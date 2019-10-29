/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Mobile Money Modernisation & Monetisation in Payments, Retail, Commerce & Banking 2019 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Changing times are often interpreted as bad times. Changes can threaten a working business because some of the pre-existing precious matrices, formulas, and models may no longer be applicable or embraced. A similar situation is faced by the mobile money industry today.

While executives struggle to make sense of one opportunity, a brand new list of multiple opportunities come out calling for attention. Add to it the outer accouterments, pressures of returns on investments... the intermix of opportunities has left executives with utter confusion and ambiguity. This is bad for the industry.



By applying critical - contrarian perspectives, bottom-to-top strategies, for example, the research educates in the language of patterns, forces of nature, & accomplishments. So much that you understand and use positive constraints to achieve perceived growth & results.



Questions Answered by the Research



Q1. MNO Resolve - Resolution to threats imposed by Banks - FinTechs - TechGiants on MNO Mobile Money Businesses? What are some Conventional, partly-Modern, and fully-Modern Gateways available to Operators for effective Monetisation - via Modernisation? Who so far has best handled the threat?



Q2. Sandbox Model' Not Yielding Desired Results! How can Operators stay Relevant & Innovative amid Sandbox Model Crackdown? What options do Operators have apart from the Sandbox Model (& Partnerships)? How can the supply of innovation be continued with far-shorter turnarounds opposite to Traditional Models? Outmanoeuvring & Validating Results of (your) Incubation Labs? Know when a Sandbox Model' will not yield? Alternatives to Sandboxes?



Q3. FinTechs - Making a dream Debut? How can new FinTechs gain sufficient exposure in the absence of any strong backing or brand behind them? Choosing Partners: Learning the morals & perils of Partnerships? Q4. Banks, their Vulnerabilities - Best of the Bank & Company' Initiatives, Worldwide? Gaps in their Achievements? How can Payment Banks exploit those Gaps; Pound upon their leverage; and woo their customers? Regions Covered by the Research North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

E1. Rationale

E2. Modern Mobile money Outlook

E3. Why Modernise?

E4. Operators versus Rest: Plying Consumer Delicacies, Servicing Gaps, Vulnerabilities, & More.

E5. Parametric Evaluation of Modernity from a Mobile Money Business.

E6. There's A Proof

E7. Protentions 2030: A sneak into Future Possibilities, Market Inclinations, and Forecasts w/ Cautionary



2. Market Leadership & Opportunity Analysis W/ Recommendations across Mobile Payments, Banking, Commerce, & Retail 2017 to 2030

2.1. Journey Hitherto: Period Y2012 to Y2016

2.1A. Analysis #1: Banks accept the threat posed by mobile operators.

2.1B. Payment Market Spread Y2012 to Y2016

2.1C. Retail & Commerce Market Spread Y2012 to Y2016

2.2. Mobile Payment Service Distribution (4Q 2016)

2.2A. Government 2 Person (G2P)

2.2B. Informal Payroll

2.2C. Micro-finance & Credit

2.2D. Cross-Border Remittance

2.2E. Savings & Deposits

2.2F. Utilities & Billing

2.2G. Peer 2 Peer (P2P)

2.2H. Public Transport Payments

2.3. Way Forward 2021

2.3A. Analysis #2: Modern roadmap for unknown' opportunities

2.3B. Operators versus Banks Possible scenarios

2.3B.1. Infusion of Retail, Payments, & Commerce 1 - Bank concept

2.3B.2. So. . . Is banking going to be just namesake?

2.3C. Way Forward 2021 > North America

2.3C.1. USA & Canada - Part 1 Retail & commerce beyond 2016

2.4. Using Stringent Reputations to Your Advantage

2.4A. Country Case > Singapore

2.4A.1. 45% Singapore Small Businesses don't have access to Bank Loan.

2.5. Way Forward 2021 > Europe

2.6. Way Forward 2021 > Africa & Middle East

2.7. Way Forward 2021 > Latin America

2.8. Modern Cases for Inspiration & Strategy.

2.8A. Case Study #1 Branch A mobile micro-financing startup.

