Duff & Phelps Legal Management Consulting Practice Reaches Milestone in Onit’s Strategic Alliances Program

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced that Duff & Phelps has become Onit’s first Strategic Alliances partner with level 4 certified resources. A global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes value for clients, Duff & Phelps has 22 Onit-experienced resources, 16 of which are Onit certified.



“I was thrilled to learn that Duff & Phelps was the first partner to reach our highest certification level,” commented Eric M. Elfman, Onit’s CEO and founder. “Their Legal Management Consulting team’s incredible breadth of knowledge, experience in project management and extensive subject matter expertise has benefited numerous Onit clients. Their core management team has more than 20 years’ experience in this market and have completed several hundred enterprise legal management implementations. I have no doubt that Onit’s partnership with Duff & Phelps will continue to be a mutually beneficial experience and I anticipate more great things happening as a result.”



Duff & Phelps has been one of Onit’s trusted partners since 2017, having worked on 27 projects together across various industries from financial services to health care and high-tech. The Onit and Duff & Phelps relationship extends beyond the United States into EMEA, where they are one of Onit’s leading implementation partners.



“Our relationship with Onit allows for flexible collaboration on product enhancement roadmaps and project delivery to help ensure client satisfaction and project success,” commented Tim Strong, Managing Director and Head of Legal Operations at Duff & Phelps. “Our team can quickly and efficiently deliver Onit solutions as a result of the comprehensive training and certification program and the flexibility of the platform. Onit has filled a gap in the market to automate key legal and compliance processes, reducing manual, inefficient tasks. We look forward to working with Onit and our clients to continue improving operational effectiveness in North America and in EMEA, where we’re seeing a significant increase in demand.”



“With the influx of legal operations improvement projects in EMEA, the reaction to Onit’s technology has been extremely positive. Having certified resources to design and implement Onit solutions, combined with legal operations expertise on our team, is a driving force behind our success in EMEA,” stated Nadine Stuttle, Managing Director EMEA at Duff & Phelps.



About Duff & Phelps

Duff & Phelps is a global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes value for clients in the areas of valuation, corporate finance, investigations, disputes, cyber security, compliance and regulatory matters, and other governance-related issues. They work with clients across diverse sectors, mitigating risk to assets, operations and people. With Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps since 2018, the firm has nearly 3,500 professionals in 28 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.duffandphelps.com .



About the Onit Strategic Alliances Program

Onit’s Strategic Alliances program is comprised of an experienced and trusted team that offers tangible results through a robust ecosystem of partners to meet our clients’ needs. Whether using custom Onit solutions, matter management, e-billing, contract lifecycle management, or any of Onit’s other product offerings, the strategic alliances team has established relationships with industry-leading providers to help Onit’s clients realize the greatest value from their Onit implementation. For more information about the types of organizations that Onit partners with, visit https://www.onit.com/about/strategic-alliances/ . For more information about Onit’s training and certification program, visit https://www.onit.com/training/ .



About Onit

Onit is a global leader of enterprise workflow solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. Our solutions transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract management and legal holds, we operate globally and help transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. We help customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

