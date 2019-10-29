Sourced Media Books Releases Amazon Best Seller By Author Ernestine Sclafani Bayless

Playful sports and relationship confessional tops multiple lists in a triumphant debut.

/EIN News/ -- San Clemente, California, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sourced Media Books announces that the newly released book, “Balls: How To Keep Your Relationship Alive When You Live With A Sports-Obsessed Guy,” by Ernestine Sclafani Bayless, has reached the No. 1 position on Amazon’s Sports Biographies and Love & Romance lists. The book, which debuted September 13, 2019, topped the two contrasting charts by providing readers with personal stories and creative insights about living with a die-hard sports fan.

“Balls” pulls back the curtain of what it’s like to live—and thrive—with a companion who eats, sleeps and breathes sports. In Bayless’ case, that special someone also happens to be sports media legend Skip Bayless. According to the New York Post, Skip Bayless “has a life centered around watching games. His wife, Ernestine Sclafani Bayless, has a life centered around making their marriage work.”

For nearly three decades, Bayless built a reputation in the world of public relations by using chutzpah and charm to help other people and brands share their stories. As a first-time author, she wrote “Balls” to share how a person who prefers spending her free time shopping, going to concerts and the movies can coexist (and even marry) somebody whose life revolves around sports.

“I couldn’t be happier for Ernestine and the success of ‘Balls,’” said Skip Bayless, host of “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” on Fox Sports 1. “My profession demands 24/7 vigilance when it comes to the world of sports. I’m lucky to have an amazing wife who not only puts up with but helps me navigate this crazy lifestyle. I’m not surprised Ernestine’s book is finding a home with all of those couples out there who are looking for balance when it comes to relationships and sports.”

“We are thrilled for Ernestine and the rewarding reception that her book has received,” said Sourced Media Books Publisher Amy Osmond Cook, Ph.D. “From our first meeting, we knew readers would embrace her quick wit, her unapologetic honesty, and her animated descriptions about her life with Skip Bayless.”

“Balls: How To Keep Your Relationship Alive When You Live With A Sports-Obsessed Guy” is available now in paperback and Kindle eBook at Amazon.com and ErnestineBayless.com.

Based in Southern California, Sourced Media Books is an independent publisher that endows readers with an engaging collection of original content. Working with hand-selected authors, Sourced Media Books publishes books for a variety of audiences, including business, children, entertainment, memoirs, money, religion, self-help and young adult fiction. From cover to cover, Sourced Media Books sets high standards in writing, proofing, editing and designing books that people love to read. For more information, visit www.sourcedmediabooks.com.