2.8B. Case Study #2 T-Mobile

2.8B.1. Why it failed? Analysis # 3

2.8C. Case Study #3 Airtel Airtel's FBN Padi4Life'

2.8D. Case Study #4 Tigo Kiiray

2.5. Way Forward 2021 for Banks

2.5A. Possible Seamless Transition Strategies

2.5B. Solution #1 From state of < turbulence 2 profusion >

2.5C. Solution #2 Compatibility issue of < systems & it overhaul >

2.5D. Solution #3 Basel III law & domestic legal framework issue



3. Goal-oriented, Multi-Roadmap Modern Business Frameworks, Niche Navigation, and Executions. 2017 & Beyond

3.1. Introducing Goal-oriented, Multi-roadmap Modern Frameworks

3.1A. Parallel Model Short to mid-term framework

3.1A.1. a.k.a. The Challenger Model

3.1B. Perpendicular Model Mid to long term framework

3.1C. Skew Model Purely goal aligned' framework

3.1C.1. a.k.a. Multi Roadmap Model

3.2. Enabling a Modern Portfolio

Figure 3 1: Modern Mobile Money Roadmap for MNOs

3.3. The Niche Science Guest expert contribution # 1

Pilot P1. Niche-as-a-gateway (N-A-A-G)

Pilot P2. Poorly, A Billion Dollar Business Model Available for purchase - an exclusive TeleResearch Labs' patent.

Pilot P3. (MM) Modern Insurance Business Model

3.4. North America

3.4A. 300 Words on North America Market (4Q 2016) Guest expert contribution # 2

3.5. Why Modernise?

Survey 3-1: The Cult of Made in America'

Survey 3 2: Those Organic Offerings' are Good for Nothing!

3.6. Security Threat The no. of ransomware attacks quintupled to 5000 attacks per day

3.7. Analysis #4 Security solutions available in North America

3.8. US Payment Market Litmus Test How reliable/ realistic solutions adopted by the big - 3 are?

3.9. US Retail/ Commerce Market Litmus Test How top contenders are maneuvering the security threat?

3.10. Analysis #5 Over 80% banks are relying on solutions offered by one company!

3.11. Modern Payments & Commerce in Retail In - use setups, processes, & methodologies

3.11A.1. Preparation & Execution (2016 & Beyond)

3.11A.2. Traditional Commerce Online/ mobile commerce

3.11A.3. Offline Commerce Offline wallets, micro ATMs, alt in-store/ open air buying, etc

3.11A.4. Contextual Commerce Non - disruptive, virtual @ source (instant buying), & more

3.11A.5. Key in-use Setups W. exclusive process & methodology details

3.12. Modern Prepaid Commerce

3.13. Analysis #6 Payments - on - the - move

3.14. Modern Payment Innovation

3.14A.1. On-Visit Payments

3.14A.2. Pay-In-Part Model a . k . a . EMI MODEL

3.14A.3. Modern Post-Pay Model

3.14A.4. Modern Subscriptions Members only payments, rewards, etc.

3.14A.5. Escrow-Tach Retail

3.14A.6. Virtual Payments

3.14A.7. Cryptocurrencies

3.14A.8. Modern Automated Payments

3.14A.9. Enterprise Payments Small/ Mid/ Large enterprise payments

3.14A.10. Bundled Payments Employee salary, etc.

3.14A.10A. Thin Bundle Payments High margin payments [resellership, royalty, IPR payments, etc.]

3.14A.10B. Thick Bundle Payments Low margin/ bulk payments

3.14A.11. Business 2 Business Payments Inward/ outward, 3rd party payments

3.14A.12. Cross-Border Payments Inter-regional/ Forex, travel payments, etc

3.14A.13. Instant Payouts Instant/ real-time payments

3.14A.14. Business 2 Customer Payments B2C refunds, referral payments, etc.

3.14A.15. Tweaked Payments Device compatible, interoperable, hybrid/ multi-platform tweaking

3.14A.16. Offline (+) Online a.k.a. JUGAD 4 Payments

3.15. Ultra Modern Payments

3.15A.1. AI (Artificial Intelligence) Payments

3.15A.2. VR (Virtual Reality) Payments

3.15A.3. Robotic Payments

3.16. Asia Pacific

3.16A. Analysis #7 B2B logistics & startups

3.16B. Performance Review: Banks & FinTechs

3.16C. Case Study #5 Soneri Bank, Pakistan

3.16D. Case Study #6 Xero & PayPal, New Zealand

3.16E. Case Study #7 Federal Bank, Kerala, India

Table 3 1: Fedmobile Key Features

3.16F. Case Study #8 NAB Bank & Visa, Australia

3.16G. Analysis #8. Blockchain polynomy beyond 2016

3.17. Africa & Middle East

3.17A. Africa Market Statistics

Table 3-1: Africa FinTech Directory

3.17B. Middle East Statistics

3.18. 300 Words on African Market Setup Guest expert contribution # 5

3.18A. Case Study #9 SID Instant

3.18B. Case Study #10 GeoPay

3.18C. Case Study #11 SureSwipe

3.18D. Case Study #12 SureRemit

3.18E. Case Study #13 Peers Exchange

3.18F. Case Study #14 SimbaPay

3.18G. Case Study #15 mVisa

3.18H. African Banks & FinTechs

3.18H.1. Case Study #16 Equity Bank: Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania

