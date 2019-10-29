Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS) Market, 2014-2019 & 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS) Market: Analysis By Equipment, By Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System market has been analysed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rise in offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration activities, the growing consumer demand for cleaner energy, growing economy as well as increasing government's stringent regulations for a safe and pollution-free environment.



China and India are the biggest markets in the current period and expected to be followed by Australia in the forecast period. The market of the Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System is driven by rapid crude oil price reductions and growing customer demands for increased functionality.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of the Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Scope of the Report



Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market (Value) - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Equipment - Thermal Imaging, Flow Meters, Pressure Sensors, Fibre Optics, Acoustic Sensors, Software Systems

By Application - Offshore, Onshore

Regional Analysis - Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market (Value) - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Equipment - Thermal Imaging, Flow Meters, Pressure Sensors, Fibre Optics, Acoustic Sensors, Software Systems

By Application - Offshore, Onshore

Country Analysis - United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, Russia, Germany, United Kingdom, China, India, Indonesia, Australia, Iran, Turkey, Algeria, Nigeria

Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market (Value) - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Equipment - Thermal Imaging, Flow Meters, Pressure Sensors, Fibre Optics, Acoustic Sensors, Software Systems

By Application - Offshore, Onshore

Other Report Highlights

Industry Structure

SWOT Analysis

Market Dynamics - Drivers & Challenges

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Product Benchmarking

Competitive Landscape

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Product Overview



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Challenges

5.3 Market Trends



6. Industry Structure



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Product Benchmarking

7.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

7.3 SWOT Analysis



8. Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: An Analysis

8.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Size - By Value (2014-2018)

8.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Size - By Value (2019-2024)

8.3 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: By Equipment (Thermal Imaging, Flow Meters, Pressure Sensors, Fibre Optics, Acoustic Sensors, Software Systems), By Value (2014-2024)

8.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: By Equipment Market Share (%) Year (2018 & 2024)

8.3.2 Market Opportunities of Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: By Equipment

8.4 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: By Application (Offshore, Onshore), By Value (2014-2024)

8.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: By Application Market Share (%) Year (2018 & 2024)

8.4.2 Market Opportunities of Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: By Application

8.5 Average Selling Price of Leak Detecting Equipment

8.6 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: By Regional Analysis

8.6.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: By Regional Market Share(%) (Year 2018 & 2024)



9. Americas Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: An Analysis



10. Europe Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: An Analysis



11. Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: An Analysis



12. RoW (Middle East & Africa) Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: An Analysis



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Siemens

13.2 Honeywell International

13.3 Schneider Electric

13.4 FLIR Systems Inc.

13.5 Pure Technologies Limited

13.6 PSI AG

13.7 Perma-Pipe

13.8 Spectris PLC

13.9 Emerson Electric

13.10 Schlumberger

13.11 TTK

13.12 Sensit

13.13 Hifi Engineering



