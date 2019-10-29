Indian Agriculture Implements Market to 2025 - CHC, Direct Subsidy, Increased Outlay by State & Central Government Set to Lead to a 10-12% CAGR Growth Over the Next 5 Years

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture Implements Market in India 2024-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report aims to provide detailed analysis on the overall market, a state wise split of the market, market share by different OEMs, market share and size of by capacity rating and provide unparalleled insights on initiatives taken by different states to accelerate growth in the agriculture sector, ground reality on what farmers make of the government support, how it will translate to improved spending on technology absorption and what it will mean for agriculture equipment OEMs.

The report will be delivered through a mix of primary and secondary research and will be an indispensable source of insight and information for companies to future proof their growth plans.

Market Summary



From 56.5% in 1950-51 to ~17% in 2016-17, the share of Agriculture in India's GDP has been on a continuous decline. The reversal of this decline, will be critical to ensuring India's GDP consistently grows at over 8% in the times to come. Agriculture plays a vital role in India's economy.

Over 58 per cent of rural households depend on agriculture as their principal means of livelihood. The government has realized that to catapult India into 8% GDP growth trajectory, will only be possible if all the three sectors i.e. Agriculture and Allied, Industry and Services, grows in tandem from strength to strength.

As per Niti Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant, India cannot achieve 9-10 per cent GDP growth without revolution in the farm sector. India's farm yields need to improve and hence the entire farm and agriculture ecosystem, needs a revival steroid; Crop yields in India are still just 30% to 60% of the best sustainable crop yields achievable in the farms of developed and other developing countries; and poor infrastructure and unorganized retail means India has one of the world's highest levels of post-harvest food loss.

The mere waiver of outstanding farm loans may not be sufficient and the Government will have to work on the underlying deficiency in the farm sector and this can be done through, augmenting irrigation facility, efficient supply chain for consumption of produce and supply of fertilizer and seeds, cheaper credit facility, crop insurance, regular revision of MSP, mechanization etc.

Farm mechanization in India is 40 percent compared to 95 percent in the US and Western Europe, 80 percent in Russia, 75 percent in Brazil and 48 percent in China and hence is a gap which will have to be filled for infusing growth momentum in the sector. Mechanisation can result in savings of 15-20 percent in seed and fertilizer consumption, savings in time and labour costs and the enhancement of farm productivity.

Mechanisation is concentrated on tillage and seedbed preparation and harvesting. More than 50 percent harvesting of wheat and rice is mechanized and harvesting of the rest of the crops with machines is less than five percent. In tillage, old types of equipment such as cultivator and disc plough are still used. It is further estimated that the use of proper equipment can increase the crop productivity by up to 30 percent and reduce the cost by about 20 percent.

Farm mechanization will gain momentum in the times to come and this will be enabled through increased subsidy outlay under different schemes of state as well as central government. Mechanization will be infused into the agriculture sector through custom hiring center models to enable efficient community level farming, direct subsidy to farmers for purchase of required farm implements. For the benefit of the farming community especially for marginal & small farmers for whom ownership of implements is difficult, promoting the establishment of more CHCs is essential for the future of the industry.

On the other hand, these centres could play more than the traditional role of renting the machines. These centres can be used as a central hub for promoting the right implement at the right time at the right price for right crop and conditions. Farmer producer organizations (FPOs) can be encouraged to adopt and start their own CHCs for the larger benefits of the farmer community.

Eventually, better infrastructure and technology diffusion are key to improving agricultural production. And the Government will do everything possible to fast track the reform process that will transform and eventually lead to growth in the agriculture sector. Investing in smarter value chains, improving access to credit, technology and markets, insulating farmers from environmental shocks, will create the desired ecosystem. It will be only safe to say the best growth is yet to be seen by these OEMs.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Approach & Methodology