Table 3 2: Mobile Money Transfer Services in Kenya, December 2016

3.18H.2. Case Study #17 First National Bank as MVNO , South Africa.

Table 3 3: FNB Connect Pricing at Launch

3.18H.3. Case Study #18 Wells Fargo, Africa

3.18I. Humanising Digital Technology

3.18I.1. Case Study #19 Virtual banking, UAE

3.19. 300 Words on Latin American (MM) Market Guest expert contribution #6

3.20. 300 Words on European (MM) Market Guest expert contribution #7

3.20B. Case Study #20 O 2, UK/ Germany

3.20C. Case Study #21 BACB, UK

3.20D. Case Study #22 Lloyds Bank, UK

3.20E. Case Study #23 Unilend, France

3.21. 300 Words on the Asia Pacific Modern (MM) Market Guest expert contribution #8

3.22. Cluster Analysis Visualising 2021 [w/ recommendations]

3.22A. Channelisation-A-Tool

3.23. Analysis #9 Micropayments service & (its) future

3.24. Analysis #10 Cryptocurrencies

3.25. Vertical Business Use Cases

3.25A. Tele & IT 3.25B. Public Transport

3.25C. Retail 3.25D Education

3.25E. Energy and Utility

3.25F. Media and Entertainment

3.25G. Hospitality and Tourism

3.25H. Events

3.25I. SCM and Logistics

3.26. More Vertical Cases

3.26A. Case Study #24 SK Planet's Syrup

3.26B. Case Study #25 M-Akiba Treasury bonds

3.26C. Case Study #26 Italy mobile money market

3.27. Analysis #11 Mobile money offline vs. online



4. Hypergrowth 2.0.: Modern - Mobile Finance (M - MFS), Advanced Business Conglomeration, & Niche Navigation for Enhanced Market Share & Revenues. 2017 & Beyond

4.1 Hell Bent for Leather? Hypergrowth may better suit you

4.2. Contenders Mobile Operators, Banks, FinTechs & Others

4.3. Analysis #12 What can conglomerations bring to the table?

4.4. Hypergrowth Models Business model innovation

4.4A. Hypergrowth Model #1 @Payments > India > Asia Pacific

4.4A.1. Objective Direct Carrier Billing

4.4A.2. Niche Anchors

4.4A.3. Business Model Transformation Skew Model

4.4A.4. Analysis #13 Conglomeration/ result analysis

4.4B. Hypergrowth Model #2 @Lending & investments > Canada > North America

4.4B.1. Objective Fast cloud (loan) processing

4.4B.2. Niche Anchors

4.4B.3. Business Model Transformation Skew + Perpendicular model

4.4B.4. Analysis #14 Conglomeration / result analysis

4.4C. Hypergrowth Model #3 @Payments> Estonia > Europe

4.4C.1. Objective Direct Carrier Billing

4.4C.2. Niche Anchors < NA: In - App payments; post - paid payments>

4.4C.4. Business Model Transformation Skew + Perpendicular model

4.4C.4. Analysis #15 Conglomeration / result analysis

4.4D. Selling - off to Millennials Guest expert contribution # 9

4.4E. Hypergrowth Model #4 @Payments > Indonesia > Asia pacific

4.4E.1. Objective Rapid adoption of POS in Indonesia

4.4E.2. Niche Anchors

4.4E.3. Business Model Transformation Skew + Perpendicular model

4.4E.4. Analysis #16 Conglomeration / result analysis

4.4F. Hypergrowth Model #5 @Payments > Czech Republic> Europe

4.4F.1. Objective Diversifying & monetising m - POS in Czech Republic 4.4F.2. Niche Anchors

4.4F.3. Business Model Transformation Skew + Perpendicular model

4.4F.4. Analysis #17 Conglomeration / result analysis

4.4G. Future of M-Pesa in South Africa Guest expert contribution # 10 [w / recommendations]

