox is a great company, solving hard problems for one of the world’s largest economies,” said Todd Hamblet. That’s why I’m looking forward to solving the novel legal and regulatory issues we will face as we disrupt the traditional B2B commerce market.”

In addition to Leslie, Allision, and Todd, Fundbox has also brought on additional leadership including former PayPal executive Jason Smith to lead business development, former Oracle executive Abbie McBride to lead Sales and Operations and former Exeter Finance executive Kedar Nigudkar head up Fundbox Credit.





Unlocking the Net Terms Economy

According to a recent Fundbox research study developed in partnership with PYMNTs, there is an unprecedented $3.1 trillion owed to U.S. firms today, locked up in accounts receivables “limbo.” Fundbox calls this massive out-of-reach pool of capital the “Net Terms Economy.” By unlocking this capital with faster payment technologies, there is an opportunity to transform millions of businesses that provide or rely on open credit terms to complete a business transaction.

This is why Fundbox has expanded the company’s leadership team in preparation to scale its two-sided payments and credit network designed specifically to accelerate B2B commerce. With automated machine-learning risk decisions, faster payments to sellers, and more flexible payment terms to the buyer, sellers can focus on increasing average order volumes (AOV) while buyers have greater purchasing confidence and repayment flexibility.

“With our recent funding round of $326 million, we are ready to scale our B2B payments and credit network so we can help more businesses to pay or get paid faster,” said Eyal Shinar, Founder, and CEO of Fundbox. “The timing was right to bring on Leslie, Allison, Todd, Jason, Abbie, and Kedar who are all talented and excited by our mission and long term vision. I look forward to working with each of them as we bring Fundbox to the next level together.”

About Fundbox

Fundbox is a leading financial technology company focused on disrupting the $21 trillion B2B commerce market by launching the world’s first B2B payments and credit network. With Fundbox, sellers (of all sizes) can quickly increase average order volumes (AOV) and improve close rates by offering more competitive net terms and payment plans to their SMB buyers. With heavy investments in machine learning and the ability to quickly analyze transactional data, Fundbox is reimagining B2B payments and credit products in new category-defining ways.

Fundbox has received numerous awards for Fintech innovation including the prestigious Forbes Fintech 50, Forbes AI 50, Forbes Billion Dollar Startup To Watch, Red Herring Top North American 250, CB Insights Fintech 250, Fintech Breakthrough Awards for Best B2B Payments Platform and, the Atlas Award for Best Israeli Startup, among others.

For more information about Fundbox, visit fundbox.com.

Tim Donovan Fundbox 5105930064 tim.donovan@fundbox.com



