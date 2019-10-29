Sompo International and Traliant Partner to Deliver Online Sexual Harassment Prevention Training to Commercial Liability Clients

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that it has partnered with Traliant, a provider of award-winning compliance training, to offer discounted sexual harassment prevention training to Sompo International’s qualified commercial management liability clients.



The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Select Task Force on the Study of Harassment in the Workplace said in its 2016 report that regular, interactive training tailored to an organization is among some of the effective measures organizations can take to prevent and address workplace harassment. Sompo International’s Commercial Management Liability (CML) team, which offers primary and excess Employment Practices Liability (EPL) products and related services to clients across the U.S, has proactively taken steps to participate in workplace harassment prevention. Through its partnership with Traliant, qualified Sompo International CML clients will now have access to the suite of Traliant’s industry-leading Preventing Discrimination and Harassment Training courses at an exclusive preferred pricing discount.

Mr. Joseph Kelly, Vice President and EPL National Practice Leader for Sompo International, said, “In the wake of the #MeToo movement and a growing number of state laws mandating sexual harassment prevention training, more companies are looking for effective training solutions to reduce the risk of costly harassment claims and improve workplace culture. We are pleased to partner with industry leaders like Traliant to offer our eligible clients a range of risk control services to help address the risks they face in today’s rapidly changing marketplace.”

“We look forward to providing Sompo International’s qualified insureds with our innovative training solutions and exceptional customer service,” said Mr. Mike Pallatta, CEO and Co-Founder of Traliant. “Today’s diverse workplace requires new approaches to address the pervasive problem of harassment, which, if left unchecked, can lead to costly claims and reputational damage.”

To learn more, eligible Sompo International insureds may visit https://www.traliant.com/partners/sompo-international/ to register with a Traliant representative.

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International writes agriculture, professional lines, property, marine, energy, casualty and other specialty lines of insurance and catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines, weather risk and specialty lines of reinsurance. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. Sompo International’s headquarters are located at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda and its mailing address is Sompo International, Suite No. 784, No. 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For more information about Sompo International, please visit: www.sompo-intl.com .

About Traliant

Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant. Backed by Martinson Ventures, Traliant delivers award-winning, bite-sized compliance training on an eLearning platform that enables fast and easy customization. Courses are available on numerous workplace topics including Diversity Training and Sensitivity Training. For more information, visit: http://www.traliant.com .

Contacts

Sompo International

Cara Gallagher

SVP, Marketing ＆ Communications

Phone: + 1 917 421 4973

Email: cagallagher@sompo-intl.com

Portland Communications

Steffan Williams

Phone: +1 44 (0)20 7554 1800

Email: Steffan.williams@portland-communications.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.