4.4H. Hypergrowth Model #6 @ Lending & investments > UK >Europe

4.4I.1. Objective Additional revenue via increased end use

4.4I.2. Niche Anchors < NA: Personal finance manager >

4.4I.3. Business Model Transformation Skew + Perpendicular model

4.4I.4. Analysis #18 Conglomeration / result analysis

4.4J. Hypergrowth Model #7 @Lending & investments > Germany > Europe 4.4J.1. Objective Manoeuvring excess regulation & compliance 4.4J.2. Business Model Transformation Skew + Perpendicular model

4.4J.3. Niche Anchors < NA: 1 - Click loan; fast consumer on-boarding & adoption >

4.4J.4. Analysis #19 Conglomeration / result analysis

4.5. Hypergrowth Models Business model innovation

4.5A. Hypergrowth Model #8 @Payments @Lending & investments > Netherlands > Europe

4.5A.1. Objective Fraud/ risk control & enhanced customer servicing

4.5A.2. Business Model Transformation Perpendicular model @work

4.5A.3. Niche Anchors

4.5A.4. Analysis #20 Conglomeration / result analysis

4.5B. Hypergrowth Model #9 @Payments @Lending & investments > Kuwait & Egypt > Middle East

4.5B.1. Objective Fast payments & consumer on-boarding, & support

4.5B.2. Business Model Transformation Parallel & perpendicular models

4.5B.3. Niche Anchors

4.5B.4. Analysis #21 Conglomeration / result analysis

4.5C. Hypergrowth Model #10 @Oman > Middle East

4.5C.1. Objective Digital bank transformation

4.5C.2. Business Model Transformation Parallel & perpendicular models 4.5C.3. Niche Anchors

4.5C.4. Analysis #22 Conglomeration / result analysis

4.5D. Hypergrowth Model #11 @Card payments > Bangladesh > Asia Pacific

4.5D.1. Objective Becoming a pioneer in digital/ card payments

4.5D.2. Business Model Transformation Parallel & perpendicular models

4.5D.3. Niche Anchors

4.5D.4. Analysis #23 Conglomeration / result analysis

4.5E. Hypergrowth Model #12 @Payments > UK > Europe

4.5E.1. Objective Cross border & social payments w/ zero leakage

4.5E.2. Business Model Transformation Perpendicular model

4.5E.3. Niche Anchors

4.5E.4. Analysis #24 Conglomeration / result analysis

4.5F. Hypergrowth Model #13 @Payments Thailand > Asia Pacific

4.5F.1. Objective Demonetisation & digital / cash-less upgrade for country

4.5F.2. Business Model Transformation Perpendicular model

4.5F.3. Niche Anchors

4.5F.4. Analysis #25 Conglomeration / result analysis

4.5G. Hypergrowth Model #14 @Payments > Australia > Asia Pacific

4.5G.1. Objective Innovation, customer service, & new product opportunities

4.5G.2. Business Model Transformation Skew model

4.5G.3. Niche Anchors

4.5G.4. Analysis #26 Conglomeration / result analysis

PILOT #4. Hypergrowth Model #15 Blockchain commercialisation

PILOT #4A. Objective Blockchain monetisation in a marketplace

PILOT #4B. Case #27: Korean Exchange Bank South Korea > Asia Pacific

PILOT #4C. Niches Anchors

PILOT #4D. Analysis #27 Pilot result analysis

4.5H. Hypergrowth Model #16 @Payments > Nigeria > Africa

4.5H.1. Objective A cheaper, real time, & everywhere ready P2P - PoS' solution

4.5H.2. Business Model Transformation Perpendicular model

4.5H.3. Niche Anchors 4.5H.4. Analysis #28 Conglomeration / result analysis

4.5I. Hypergrowth Model #17 @Lending & investments > UK > Europe

4.5I.1. Objective Core banking transformation via cloud

4.5I.2. Business Model Transformation Parallel model

4.5I.3. Niche Anchors

4.5I.4. Analysis #29 Conglomeration / result analysis

4.5J. Hypergrowth Model #18 @Payments > India > Asia Pacific

4.5J.1. Objective Retail & merchant banking transformation

4.5J.2. Business Model Transformation Parallel + perpendicular model 4.5J.3. Niche Anchors

