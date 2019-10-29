Value Partners Announces Portfolio Manager Change – VPI Value Pool

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Partners Investments Inc. (Value Partners), the manager of VPI Value Pool (the Pool), announces that effective November 6, 2019, Value Partners will assume portfolio management responsibilities for the Pool. The investment objective and strategies of the Pool will remain unchanged.



About Value Partners

Value Partners is an investment management firm founded in 2005 that offers investment products and services through experienced financial advisors at investment dealers and mutual fund dealers across Canada. Value Partners is a registered investment fund manager, portfolio manager and exempt market dealer with nearly $3 billion in assets under management on behalf of Canadian families and businesses.

For further information, please contact:

Gregg Filmon

President

Value Partners Investments Inc.

Phone: (204) 949-1723



