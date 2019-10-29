Greenhouse Treatment Center Expands Aftercare Services with MAP Health Management Program

/EIN News/ -- GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenhouse Treatment Center, a leading substance use treatment facility in Texas, is providing extra support to patients who have recently completed treatment with the introduction of MAP Health Management. This relapse prevention support service is offered to all patients in the event that acute support is needed when feeling challenged in recovery.



Addiction is a chronic, relapsing disease, which means, unfortunately, relapse can be a part of recovery. During the first year of recovery, the patient must often make significant adjustments to accommodate their newly-sober lifestyle, which can be overwhelming. It is for these reasons that aftercare support, such as MAP Health Management, can be essential for helping them maintain their sobriety.

Just before completing treatment, each patient meets with a MAP administrator to establish a profile and, based on a number of personal factors, such as gender, age and drug of choice, specially match them with a peer recovery support specialist. Each peer recovery support specialist has been in recovery for at least three years and is able to help newly-sober individuals navigate their new lives.

As part of the program, within the first 30 days after being discharged, patients are given a full behavioral health and addiction assessment. In the first 90 days after treatment, the patient gets four live video or phone sessions with their specialist and two sessions for a primary support, such as a family member. Continuing on, patients and supports receive two monthly sessions and remote risk assessments. Peer recovery support specialists are available 24/7 and can help patients build a support network in their local communities.

“Unfortunately, some of our patients, especially those that come from rural areas, don’t have access to sufficient aftercare resources,” said Tyler Harrell, COO of Greenhouse Treatment Center. “Aftercare is such a necessary element of support when leaving treatment. Connecting our patients with MAP Health Management, in addition to our alumni program and other aftercare services, we aim to give our patients the sturdiest foundation possible when embarking on their life in recovery.”

About Greenhouse Treatment Center

Greenhouse Treatment Center is a part of the American Addiction Centers family of treatment centers. We treat patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.GreenhouseTreatment.com or follow us on Twitter.