3. Agriculture Sector in India

Agriculture contribution to GDP

Trend in Share of Agriculture in India's GDP

Adoption of Technology

Mechanization trend in India's agriculture landscape

4. Agriculture Value Chain to Equipment and Equipment Application Mapping

Land Development, tillage, seed bed preparation

Sowing and Planting

Weeding, inter-cultivation and plant protection

Harvesting and Threshing

Post-Harvest and Agro Processing

5. Key demand drivers for agriculture equipment demand

Credit Support

Contract Farming

Crop Insurance

MSP Hikes

Good Monsoon

Irrigation Infrastructure

Consolidation of Farms

Government subsidy to purchase equipment

Rising Rural Wages

6. Level of Mechanization in Agriculture

Extent of Mechanization vs Manual

Key States

Correlation between farm size, crop produce, MSP with mechanization

Profile of clusters with high mechanization

Profile of clusters with low mechanization

Benchmarking of key agriculture states

Penetration of agri equipment per 1000 hectare of land

7. Overview of India Agricultural Implements Industry

India Agricultural Implements Market

Overview and Genesis

Size of Land Holdings

Status of Farm Mechanization

Irrigated and Non Irrigated Land

other parameters

Value Chain Analysis in Agricultural Implements Market

OEMs

Channel partners

Imports / Export

Prevalent business model

Cost structure

Margins

8. Market Assessment for India Agricultural Implements Industry [FY2012 to FY2019]

Agricultural Implements/Equipment Market Size By Revenues

India Agricultural Implements/Equipment Market Segmentation By Type of Implements

Power Tiller

Rotavator

Rice Transplanter

Transplanter

Irrigation systems

Weeder

Brush Cutter

Mist Blower

Reaper

Thresher

Harvester

9. Rotavator Market in India: 2019 and 2025

India Rotavators Market Size By Sales Volume and Value, FY'2013-FY'2018

India Rotavators Market Segmentation, By Gear Speed (Single Speed, Multispeed and Others) on the basis of Sales Volume and Value, FY'2019, By Width on the basis of Sales Volume, FY'2019, By Type (Blade/Tine) on the basis of Sales Volume, FY'2019

Sales for Rotavator by Top 15 States, FY'2019

Market Share of Major Players in India Rotavators Market on the Basis of Sales Volume/Value

Future Outlook and Projections in India Rotavators Market

10. Power Tiller Market in India: 2019 and 2025

India Power Tillers Market Size By Sales Volume and Value

India Power Tillers Market Segmentation by Horsepower

Sales for Power Tillers by Top 15 States

Market Share of Major Players in India Pof Sales Volume/Valueower Tillers Market on the Basis

Future Outlook and Projections in India Power Tillers Market

11. Chain Saw Market in India: 2019 and 2025

India Chain Saw Market Size By Sales Volume and Value

India Chain Saw Market Segmentation by Working Width (Less than 2m, 2- 3m, 3-4m, 4-5m and above 5m)

Sales for Chain Saw by Top 15 States

Market Share of Major Players in India Chain Saw Market on the Basis of Sales Volume/Value

Future Outlook and Projections in India Chain Saw Market

12. Agricultural Sprayer in India: 2019 and 2025

India Agricultural Sprayer Market Size By Sales Volume and Value

India Agricultural Sprayer Market Segmentation by Manual and Power Sprayer

Sales for Agricultural Sprayer by Top 15 States

the Basis of Sales Volume/ValueMarket Share of Major Players in India Agricultural Sprayer Market on

Future Outlook and Projections in India Agricultural Sprayer Market

13. Power Weeder Market in India: 2019 and 2025

India Weeder Market Size By Sales Volume and Value

Sales for Weeder by Top 15 States

Market Share of Major Players in India Weeder Market on the Basis of Sales Volume/Value

Future Outlook and Projections in India Weeder Market

14. Brush Cutter Market in India: 2019 and 2025

India Brush Cutter Market Size By Sales Volume and Value

Sales for Brush Cutter by Top 15 States

Market Share of Major Players in India Brush Cutter Market on the Basis of Sales Volume/Value

Future Outlook and Projections in India Brush Cutter Market

15. Reaper Market in India: 2019 and 2025

India Reaper Market Size By Sales Volume and Value

India Reaper Market Segmentation by Rows

Sales for Reaper by Top 15 States

Sales Volume/ValueMarket Share of Major Players in India Reaper Market on the Basis of

Future Outlook and Projections in India Reaper Market

16. Thresher Market in India: 2019 and 2025

India Thresher Market Size By Sales Volume and Value

Sales for Thresher by Top 15 States

Volume/ValueMarket Share of Major Players in India Thresher Market on the Basis of Sales

Future Outlook and Projections in India Thresher Market

17. Harvester Market in India: 2019 and 2025

India Harvester Market Size By Sales Volume and Value

India Harvester Market Segmentation by Wheel Type and Track Type

Sales for Harvester by Top 15 States

Sales Volume/ValueMarket Share of Major Players in India Harvester Market

Future Outlook and Projections in India Harvester Market

18. Issues and Challenges

19. Competitive Landscape

Competition Landscape of Major Players in India Agricultural Implements Market

Company Profiles for Major Players in India Agricultural Implements Market

20. Recommendations

Segment to focus on

Innovative business model

Tweak in S&D

Solution and not standalone product approach

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2i3g5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.