GAINSCO Selects One Inc for Digital Claims Payments

Adding electronic disbursements increases engagement and decreases time to claims resolution.

/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc , a digital payments platform provider for insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs), is pleased to announce GAINSCO Auto Insurance ® (GAINSCO) has selected the One Inc Digital Payments Platform’s ClaimsPay® to modernize the company’s outbound payment capabilities.



With new digital-first entrants into the personal auto market driving consumer demand for more sophisticated digital options, Dallas, Texas-based GAINSCO turned to One Inc to adopt a more competitive payments solution. GAINSCO chose ClaimsPay as part of a strategic transformation initiative to optimize the customer claims experience and improve operational efficiency.

“Consumer expectations are increasing every day. They want to do business on their terms, which includes choosing their preferred method of claim payment,” said Greg Castleman, SVP and Chief Claims Officer for GAINSCO. “Partnering with One Inc as our digital payment and disbursement provider is a strategic win for GAINSCO and our customers. The integration of One Inc’s ClaimsPay platform will provide a modern, clean and easy-to-use interface that streamlines the payment process for customers and claim representatives. This technology should remove some of the hassle and speed up the claim settlement process. That is a win for everyone involved.”

One of the advantages of ClaimsPay is the ability to integrate directly into existing claims management systems through the use of configurable, branded, or white-labeled portals. For GAINSCO, this means the solution will be able to immediately enable digital approvals, making it easier for multiple parties to approve a claim, and for claimants to get paid quickly. One Inc will also handle GAINSCO’s payments to vendors through ClaimsPay.

“Introducing digital payment options into the claims process can be a significant differentiator for insurers today, especially for those in the fast-moving personal auto space,” said Christopher W. Ewing, CEO of One Inc. “We look forward to working with GAINSCO to continue to enhance their digital payments capabilities as we go forward.”

About One Inc

One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risk – while simplifying compliance. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, creating a frictionless premiums and claims payments experience. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com .

About GAINSCO

GAINSCO Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through our insurance brand, GAINSCO Auto Insurance®, we concentrate our efforts on the nonstandard personal automobile market, specializing in minimum-limits personal auto insurance. GAINSCO was established in 1978 as a Texas corporation and is based in Dallas, with a regional office in Miami. Our insurance operations are conducted through MGA Insurance Company Inc., a Texas corporation. For more information, please visit www.gainsco.com .

