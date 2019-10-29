Global Secondary Tickets Market to 2024 | Use of Blockchain for Ticketing Presents Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secondary Tickets Market by Event Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The secondary tickets market analysis considers sales from sports events, concerts, performing arts, and movie event types. The study also finds the sales of secondary tickets in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the sports events segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The popularity of sports such as football, rugby, soccer, cricket, baseball, and tennis will play a significant role in the sports events segment to maintain its market position.



The report looks at factors such as rising popularity of sports events, growth in online secondary ticketing platforms, and difficulty in obtaining a refund for primary tickets. However, rise in fraudulent activities, increasing initiatives among artists against sales of secondary tickets, and enforcement actions on secondary ticket vendors may hamper the growth of the secondary tickets industry over the forecast period.



Growth in online secondary ticketing platforms



The popularity of online secondary ticketing platforms is growing significantly as it helps in easily connecting buyers and sellers and thus, increasing the allocative efficiency of tickets. Also, the online secondary ticketing platforms provide convenience in booking tickets and minimizes the time and expenses associated with the purchase of each resold ticket.



Moreover, market vendors are offering various deals and discounts on their online ticketing platforms to attract more customers, which will drive market growth during the forecast period will lead to the expansion of the global secondary tickets market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



Use of blockchain for ticketing



The adoption of blockchain is increasing significantly as it helps in making the ticketing process more transparent and efficient throughout the value chain. Blockchain keeps track of buyers and sellers in the secondary ticket market, thereby preventing fraud by scalpers, bots, and touts. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global secondary tickets market is moderately fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading secondary tickets manufacturers, that include:



Coast to Coast Tickets LLC

eBay Inc.

Ideabud Inc.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

SeatGeek Inc.

Ticket City Inc.

TickPick LLC

TiqIQ LLC

viagogo AG

Vivid Seats LLC

Also, the secondary tickets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value Chain Analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY EVENT TYPE

Comparison by event type

Sports events - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Concerts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Movies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by event type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of dynamic pricing

Use of blockchain for ticketing

Increasing implementation of verified fan schemes

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Coast to Coast Tickets LLC

eBay Inc.

Ideabud Inc.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

SeatGeek Inc.

Ticket City Inc.

TickPick LLC

TiqIQ LLC

viagogo AG

Vivid Seats LLC

