8th Wall opens the floodgates for augmented reality on the web with its cloud-based WebAR authoring and hosting platform

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8th Wall , the company that brought frictionless augmented reality (AR) to the world by harnessing the power of the web, announced today the release of its cloud-based authoring and hosting platform. This groundbreaking platform closes the loop on AR production and removes the barriers for developers by providing a unified in-browser solution to create and host WebAR projects. In doing so, 8th Wall is opening the floodgates for brands and organizations to quickly launch sophisticated WebAR experiences, continuing to deliver on its mission to make sure augmented reality is for everyone.



For the first time ever, developers have an end-to-end cloud solution to create, collaborate and instantly publish browser-based WebAR projects. With access to templates, the ability to work across teams and built-in hosting, developers are quickly able to bring large scale augmented reality experiences to market.

“8th Wall’s authoring and hosting platform is a game-changer for creating in-browser augmented reality and a significant milestone for the immersive web,” said Erik Murphy-Chutorian, CEO and Founder of 8th Wall. “Our SLAM and marker-based AR engine has powered WebAR for partners and developers since its launch last year, but required the use of third party software and the need for a hosted environment to get out to market. This release delivers on the demand from our customers in wanting a single end-to-end solution to create and host WebAR projects.”

Early access partner 72andSunny used 8th Wall’s new tools to publish their current WebAR activation for Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi’s “Bra Twist” campaign, featuring Sarah Jessica Parker.

“Any product that allows us to both collaborate and manage teams working in different time zones and locations is a plus for us. We deliver global campaigns for our clients from Amsterdam, so 8th Wall’s platform was the perfect solution for this project," said Benny Everitt, Creative Director, 72andSunny Amsterdam. "The fact that the platform integrated both a hosting environment and a code editor tool made our job so much easier and was fundamental to both the success of our WebAR campaign and to maximize our final output.”

8th Wall has powered WebAR activations for brands such as Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man, Miller Lite, British Gas, Heineken, Swiss Airlines, Porsche, Red Bull, Time Magazine, LEGO and Ally + MONOPOLY. Its in-browser AR experiences require no app downloads, removing the friction for users and providing brands and organizations with massive reach and engagement. In fact, AR Insider estimates that WebAR has the ability to reach nearly twice as many smartphones as native AR apps, with a global market of over 2.97 billion compatible devices. And, according to 8th Wall data, 50% of users spend greater than 2 minutes interacting within a single WebAR activation.

The 8th Wall cloud-based authoring and hosting platform is available today for Agency and Business account holders providing them with the ability to:

Create SLAM and image target-enabled WebAR experiences using 8th Wall’s fully featured text editor with out-of-the-box support for the most popular web frameworks (React, Vue.js, A-Frame, Babylon.js and Three.js), developer keybindings and dark mode.

Collaborate with multiple team members on one project from anywhere in the world and quickly view and resolve conflicts with an in-browser distributed version control system.

Publish and host WebAR projects to different deployment states including a password-protected staging environment, all served globally on the edge for instantaneous and fast viewing of code updates.

Existing Agency and Business clients of 8th Wall will automatically have access to the cloud-based authoring and hosting platform effective today.

To sign up for an account or to learn more, visit www.8thwall.com .

About 8th Wall, Inc.

Founded in 2016, 8th Wall , Inc. is a computer vision software company that makes it possible for anyone to build interactive augmented reality (AR) experiences that run on all mobile devices. 8th Wall is breaking down walls between the digital and physical worlds, allowing creators and brands to develop immersive content that can be instantly published to the mobile web. 8th Wall has powered AR content for brands including Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man, Miller Lite, British Gas, Heineken, Swiss Airlines, Porsche, Toyota, Red Bull, Time Magazine, LEGO and Ally + MONOPOLY. 8th Wall is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. For more information, please visit: www.8thwall.com. Follow 8th Wall on Twitter @the8thWall .

