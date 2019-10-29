Tempus Announces the Appointment of Scott Gottlieb, MD, to Its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempus, a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare, today announced that Dr. Scott Gottlieb, MD, has joined its Board of Directors. Dr. Gottlieb will serve as an advisor to Tempus and its leadership team, leveraging his vast experience as a medical policy expert and public health advocate to support Tempus as it harnesses the power and promise of big data and artificial intelligence to personalize patient care.



Dr. Gottlieb most recently served as the 23rd Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), where he focused on developing innovative approaches to improving medical outcomes, reshaping healthcare delivery, and expanding patient choice and safety. Previously, he also served as the agency’s Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs and as a Senior Advisor to the FDA Commissioner. During his time as a Senior Advisor to the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Dr. Gottlieb worked on the implementation of the Medicare drug benefit, where he supported policy work on quality improvement and the agency’s coverage process, particularly as it related to new medical technologies.

In addition to his role on Tempus’ board, Dr. Gottlieb is a Special Partner of New Enterprise Associations, Inc.’s healthcare investment team, a Resident Fellow of the American Enterprise Institute, and a member of Pfizer’s Board of Directors.

“Scott is both a physician and public policy expert, which gives him a unique perspective on both patient care and the healthcare ecosystem at large,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder & CEO of Tempus. “We are honored to have him join our board, not only for his expertise, but also his vision for leveraging technology to improve patient outcomes.”

“I'm honored to be working with the Tempus team as they advance innovative tools for personalizing patient care and empower providers with information that can help them make better and more informed treatment decisions for their patients,” Dr. Gottlieb said.

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With the world’s largest libraries of clinical and molecular data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus enables physicians to make real-time, data-driven decisions to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitate discovery, development and delivery of optimized therapeutic options for patients through distinctive solution sets. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

