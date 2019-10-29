Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware: World Markets Forecast to 2024 with Comprehensive Profiles on the Top 10 Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope includes the analysis of the AI hardware market based on technology type, computation type, end use industries and regional markets. For each of these market segments, revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2024 are provided at the global level.



The AI hardware market is segmented into the following categories:

Technology: machine learning, Computer vision, Natural Language Processing, Expert Systems.

Computation type: CPU, GPU, ASICS and others.

End-user industries: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing, Automotive, Agriculture, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Services and Others.

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of World (RoW).

This report covers analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2024 and projections of CAGR during 2019 to 2024 . The estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



The report includes:

An overview of global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in hardware sector

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Coverage of current trends, regulatory factors, and other macro-economic factors that can influence the market

Information on the companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and products in pipeline with SWOT analyses

Detailed profiles of the top 10 companies in the global AI hardware market, their main business segments, products, financial performance and developments & strategies

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Intended Audience

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

Future of Artificial Intelligence

Industry Trends and Opportunities

Integration of IoT and AI at the Edge Computing Layer

Start-Ups and Software Industry Giants Entering the AI Hardware Industry

Use of AI for Predictive Maintenance

Increasing Computational Power and Declining Hardware Costs

Increasing Availability of Big Data for Learning and Prediction

Smarter and Better Algorithms

Need for Skilled Expertise

Opportunities in Developing Countries

Chapter 4 AI Hardware Market

Introduction

Market Analysis by Technology Type

Market Analysis by Computation Type

Market Analysis by End-use

Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

Top 30 Start-ups in the Artificial Intelligence Industry

Market Strategy Analysis

Key Market Developments

Product Launches/Product Developments

Collaborations/Partnerships/Alliances/Acquisitions

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Intel Corp.

Mediatek Inc.

Nvidia

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Xilinx Inc.

