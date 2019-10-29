World Medical Education Markets, 2020-2024 - Gamification in Medical Education Prompts Massive Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Education Market by Learning Method, Courses, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical education market analysis considers sales from both blended learning and online learning methods. The study also finds the sales of medical education in APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America.



In 2018, the blended learning segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the integration of augmented reality and virtual reality in blended learning will play a significant role in the blended learning segment to maintain its market position.



This report looks at factors such as growth in a number of online medical education programs, the advent of visual technologies in medical education, and the rise in organic growth. However, threat from open-source and free education resources, high costs for developing e-learning content, and the increasing cost of medical education may hamper the growth of the medical education industry over the forecast period.



Growth in the number of online medical education programs



The popularity of online medical courses is increasing significantly among both students and universities that offer medical degrees. The growing demand for online courses is attributed to the numerous benefits provided by online learning compared to traditional education. The availability of online medical courses allows students to schedule and complete modules as per their convenience. Furthermore, online courses provide learners with opportunities to discuss topics with mentors or peers on discussion forums.



Moreover, vendors are leveraging smartphones and are creating mobile applications to increase their customer base. This will lead to the expansion of the global medical education market at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.



Gamification in Medical Education



Gamification is gaining immense popularity in the education industry and is expected to be one of the key trends in the medical education sector during the forecast period. Gamification allows students to learn in a practical environment. Furthermore, gamification methods, such as online quizzes, are considered more engaging because of their interactive learning techniques.



Institutes such as the University of Eastern Finland have already started promoting gamification in their medical education courses. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global medical education market is highly fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical education manufacturers, that include:



Harvard Medical School

Johns Hopkins University

New York University

Stanford University

University of California

University of Cambridge

University of New England

University of Oxford

University of Washington

Yale University

Also, the medical education market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LEARNING METHOD



Comparison by learning method

Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online learning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by learning method

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COURSES



Comparison by courses

Graduate courses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Certifications and trainings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Post -graduate courses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by courses

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Gamification in medical education

Increase in partnerships between medical universities and associations

Rise in number of medical bootcamps

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Harvard Medical School

Johns Hopkins University

New York University

Stanford University

University of California

University of Cambridge

University of New England

University of Oxford

University of Washington

Yale University

