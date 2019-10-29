ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Recruits for the Next Decade

Practice Welcomes Jay Agarwal, M.D.

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 20 years, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has provided quality Ear, Nose, Throat, Allergy and Audiology care to patients in the tri-state area. ENTA has grown to over 220 physicians and 46 offices to serve the needs of 85,000+ patients making ENTA the largest ENT and Allergy practice in the country.



The practice recognizes that its ability to attract patients is entirely dependent on its success in recruiting the next generation of high-quality physicians. The group’s focus is now on the next decade – the 2020s. ENTA is presently meeting with and negotiating with over fifteen of the most skilled Otolaryngologists and Allergists who are completing residency and fellowship programs from across the United States. These two subspecialty fields are very select, and ENTA is determined to recruit the “Best in Class.”



Today, the practice is proud to announce the first of our 2020 physician roster with the addition of Jay Agarwal, M.D. Dr. Agarwal will practice in ENTA’s Hackensack office, beginning in September 2020.



Dr. Jay Agarwal, who grew up locally in Rockland County, NY, attended undergrad at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York, where he completed the prestigious seven-year Physician-Scientist combined BS/MD program. While at RPI, he received his Bachelor's in Science in Biology and graduated Summa Cum Laude. He completed his Medical Doctorate at Albany Medical College, where he graduated at the top of his class and was elected to be a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha honor society. He has also published research in numerous peer-reviewed journals, authored several textbook chapters, and has presented at regional and national meetings covering various aspects of Ear, Nose and Throat disorders. Dr. Agarwal will complete his Otolaryngology residency training at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in June 2020.



Dr. Agarwal will be joining a spectacular team of otolaryngologists and allergists at the Hackensack office. These physicians include Robin M. Brody, MD, Won-Taek Choe, MD, Steven M. Gold, MD, Jonathan A. Lesserson, MD, Jared M. Wasserman, MD, FACS, and allergist Sima Mithani, MD.



"I am very excited for the addition of Dr. Agarwal to the Hackensack team,” commented Dr. Steven Gold, partner at the Hackensack office. “We are not only delighted to better serve the needs of our patients, but we are so pleased to have identified someone with Dr. Agarwal’s credentials and talents. He will definitely benefit the Hackensack community.”



Dr. Robert Green, President of ENTA noted, “Our main goal at ENTA is to provide patients with quality care. There is no doubt in my mind that Dr. Agarwal will be able to provide superb care to our deserving patients. We are beyond delighted that he has decided to join ENTA.”



“It is a true testament to the ongoing success at ENTA that we have multiple physicians currently negotiating to join the practice in 2020. We really are recruiting the best and brightest next generation of otolaryngologists. Dr. Agarwal is one of many and we hope more will follow in his footsteps,” said Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA. “At the same time, we are seeking additional high-quality executives to bolster our management team as healthcare is continuing to evolve. More on this in the weeks ahead, as we continue to focus our attention on the next decade.”