4.5J.4. Analysis #30 Conglomeration / result analysis

4.5K. Hypergrowth Model #19 @Payments > Romania > Europe

4.5K.1. Objective SEPA compliance + fast payment/ digital ID authentication

4.5K.2. Business Model Transformation Perpendicular + skew model

4.5K.3. Niche Anchors

4.5K.4. Analysis #31 Conglomeration / result analysis

4.6 Hypergrowth Models -Business model innovation

4.6A. Hypergrowth Model #20 @Payments > UK > Europe

4.6A.1. Objective Fast & convenient realty payments

4.6A.2. Niche Anchors

4.6B. Hypergrowth Model #21 @Payments > US > North America

4.6B.1. Objective Easy messaging / messenger payments

4.6B.2. Niche Anchors

4.6C. Hypergrowth Model #22 @Payments > USA > North America

4.6C.1. Objective Ride comparison + shopping on the move

4.6C.2. Business Model Transformation Perpendicular

4.6C.3. Niche Anchors

4.6D. Hypergrowth Model #23 @Payments > Spain > Europe

4.6D.1. Objective Enabling small merchants accept card-less payments

4.6D.2. Business Model Transformation Perpendicular

4.6D.3. Niche Anchors

4.6E. Hypergrowth Model #24 @Payments > UK > Europe

4.6E.1. Objective Fast on boarding, cross - border compliance and real time fraud control

4.6E.2. Business Model Transformation Perpendicular

4.6E.3. Niche Anchors

4.6F. What's common between ASOS - A fashion slate; Expedia - A travel agency; Cathay Pacific - An international airline; Freelancer - A job site; and Digital World International?

4.6G. Hypergrowth Model #25 @Payments > Argentina > Latin America

4.6G.1. Objective Greater market- share via portfolio diversification & revenues

4.6G.2. Business Model Transformation Parallel, perpendicular

4.6G.3. Niche Anchors

4.6G.4. Analysis #32 Conglomeration / result analysis

4.6H. Case Study #28 Trustly in year 2017 & beyond

4.6I. Hypergrowth Model #26 @Payments > Argentina > Latin America

4.6I.1. Objective Catching & stopping fraud at the earliest

4.6I.2. Business Model Transformation Parallel, perpendicular

4.6I.3. Niche Anchors

4.6I. Analysis #33 - Coexistence of mobile wallets & credit cards

4.6J. m - MFS Insurance A short walk to modern execution & monetisation'

4.6K. Hypergrowth Model #27 @Insurance > UK > Europe

4.6K.1. Objective Subscription based + low cost/ risk, cloud collateral management

4.6K.2. Business Model Transformation Parallel, perpendicular

4.6K.3. Niche Anchors

4.6K.4. Analysis #34 -Hybrid solution for complex compliance & collateral margin requirements

4.7. International Remittance Initiatives for Migrants

4.8. Gen-X Entry of FinTech Players as MMOs (2017 & Beyond) Guest expert contribution #13

4.9. MNO - Lead (MM) Credit Cards

4.9A. Case Study #29 - Rogers Bank credit card

4.9B. Case Study #30 - Indosat mobile money ATM card

4.10. Modern Mobile Money Curiosities 2017 & beyond

4.10A. Proposed Evolutionary Modern (Mm) Businesses

4.10B. Transition Strategies (2017 & Beyond) - From basic to advanced (MM) offerings

4.10C. Applying MVP' To Push Mobile Money Services

4.10D. The T-Mobile Way of M-Payment adoption?

