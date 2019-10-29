Aligos Therapeutics to Present Multiple Posters During The Liver Meeting® 2019

Posters to highlight recent advances for the company’s development-stage products for HBV and NASH

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Aligos), a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted therapies for hepatologic diseases and viral infections, including chronic hepatitis B (CHB), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), today announced the upcoming presentation of four abstracts at The Liver Meeting ® hosted annually by the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD). The 2019 meeting will be held in Boston on November 8-12.



Experts from Aligos’ team of scientists will present posters detailing recent advances in the company’s products in development to address CHB and NASH. Poster presentation details include the following:

Poster session I

Date/Time: Friday, November 8, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: John B. Hynes Memorial Convention Center

Poster Title: S-Antigen Transport-inhibiting Oligonucleotide Polymers (STOPs) can Effectively Inhibit Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (HBsAg) Secretion from Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Cell Lines

Poster number: 689

Presenter: Jin Hong (Director, Oligonucleotide Biology)





Poster number: 699

Presenter: Yannick Debing (Senior Scientist)





Poster number: 703

Presenter: Andreas Jekle (Director, Virology)

Poster session IV

Date/Time: Monday, November 11, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: John B. Hynes Memorial Convention Center

Poster Title: Preclinical development of ALG-009 as a Potent and Selective Thyroid Hormone Receptor Beta Agonist for the Treatment of NASH

Poster number: 2149

Presenter: Jerome Deval (Director, Biochemistry)

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the development of targeted therapies for hepatologic diseases and viral infections, including chronic hepatitis B (CHB), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which collectively affect hundreds of millions of people across the world. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its workforce has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of best-in-class molecules.

Please visit www.aligos.com for more information.

