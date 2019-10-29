Rick Parnell, CEO of the Foundation for Climate Restoration, Issues the Following Statement on UK Parliamentary Debate on Climate Restoration

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rick Parnell issues the following statement on the UK Parliamentary debate on restoring nature on a massive scale to prevent climate breakdown.

“More than 100,000 UK citizens took it upon themselves to petition their government to address the current climate emergency and become a world leader in natural climate solutions. In response, the UK Parliament today engaged in a formal parliamentary debate on measures to remove millions of tons of excess CO 2 from the atmosphere.

We applaud and support this citizen-led action. It is clear proof that people everywhere not only understand the current threat to our survival, but the essential role of climate restoration to ensure a healthy world for our children and future generations.

We also applaud and support the measures the UK government has already committed to, including planting 11 million trees by 2022 and restoring degraded peatlands. These efforts will effectively and naturally remove harmful greenhouse gases, and complement other measures, including technological CO 2 emission reduction projects required for climate restoration to succeed.

We call on the UK Parliament to commit to ensuring the survival of humanity through climate restoration. It is the best, most reliable route we have for reducing atmospheric CO 2 to proven safe pre-industrial levels as quickly as possible.”

About Rick Parnell and the Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR):

Rick Parnell is the CEO of the F4CR, a non-profit committed to restoring a proven safe climate for young people and future generations. Climate Restoration means returning CO 2 to pre-industrial levels and restoring Arctic sea ice to prevent catastrophic methane emissions by 2050. The F4CR works with partners around the world in the Global Coalition for Climate Restoration to connect the right people to the right ideas and resources – to launch financially viable Climate Restoration programs and deliver education, networking and advocacy programs. For more information, visit Foundation for Climate Restoration .

For interviews, please contact:

Alexandra Pony

PONY Communications

alexandra@ponycommunications.com

250.858.0656



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.