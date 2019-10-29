Despite increased use of self-enrollment and call center methods, voluntary enrollers still play a vital role, finds Eastbridge’s latest report

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the voluntary enrollers surveyed in Eastbridge’s Voluntary Enroller and Carrier Relationships study noted an increased use of self-enrollment and call center methods over onsite-enrollments over the past three to five years, 90% of enrollers plan to continue working as an enrollment professional. In addition, most report job satisfaction with 53% of enrollers saying they are “very satisfied” and another 39% saying they are “satisfied” with their job.



Enrollers still spend most of their time educating employees in face-to-face meetings. However, the amount of time enrollers spend assisting with Internet or intranet enrollments is increasing. This increase is the primary reason cited for the decline in the number of days worked. In fact, only 27% of enrollers are enrolling between 100 and 249 days per year, the lowest percentage since the study began. However, fewer of the enrollers surveyed this year say the number of days worked has decreased (42% versus 46% in 2016), while 31% say the number of days worked has stayed the same, and 27% say the number of days worked has increased.

Despite the decline in days worked, per-diem amounts have been steadily increasing over the past five years. For the first time since the survey has been conducted, more than half (54%) the respondents say their per-diem amount exceeds $250 per day.

