Global SCADA System Market Outlook, 2019-2024 | Featuring ABB, Emerson Electric, Seimens, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, and General Electric

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SCADA System Market: Insights, Attractiveness, Trends and Opportunities (2019 Edition) - Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global SCADA System Market was valued at USD 10.43 Billion in the year 2018



The market has been analysed for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



The market of SCADA Systems will show digital transformation in years to come due to integration of cloud computing, IIoT, big data analytics and augmented reality technologies with SCADA system. Key market drivers in the growth of SCADA systems is the technological breakthrough in process automation and controlling systems.



Rise of digital technologies in industrial sector like cloud computing, Industrial Internet of things (IIoT), Big data analytics, Augmented and Virtual reality will transform the Industrial automation and process controlling systems in future.



Integration and adoption of these digital technologies with SCADA system will transform the market of traditional SCADA systems. Additionally, infrastructural projects related to upgradation of old electricity grid system, manufacturing units, oil and gas pipelines and transportation networks across the globe boosted the demand of more advanced SCADA systems.



Scope of the Report



Global SCADA System Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Component type - Programmable Logic Controller, Remote Terminal Unit, Human-Machine Interface, Communication Systems

Analysis by Architecture Type - Hardware, Software

Analysis by End User Industry - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Transportation, Water & Waste Water, Chemicals, Others

Regional SCADA Systems Market- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Component Type - Programmable Logic Controller, Remote Terminal Unit, Human-Machine Interface, Communication Systems

Analysis by Architecture Type - Hardware, Software

Analysis by End User Industry - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Transportation, Water & Waste Water, Chemicals, Others

Country Analysis - United States, Germany, Poland, China, India (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Component type - Programmable Logic Controller, Remote Terminal Unit, Human-Machine Interface, Communication Systems

Analysis by Architecture Type - Hardware, Software

Analysis by End User Industry - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Transportation, Water & Waste Water, Chemicals, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis - ABB, Emerson Electric Corp, Seimens, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, General Electric



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Global SCADA System Market & Forecast (USD Million): 2017-2024



4. Global SCADA System Market: Segment Analysis

4.1 Global SCADA System Market - By Component Type (Programmable Logic Controller, Remote Terminal Unit, Human-Machine Interface, Communication Systems)

4.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global SCADA System Market - By Component Type

4.3 Global SCADA System Market - By Architecture Type (Hardware, Software)

4.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global SCADA System Market - By Architecture Type

4.5 Global SCADA System Market - By End User Industry (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Transportation, Water & Waste Water, Chemicals, Others)

4.6 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global SCADA System Market - By End User Industry



5. Global SCADA System Market: Analysis By Region

5.1 Regional Share Split (In Percentage): Year 2018 & 2024

5.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global SCADA System Market - By Region

5.3 North America SCADA System Market & Forecast (USD Million): 2017-2024

5.4 United States SCADA System Market & Forecast (USD Million): 2017-2024

5.5 Europe SCADA System Market & Forecast (USD Million): 2017-2024

5.6 Germany SCADA System Market & Forecast (USD Million) : 2017-2024

5.7 Poland SCADA System Market & Forecast (USD Million): 2017-2024

5.8 Asia Pacific SCADA System Market & Forecast (USD Million): 2017-2024

5.9 China SCADA System Market & Forecast (USD Million): 2017-2024

5.10 India SCADA System Market & Forecast (USD Million): 2017-2024

5.11 LAMEA SCADA System Market & Forecast (USD Million): 2017-2024



6. Global SCADA System Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers

6.2 Market Challenges

6.3 Market Trends



7. Global SCADA System Market Competitive Landscape

7.1 Porter's Five Force Model

7.2 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Global Market Share of Leading SCADA Vendors



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Schneider Electric

8.2 Siemens

8.3 ABB

8.4 General Electric

8.5 Honeywell International

8.6 Emerson Electric Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6850k4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.