4.11. (New) Customer Onboarding

4.12. Driving Customer Loyalty Via Early Adoption, & Retention Tactics



5. Live Projects: Selected Modern Mobile Money Profiles to Suit Your Market Positioning & Investments

5.1 North America

5.1A. Acorns

5.1B. Affirm

5.1C. Allied Payment Network

5.1D. Apple Pay

5.1E. Billguard

5.1F. Billmatrix

5.1G. Ceretel's Prepaid Card Program

5.1H. Clearxchange

5.1I. Credit Karma

5.1J. Credit Sesame

5.1K. Doxo

5.1L. Dwolla

5.1M. Ezuza

5.1N. Google Wallet

5.1O. Moneystream

5.1P. Moven

5.1Q. Movil Cash

5.1R. Paynearme

5.1S. Paypal

5.1T. Payso

5.1U. Payzapp

5.1V. Popmoney

5.1W. Prism

5.1X. Regalii

5.1Y. Rentmoola

5.1Z. Ripple

5.1.AA. Sofi

5.1.AB. Square Cash

5.1.AC. Venmo

5.1.AD. Wirex

5.2 Asia Pacific

5.2A. Alipay

5.2B. Billpay

5.2C. Citrus

5.2D. Direcpay

5.2E. Freecharge

5.2F. Hello Paisa

5.2G. Instamojo

5.2H. Mobiquity Money

5.2I. Moneyview

5.2J. M-Paisa Roshan Afghanistan

5.2K. Oxigen Wallet

5.2L. Paytm

5.2M. Payzippy

5.2N. Ruplee

5.2O. Mobomoney

5.2P. Tenpay

5.2Q. Upaisa

5.2R. Wolaidai

5.2S. Mpay

5.2T. Ola Money

5.3 Africa

5.3A. Bitpesa

5.3B. BK-Money

5.3C. Irembo

5.3D. Mobicash

5.4 Europe

5.4A. Astropay

5.4B. Atom Bank

5.4C. Azimo

5.4D. Icushy

5.4E. Monese

5.4F. Moneyswap

5.4G. Mopay

5.4H. Movilway

5.4I. Mpeso

5.4J. Osper

5.4K. Paypoint

5.4L. PayU

5.4M. Sign2Pay

5.4N. Transferwise

5.4O. Weeleo

5.4P. Yoyo Wallet

5.5 Middle East

5.5A. Zain Wallet

5.5B. Zain Cash

5.5C. Asiahawala

5.5D. SABB Mobile

5.5E. Superwallet

5.5F. Ooredoo Mobile Money (OMM)

5.6 Latin America

5.6A. Allpago

5.6B. Billetera Movil (Bancolombia)

5.6C. Banwire

5.6D. Braspag

5.6E. Conec Mobile Wallet

5.6F. Conekta

5.6G. Daviplata

5.6H. Haitipay

5.6I. Maxipago!

5.6J. Mercadopago

5.6K. Miplata

5.6L. Mobile Money Guyana

5.6M. Pagseguro

5.6N. Tu Dinero Movil, Peru



6. Global Mobile Money Demand Estimates: Opportunity Analysis, & Forecasts. 2018 & Beyond

6.1 Mobile Money Market 2019-2025

6.2 Mobile Banking Market 2019-2025

6.3 M-Payment Market 2019-2025

6.3A. M-Payment Users

6.3B. M-Payment Revenue

6.3C. NFC Mobile Payment Market 2019-2025

6.3D. NFC-Enabled Cellphones' Shipment

6.4 Mobile P2P Payments



7. Mobile Money X-Tra Miles: Conclusions, Recommendations, & Protentions. 2021 & Beyond

7.1 Dark Horses - All Operators, Banks, & FinTechs Should be Afraid of!

7.2. Case Study #31 Amberoon

7.3. Mobile Money Evils

7.4. Conclusions

7.5. Recommendations



Annexure A. Compliance Cheat Sheet Worldwide compliance handbook

Annexure B. Big Investments

Annexure C. World Niche Complex



Companies Mentioned



Affirm

Allied Payment Network

Apple Pay

Asiahawala

Atom Bank

Azimo

BK-Money

Banwire

Billetera Movil (Bancolombia)

Billguard

Billmatrix

Billpay

Braspag

Ceretel's Prepaid Card Program

Citrus

Clearxchange

Conec Mobile Wallet

Conekta

Credit Karma

Credit Sesame

Daviplata

Direcpay

Doxo

Dwolla

Ezuza

Freecharge

Google Wallet

Haitipay

Hello Paisa

Icushy

Instamojo

Irembo

M-Paisa Roshan Afghanistan

Maxipago!

Mercadopago

Miplata

Mobicash Europe Astropay

Mobile Money Guyana

Mobiquity Money

Mobomoney

Monese

Moneystream

Moneyswap

Moneyview

Mopay

Moven

Movil Cash

Movilway

Mpay

Mpeso

North America Acorns

Ola Money Africa Bitpesa

Ooredoo Mobile Money (OMM) Latin America Allpago

Osper

Oxigen Wallet

Pagseguro

PayU

Paynearme

Paypal

Paypoint

Payso

Paytm

Payzapp

Payzippy

Popmoney

Prism

Regalii

Rentmoola

Ripple

Ruplee

SABB Mobile

Sign2Pay

Sofi

Square Cash

Superwallet

Tenpay

Transferwise

Tu Dinero Movil

Upaisa

Venmo

Weeleo

Wirex Asia Pacific Alipay

Wolaidai

Yoyo Wallet Middle East Zain Wallet

Zain Cash

